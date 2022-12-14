VIP Clothing names Sunil Kumar Alagh as strategic advisor

VIP Clothing Ltd has appointed Sunil Kumar Alagh as a strategic advisor. In his new role, Alagh, the former managing director and chief executive officer of Britannia Industries, will spend time with the portfolio of brands under VIP Clothing Ltd and help them build category leadership, in India as well as export markets, the company said in an official statement.

Currently the VIP Clothing Ltd holds five brands -- VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat. The product offerings cater to men, women and kids segment. While the core offerings are innerwear products, they are now further extending to outerwear for men and women category and accessories category as well. VIP Clothing Ltd is headed by Sunil Pathare, chairman and managing director and Kapil Pathare, director at VIP Clothing.

“With Alagh’s great experience, there is probably no better advisor we could have, to mentor us and our portfolio of brands to enhance marketing and sales activities,” Sunil Pathare and Kapil Pathare said on the announcement.

Alagh has been associated with several reputed companies over the years, besides his entrepreneurial stint. After Britannia, Alagh founded a consulting firm, SKA Advisors, which advises clients on marketing strategies. He was appointed as the president of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in 2004 and has been on the Board of Prasar Bharati Ltd. He is currently on the Board of Eveready Ltd and Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

