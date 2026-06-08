Tata Trusts meeting today: Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics presentations on agenda

Tata board: The trustees of Tata Trusts are meeting today to review presentations on some of Tata Group’s major loss-making and long-gestation businesses, including Air India and the group’s digital ventures.

This meeting precedes a key Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for June 12, where governance and leadership issues, including the possible third term of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, are expected to be discussed, stated a report in Moneycontrol.

Advertisement

The review is significant as Tata Trusts remains the controlling shareholder of Tata Sons and plays a central role in governance and oversight across the Tata Group. Presentations on Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics are expected to be examined, with discussions focusing on investment rationale, operating trajectory, and continued losses in some newer ventures that have required substantial capital commitments in recent years, the report stated.

MUST READ | Tata Trusts refutes 1989 share transfer claims, says transaction was fully lawful

It is not yet clear who will present to the trustees. However, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is expected to share his observations and feedback following detailed discussions at the Tata Sons board meeting on May 26.

Advertisement

The June 8 review follows the Tata Sons board meeting on May 26, where executives from Air India and the group’s digital and consumer-facing businesses made detailed presentations. According to people aware of the discussions, the meeting proceeded without major disagreement or confrontation. Executives explained the long-term investment rationale behind several loss-making businesses, arguing they should be viewed as strategic long-gestation bets rather than near-term profit generators.

DON'T MISS | Maya Tata, daughter of Noel Tata, may exit Tata Digital: Report

According to the report, among the businesses under focus are Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics, all requiring large investments as the group expands into aviation, semiconductors, digital commerce, and consumer technology. Air India is expected to need significant investments for fleet expansion, network growth, integration, and operational turnaround following its acquisition from the government in 2022. Tata Digital, which includes the group’s digital commerce ambitions such as Tata Neu, remains in investment mode amid intense competition. Tata Electronics is central to the group’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions, an area demanding significant upfront investments and long gestation periods before meaningful returns.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Chandrasekaran’s reappointment put on hold as Noel Tata flags unresolved issues: Report

This meeting also occurs amid sharper differences within sections of the trusts over governance issues, including the possible listing of Tata Sons, Venu Srinivasan’s continuation on the Tata Sons board, and Chandrasekaran’s future leadership role. Discussions around Srinivasan’s continuation have become part of a wider debate within the trusts on board representation, oversight, and succession planning.

Last week it was reported that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman has been put on hold after Noel Tata informed the board that several key issues remain unresolved.