India tops G20 growth rankings since 2014, outpaces China: IMF data

India moves ahead of China

The latest figures show India moving to the top of the G20 growth ranking despite a significantly more challenging global environment during the 2014-2026 period. The years included the Covid-19 pandemic, elevated inflation, supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and conflicts that affected global trade and investment.

India's economy has more than doubled in size over the period and is now approaching $4.15 trillion, according to the data presented in the comparison.

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Rank Country 2014-2026 CAGR 1 India 6.10% 2 China 5.90% 3 United States 5.30% 4 Saudi Arabia 5.10% 5 Türkiye 4.80% 6 Indonesia 4.70% 7 Mexico 4.10% 8 Australia 3.10% 9 EU 3.10% 10 Canada 2.80%

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Infrastructure push supports growth

Supporters of India's economic performance point to a significant expansion in infrastructure during the period. Power-generation capacity, for instance, increased from around 248 GW to 532.74 GW. The country's national highway network also expanded substantially, improving connectivity and supporting logistics and economic activity.

The stronger growth performance has also been accompanied by efforts to improve India's physical and digital infrastructure, expand manufacturing capacity and attract investment.

How India Performed In 2004-2014

The previous decade presents a contrasting picture. India recorded a 10.9% nominal US dollar CAGR between 2004 and 2014 but ranked seventh among the G20 economies in the comparison.

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Rank Country 2004-2014 CAGR 1 China 18.30% 2 Brazil 14.00% 3 Russia 13.30% 4 Indonesia 13.10% 5 Argentina 12.70% 6 Saudi Arabia 11.30% 7 India 10.90%

The comparison has nevertheless attracted debate. Critics argue that nominal dollar growth can be affected by inflation, currency movements and base effects and does not provide a complete picture of real economic expansion or living standards. Comparisons with other fast-growing emerging economies also suggest that India's performance should be assessed against a broader group of peers.

Still, the shift in rankings is notable. While the 2004-2014 period was characterised by a favourable global growth cycle apart from the 2008 financial crisis, India’s subsequent expansion has taken place amid repeated global disruptions, highlighting the country's increased weight in the world economy.

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