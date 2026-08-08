Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
US FAA orders inspections of 471 Boeing 737 MAX jets over crack risk

US FAA orders inspections of 471 Boeing 737 MAX jets over crack risk

The FAA’s airworthiness directive applies to in-service 737 MAX 8, MAX 9 and 737-8200 aircraft.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 12:31 PM IST
US FAA orders inspections of 471 Boeing 737 MAX jets over crack riskUnder the FAA directive, operators will have to conduct inspections of the relevant fuselage panels to identify any signs of cracking.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered operators of 471 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to inspect a structural component for cracks that could potentially compromise the integrity of the planes. The directive covers several variants of Boeing’s best-selling narrow-body aircraft and will take effect from September 10, Bloomberg News reported.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The FAA’s airworthiness directive applies to in-service 737 MAX 8, MAX 9 and 737-8200 aircraft. The regulator said the inspections are necessary after identifying a potential unsafe condition involving a component that reinforces the forward passenger-door frame.

According to Boeing, the affected area involves fuselage paneling around the front-door frame. Cracks in the component could weaken the structure and, in certain circumstances, adversely affect the aircraft’s structural integrity.

“The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products,” the agency said in the directive.

What Boeing 737 MAX operators need to check

Under the FAA directive, operators will have to conduct inspections of the relevant fuselage panels to identify any signs of cracking. The requirement follows similar inspections mandated for older-generation Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) aircraft in 2021.

Advertisement

Boeing said it has been aware of the issue and has worked with airline customers for about six years to address it. The company said the latest FAA requirement is consistent with the inspection process already introduced for 737NG aircraft.

“The FAA Airworthiness Directive published today mandates the inspections, as it did for the 737 Next Generation,” a Boeing spokeswoman said. “We support both directives and continue to support our airline customers.”

The aircraft manufacturer added that it has already completed an engineering analysis of the issue and is working on design changes intended to prevent similar cracking from developing in future aircraft.

Impact on Boeing 737 MAX

The FAA directive does not ground the affected aircraft but requires operators to carry out the prescribed inspections. Any cracks identified during the checks would need to be addressed in accordance with the regulator’s requirements and Boeing’s approved procedures.

Advertisement

The latest directive adds another maintenance requirement for airlines operating the 737 MAX family, which has faced heightened regulatory scrutiny since the aircraft’s earlier safety-related incidents.

The FAA has continued to increase oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing and safety processes in recent years, requiring the planemaker and airlines to address potential structural and production issues through inspections and corrective measures.

For the 471 affected aircraft, operators will now have to incorporate the new inspection requirement into their maintenance programmes ahead of the September 10 effective date.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more