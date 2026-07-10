TCS fostering a safe workplace, says Chief HR officer weeks after Nashik campus case

Weeks after the conversion and harassment allegations in TCS’ Nashik campus emerged, the company has said that it is fostering a safe workplace. This comes as the company said that women employees comprised 35 per cent of its workforce across 148 nationalities.

Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “This quarter, we completed annual salary increments for all associates globally and aligned salary structures with the new India Labour Code requirements. We continue to invest in AI infrastructure, next-generation skill development platforms, to enable our people to be future-ready, while fostering a workplace where every associate feels safe, valued, trusted and empowered to grow”.

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Nashik Police accused multiple employees at TCS’ Nashik unit of forced conversion, sexual harassment and workplace bullying, and filed a chargesheet in the case. The document, based on statements from 106 witnesses, alleged that a 23-year-old IT professional was isolated from her faith, sexually exploited and pressured to study Islamic theology through videos of Zakir Naik and Dr Israr Ahmed.

The investigation by a state-appointed Special Investigation Team expanded beyond three main accused. AIMIM corporator Matin Patel of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was also charged. Eight more FIRs were registered at Mumbai Naka police station after several women employees made allegations of exploitation, molestation, forced dietary changes and coercion to follow Islamic practices.

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TCS stated it has a zero-tolerance policy towards coercion and has suspended the implicated employees.

The chargesheet details that the woman’s ordeal began when Danish Shaikh, a married man, allegedly used her emotional vulnerability to sexually assault her on the false promise of marriage. She said Shaikh controlled her spiritual and daily life, asking her to stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple, and to recite Islamic prayers, promising relief from mental stress.

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The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of complaints from the Nashik office and submitted a fact-finding report to the Maharashtra government. The committee said accused persons had effective control of the TCS Nashik unit and targeted young women with sexual, emotional and mental harassment.

