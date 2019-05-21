United Breweries standalone Q4 net profit falls 25.26% to Rs 67.92 crore

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) Tuesday reported 25.26 per cent fall in its standalone net profit of Rs 67.92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 90.88 crore in the January-March period a year-ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up 5.84 per cent to Rs 3,469.3 crore as against Rs 3,277.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

UBL's total expenses during the period stood at Rs 3,363.13 crore, up 7.07 per cent as against Rs 3,141.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company in a statement said, in the fourth quarter, volume grew in all markets except West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

"UBL's growth continues to lead the industry, strengthening its market position. Good performance generated healthy operating cash flows, which along with better working capital management helped internal funding of Rs 430 crore investments in the business," the company added.

The board of directors of the company has proposed dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of UBL were trading 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,358.80 apiece on BSE.

