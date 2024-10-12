'TCS is your rival. why did you invite me?': Ratan Tata’s surprising poser to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

In 2004, a moment that would become iconic in Indian corporate history unfolded when Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, invited Ratan Tata to inaugurate the Jamshedji Tata Room at Infosys. Tata, who was leading Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was taken aback by the invitation. With TCS being a direct competitor to Infosys, Tata couldn’t help but ask, “TCS is your rival. Why did you invite me?”

Murthy’s response was both simple and deeply significant. “I told him, Jamshedji Tata transcended companies. He was a patriotic Indian, and for us, we don’t think of Jamshedji as belonging to a group that competed with us,” Murthy explained. To him, it wasn’t about business competition but about honoring Jamshedji’s legacy, and he felt Ratan Tata was the right person to do that.

Tata, despite his surprise, accepted the invitation, and the event turned into a defining moment, symbolizing respect that went beyond rivalry. Murthy fondly remembered how Tata, ever modest, didn’t want to give a long speech. “Ratan came, of course. By nature, he was somewhat shy, and he didn’t want to give long speeches. He gave a short speech and was also surprised that we had invited him because, you know, TCS was our biggest competitor,” Murthy recalled.

At that time, TCS was the largest IT company in India, with Infosys close behind. Murthy added, “They were number one, and we were number two. If you removed the General Electric business, we were probably about the same or slightly higher than TCS. He was a little surprised, but he came, spent a lot of time with our team at Infosys.”

Murthy reflected on how Tata’s visit left a lasting impact on the Infosys team. "Every moment of his visit was a demonstration of his humility, patriotism, and kindness,” Murthy said, emphasizing the unique qualities Tata brought into every interaction.

Their professional rivalry didn’t interfere with their personal respect for one another. In 2020, this mutual admiration was on full display at TiEcon Mumbai, where Murthy presented Tata with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In a moment that captured hearts across India, Murthy bent down to touch Tata’s feet on stage, a gesture of deep respect. Tata, always humble, expressed his gratitude, recognizing Murthy as a longtime friend and peer.

As Narayana Murthy reflected on Tata’s passing at the age of 86, he summed up the deep loss felt by the business world. “Ratan was a giant in Indian industry, not just for his achievements, but for his decency, humility, and patriotism,” Murthy said.