scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Temasek picks 17-18% stake in VFS Global for $950 million: Report

Feedback

Temasek picks 17-18% stake in VFS Global for $950 million: Report

The deal values VFS Global at $5 billion in equity and $7 billion in enterprise value.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Temasek picks stake in VFS Global Temasek picks stake in VFS Global

Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek has picked a stake in passport application and visa consular services company, VFS Global. An announcement regarding the same is likely to be made soon. 

According to a report in Livemint, the deal values the outsourcing and technology services company at $5 billion in equity and $7 billion in enterprise value. Reports about Temasek’s interest in VFS Global had first come out in September. 

Related Articles

US-based alternative asset manager Blackstone, who had acquired 75 per cent stake in VFS Global in 2021 from Swedish private equity company EQT AB for $1.8 billion, was looking to de-risk the investment and take some money off the table, the report added citing a source. 

Blackstone was exploring various options to monetise its stake in VFS Global, along with the possibility of an initial public offering. A source told the daily that VFS Global will eventually list, perhaps in another 2-3 years. 

VFS Global, founded in 2001 by Zubin Karkaria, is headquartered in Zurich and Dubai. The company had faced headwinds in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 and the subsequent travel restrictions. However, its performance gradually rebounded. 

In 2023-24, VFS Global’s total income from operations stood at Rs 634.74 crore in the first half, with an operating margin of 33.01 per cent. 

Published on: Oct 17, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement