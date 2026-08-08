US FAA orders inspections of 471 Boeing 737 MAX jets over crack risk

According to Boeing, the affected area involves fuselage paneling around the front-door frame. Cracks in the component could weaken the structure and, in certain circumstances, adversely affect the aircraft’s structural integrity.

“The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products,” the agency said in the directive.

What Boeing 737 MAX operators need to check

Under the FAA directive, operators will have to conduct inspections of the relevant fuselage panels to identify any signs of cracking. The requirement follows similar inspections mandated for older-generation Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) aircraft in 2021.

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Boeing said it has been aware of the issue and has worked with airline customers for about six years to address it. The company said the latest FAA requirement is consistent with the inspection process already introduced for 737NG aircraft.

“The FAA Airworthiness Directive published today mandates the inspections, as it did for the 737 Next Generation,” a Boeing spokeswoman said. “We support both directives and continue to support our airline customers.”

The aircraft manufacturer added that it has already completed an engineering analysis of the issue and is working on design changes intended to prevent similar cracking from developing in future aircraft.

Impact on Boeing 737 MAX

The FAA directive does not ground the affected aircraft but requires operators to carry out the prescribed inspections. Any cracks identified during the checks would need to be addressed in accordance with the regulator’s requirements and Boeing’s approved procedures.

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The latest directive adds another maintenance requirement for airlines operating the 737 MAX family, which has faced heightened regulatory scrutiny since the aircraft’s earlier safety-related incidents.

The FAA has continued to increase oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing and safety processes in recent years, requiring the planemaker and airlines to address potential structural and production issues through inspections and corrective measures.

For the 471 affected aircraft, operators will now have to incorporate the new inspection requirement into their maintenance programmes ahead of the September 10 effective date.