Twitter's Indian rival, Koo says it is the only micro blog not run by single person

With Twitter Inc announcing a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, the speculations are rife on what would be the fate of free speech, political alignments and more importantly the exercise of power.

Twitter's India based rival, Koo's CEO and co-founder, Aprameya Radhakrishna meanwhile said in a koo that this makes the platform the only institutionally run micro blogging site globally which is not run by a single person. Radhakrishna had earlier posted on Twitter and Koo and said that the social media rules will be rewritten when the tech billionaire, Musk offered to buy Twitter.

“Shouldn’t global big tech like Facebook and Google be making counter offers to buy Twitter? It’ll save them the scampering around when the rules of social media will be rewritten,” Radhakrishna wrote on the platform Koo on Friday.

Business Today has reached out to the Koo CEO for a comment. The story will be updated when he responds.

Koo’s co-founder a few days back had tried to woo Musk while tagging the Tesla CEO and offered him to join his start-up.

“@elonmusk let's talk sometime! We're young, agile and dreaming big! Koo is being built as the future of social media @kooindia. Your specific point on democratised verification already done btw,” the Koo co-founder tweeted on April 11.

Musk has been a vocal advocate of Twitter's democratisation, and through his tweets, the mercurial Tesla boss has been demanding some changes on the platform, such as the need for an edit button, and a more open approach towards verification, especially for paid users.

"One of the things I believe Twitter should do is open-source the algorithm and make any changes to people's tweets - if they are emphasised or de-emphasised, that action should be made apparent. So, anyone can see that action has been taken,” Musk said at a recent TED talk event.

