TCS, Jaguar Land Rover launch innovation program in Israel

Automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have formed a strategic partnership to introduce their Open Innovation program in Israel, the companies announced in a release.

Igor Murakami, director of New Services, Software and Open Innovation at Jaguar Land Rover noted in a release that this collaboration would open opportunities for his company in Israel. It is worth noting that TCS has been operating in Israel since 2005.

Murakami said, “The programme will be vital in giving us a footprint within the region, opening up opportunities to innovate with a range of disruptive Israeli start-ups to help us deliver uncompromised and sustainable modern luxury.”

Moreover, the companies highlighted in a release that collaboration aims to foster mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between Jaguar Land Rover and various Israeli entities, including start-ups, scale-ups, corporations, investors, and academia.

The Open Innovation program will leverage TCS's Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel to identify local technology offerings and transform them into global mobility solutions and services.

The release also highlighted that the program's scope will encompass diverse areas such as electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain, and sustainability.

By exploring these opportunities, JLR and TCS aim to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the automotive industry, both companies noted in the media release.

TCS has been working with JLR for over a decade now. This long-standing collaboration has encompassed sustainability initiatives and the adoption of digital services, among other key areas.

