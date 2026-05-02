Tata Sons listing by March 2027 may be inevitable. Know why

The debate around Tata Sons’ regulatory status has sharpened, with proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services urging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take a firm stance: reject the company’s deregistration request and direct it to list by March 2027. At the core of the issue is whether Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, can avoid listing by surrendering its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC). In March 2024, the company applied to give up its CIC status after repaying over ₹20,000 crore in standalone debt, arguing that it no longer relies on public funds.

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However, InGovern argues that this position is no longer tenable under the RBI’s updated Scale-Based Regulatory (SBR) framework.

The regulatory trigger

Tata Sons, with assets of around ₹1.75 lakh crore, has been classified as an Upper Layer (UL) NBFC—a category reserved for systemically important entities. The RBI’s April 2026 framework effectively sets a ₹1 lakh crore asset threshold for UL classification, making Tata Sons’ inclusion automatic and non-discretionary.

Once classified as an UL NBFC, companies are required to list within three years, placing Tata Sons on a clear compliance path toward a March 2027 deadline.

At the same time, the regulatory route for exit has narrowed. The revised framework retains a ₹1,000 crore threshold for voluntary deregistration, a level far below Tata Sons’ balance sheet size—effectively closing the door on its attempt to surrender CIC status.

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Why listing becomes mandatory

Under the SBR regime, large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are classified into layers based on size and systemic importance. Tata Sons has been categorised as an Upper Layer (UL) NBFC, given its asset size of around ₹1.75 lakh crore—far exceeding the proposed ₹1 lakh crore threshold.

This classification carries stricter regulatory requirements, including a mandatory listing requirement within three years, effectively setting a March 2027 deadline.

According to InGovern, recent regulatory updates—including April 2026 amendments and RBI clarifications—have effectively closed the door on exemptions. The firm described Tata Sons’ deregistration application as “substantively and procedurally deficient,” adding that the evolving regulatory framework has rendered it “dead on arrival.”

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The ‘indirect public funds’ argument

A key regulatory contention lies in the concept of indirect public funds.

While Tata Sons argues that repaying standalone debt removes its linkage to public funds, InGovern points out that the company remains deeply interconnected with listed Tata Group entities such as TCS, Tata Motors, and Tata Power—companies that raise capital from public markets.

Because these entities also hold stakes in Tata Sons, the group structure creates what the advisory firm calls a “look-through” linkage to public funds, which cannot be eliminated through deleveraging alone.

The RBI has reinforced this interpretation. In its April 2026 clarification, it rejected industry arguments that equity investments funded through internal accruals should be excluded from the definition of public funds, citing fungibility of capital and layered structures.

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Why listing matters

A public listing would bring Tata Sons under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR). This would significantly enhance transparency, particularly around related party transactions (RPTs) and capital allocation across the group.

Given Tata Sons’ control over a vast corporate ecosystem and more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in assets, such disclosures are seen as critical for protecting the interests of over 1.2 crore public shareholders invested in Tata Group companies.

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Listing would also provide liquidity and a potential exit route for minority shareholders, including the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.3% stake.

What RBI needs to decide

InGovern’s recommendation is two-fold:

The RBI should formally reject Tata Sons’ 2024 deregistration application

It should explicitly direct the company to initiate listing by March 2027

The broader stakes extend beyond Tata Sons. The SBR framework was designed to apply uniformly to systemically important financial entities. Allowing exemptions based on structural arguments could weaken its credibility. Any regulatory forbearance, the firm argues, risks undermining the credibility of the SBR framework itself.

(With PTI inputs)

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