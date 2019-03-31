Vijay Chandok appointed as MD and CEO of ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities on Saturday appointed Vijay Chandok as an additional director and as a Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from May 7, 2019.

"The board of directors of the company have approved the appointment of Vijay Chandok as an additional director and as a Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from May 7, 2019 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company and other regulatory approvals," ICICI Securities said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Vijay Chandok, presently Executive Director of the ICICI Bank, has tendered his resignation from the board of the bank to take effect at the end of day on May 6, 2019.

A subsidiary of ICICI bank, the company said that Shilpa Kumar has tendered her resignation as the Managing Director and CEO and also a director of the company with effect from May 6, 2019.

She will be taking up a senior level position at ICICI Bank Limited, the company said.

Chandok, who joined ICICI group in 1993, is the Whole-time Director responsible for international banking group, small and medium enterprises, commercial banking group, markets group, proprietary trading group and structural rate risk Management Group at ICICI Bank.

He is also on the boards of ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Bank Canada. He also chairs ICICI Investment Management Company which managed the Emerging India Fund.

Chandok holds a Master's degree in Management Studies from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai (NMIMS). He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University).

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Jet Airways offers 87% of December pay to pilots