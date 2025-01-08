'We are in it for the long term...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath reveals where he is placing his boldest bets

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath is making bold bets on megatrends shaping the future: climate tech, healthcare, and sustainability. Through Rainmatter, Kamath has backed 47 startups over the past year, focusing on long-term impact over short-term returns.

“We aren’t a typical VC,” Kamath wrote on X. “What’s the use of money if the planet we live on is destroyed and our health is ruined?”

Related Articles

Rainmatter is focused on sectors like climate tech, fintech, healthcare, and storytelling. With no exit mandates or board seat requirements, the fund provides patient capital.

It extends support beyond funding through mentorship, industry networks, financial APIs, and infrastructure to help validate business models.

Kamath shared a post that showed climate tech leading Rainmatter’s portfolio with ₹120 crore invested across 15 deals, reflecting its dominance in the fund's strategy.

Healthcare follows closely with 16 investments, albeit at lower ticket sizes, while fintech secures ₹70 crore across eight deals, boasting the highest average deal size at ₹8.75 crore per investment.

Storytelling and other experimental bets round out the portfolio with four deals each, emphasizing Rainmatter’s balanced approach to high-impact and exploratory sectors.

At @Rainmatterin, we invested about Rs 275 crores in 47 startups last year. It may seem like we're investing in too many startups, but we aren't a typical VC and don't function like one. We don't take board seats, have no exit clauses, and have a perennial structure (patient… pic.twitter.com/iB6sXsZXDp — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 8, 2025

One of Kamath’s key investments is Akshayakalpa, a venture transforming rural farming practices by helping farmers adopt organic methods. “They go to villages, work with farmers, and introduce sustainable practices like beekeeping and organic farming. It’s inspiring to see how this transforms incomes and influences neighboring communities,” he had written in an earlier post.

Another example is Two Brothers Organic Farms, which emphasizes holistic farming techniques. These investments reflect Kamath’s belief that food production and environmental impact will face increasing scrutiny. “At some point, everyone will start questioning what goes behind the food on their table—pesticides, herbicides—especially after moments like COVID,” he added.

Beyond investments, the Rainmatter Foundation supports broader climate and sustainability efforts. Kamath is pragmatic about timelines but confident in the direction. “Will it happen in five or ten years? You don’t know. But betting on these fundamental truths makes sense.”