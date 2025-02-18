‘We’re still around’: Anand Mahindra on competition from Elon Musk's Tesla, says asked similar questions before

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, responding to a question on how he and the company plans to take on the competition arising out of Tesla’s entry into the Indian market, said that they have been asked similar questions before. However, he said, they are still around.

A user on social media platform X asked Mahindra how he plans to handle the competition if Elon Musk plans to bring Tesla to India, and if he is ready.

“We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991. How will you compete against: Tata, Maruti, All MNCs? But we’re still around,” said Mahindra, adding that they work like maniacs to still be around and to stay relevant even a century from now, and that with people cheering them on they would still be around.

Meanwhile, Tesla has begun hiring in India, following Elon Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

As per a post on LinkedIn by Tesla, the company is looking to hire for 13 roles in the country: Order Operations Specialist, Consumer Engagement Manager, Service Manager, Tesla Advisor, Customer Support Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor, Business Operations Analyst, Delivery Operations Specialist, Parts Advisor, Customer Support Supervisor, Service Advisor, and Store Manager.

Musk has, for long, expressed his interest in bringing Tesla to India. This is also in line with India’s ambitions for net-zero emissions by 2070. However, the tech billionaire has often complained about India’s high tariffs as a roadblock for the electric vehicle company’s entry into the market.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the US comes amid talks of tariffs and trade between the countries. Trump has announced that the US would impose reciprocal tariffs, i.e. it would levy high tariffs for countries that have high tariffs, and lower ones for countries levying less tariffs.

India has been called tariff king by Trump. As per reports, India is mulling reducing tariffs on as many as 12 sectors.