Toddlers put in washing machine, splashed with jet spray: Bengaluru daycare under probe; 5 booked

Reports of abuse of children at a daycare in Bengaluru have led to a criminal case against five women caregivers at a childcare facility operating inside Capgemini's Brookefield campus. Disturbing videos that surfaced on WhatsApp and social media allegedly showed toddlers crying and being subjected to physical abuse, prompting police to register an FIR and begin an investigation.

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The allegations involved children aged about two to three years whose parents left them at the daycare while at work.

According to the complaint, the children were allegedly threatened and punished for crying or causing disturbance and were made to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, forced onto a western-style toilet, sprayed with water in the mouth using a toilet jet spray, locked inside bathrooms and otherwise intimidated.

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Capgemini said it had temporarily shut the on-campus daycare facility after the incident came to light. In a statement, the company said, "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."

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Police said the matter came to light after the purported videos were shared and reported to the Child Helpline. The FIR was registered on June 29 at HAL police station on the complaint of Tilakesh Kumar, a legal-cum-probation officer with the district child protection unit, under relevant provisions including cruelty to children and criminal intimidation.

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The five caregivers named in the FIR are Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.

Police said they are recording statements from complainants, daycare staff and other witnesses, and are verifying the authenticity of the videos, the sequence of events and whether more children were subjected to similar abuse.

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A senior police officer said the accused women were being questioned and that no arrests had been made yet. Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, said the police had initiated an investigation and that notices would be served to those responsible for interrogation.

The case has also reached the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights after a petition sought its intervention, and the commission is expected to seek a report from the authorities and examine the allegations independently.

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