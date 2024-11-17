'There’s no point living in ultra-luxury...': Narayana Murthy tells corporate leaders to put employees before paychecks

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy isn’t mincing words on what corporate leaders owe their employees. His take? The welfare of the lowest-level workers should come first—always.

“There’s no point living in ultra-luxury amid penury and suffering,” he was quoted as saying in an Economic Times interview, emphasizing his philosophy of “compassionate capitalism.”

Related Articles

Murthy, who built Infosys into a global giant, believes that senior leaders should only consider their own compensation once the company’s lowest-paid employees are taken care of.

"In Indian culture, the man and woman of the house always eat last," he explains. “Similarly, a leader must put employees first, ensuring they can send their children to reasonable schools and afford healthcare for their families.”

It’s a value he practiced throughout his career and insists remains essential for any responsible business leader.

Murthy’s philosophy goes beyond just advocating fair wages; he believes in setting a standard that aligns with Indian values.

His approach draws attention at a time when corporate growth often focuses on high-end perks for executives, leaving lower-tier employees out of the picture. His words resonate not just as corporate advice but as a reminder of India’s cultural roots in caring for others.

Reflecting on the trends shaping India's workforce, Murthy warns against the “excesses” of an unchecked tech economy. He points to the need for job creation beyond high-tech roles and argues that India must provide employment for rural and lower-educated populations to drive sustainable growth. He urges India to study China’s model, particularly its success in creating manufacturing jobs that offer long-term stability for workers. “Unless we create low-tech jobs, overcrowding in urban areas will continue to grow,” he notes.

He’s also cautious about India’s AI ambitions. Murthy suggests a focus on applying, rather than building, large language models, emphasizing that robust data infrastructure is still lacking in India. “Let’s first apply existing technology well before competing to develop our own,” he advises.

For Murthy, corporate growth is not just about profits—it’s about setting a new standard of leadership rooted in responsibility and compassion, ensuring that growth benefits all employees, from the top floor to the factory floor.