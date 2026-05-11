Why Snabbit believes instant home services can turn profitable faster unlike quick commerce

India’s consumer internet story has reinvented itself every few years. From online travel and e-commerce to food delivery, ride-hailing and quick commerce; now, start-ups like Snabbit are betting that the next major digital consumption wave will emerge not from groceries or gadgets, but from household labour, unlocking India’s vast and largely unorganised home services market valued at $60 billion.

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“Every five years, one significant share of the consumer wallet moves from the offline to the online space,” says Aayush Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Snabbit. “If you look at where people are spending their money, 90% of it is across these categories, five of which are digitised…” Agarwal argues that home services remain one of India’s largest yet least digitised consumer categories, with nearly 98% of transactions still happening offline.

That thesis has fuelled investor interest in the two-year-old start-up, which offers cleaning and domestic help services in as little as 10 minutes. Snabbit has raised around $112 million across five funding rounds so far. But unlike quick commerce players that spent years battling questions around cash burn and margins, Snabbit believes its category has a fundamentally easier path to profitability.

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The reason, Agarwal argues, lies in the structure of the business itself.

“Home services is an easier P&L to crack,” he says, comparing the model to quick commerce. “We have no warehousing, no inventory, no third-party logistics. All the large line items which take away most of the margins and put it in the red, don’t exist for us.”

That distinction is central to Snabbit’s pitch. Quick commerce companies operate expensive networks of dark stores, inventory systems, logistics fleets and delivery infrastructure. Home services platforms, by contrast, is effectively managing labour supply and matching it to hyperlocal demand.

“If one makes money on a gross-profit level, you are just one month away from breaking even at an order operating level,” Agarwal claims.

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While the company remains loss-making, Agarwal argues that the underlying economics improve sharply with scale and utilisation. According to Tracxn, Snabbit reported revenue of Rs 1 crore and losses of Rs 6 crore in FY25.

The company says profitability at a micro-market level begins to emerge after around 500 jobs a day in a locality cluster, while some of its mature markets are already clocking over 1,000 jobs daily. Snabbit currently handles roughly 40,000 bookings a day across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

At the heart of its operating model is what Agarwal repeatedly refers to as “density”—the concentration of jobs and workers within a tightly packed geography. In many ways, it mirrors the logic that powered ride-hailing and quick commerce, the tighter the network, the better the utilisation.

That density-driven approach, Agarwal believes, creates a flywheel which means lower travel time improves worker productivity, customers get faster fulfilment, and platform economics improve through better utilisation.

The model, however, also brings scrutiny around labour practices, wages and sustainability issues that have increasingly dogged gig economy platforms globally. Agarwal pushes back against the idea that the company is creating value through labour arbitrage.

“We are not creating value by marginalising someone,” he says. “We are actually creating value by introducing technology as a layer.”

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According to him, workers on the platform earn 30–40% more than prevailing minimum wage benchmarks while also gaining access to benefits such as insurance, loans and instant payouts. The start-up has tied up with NBFCs that assess workers’ in-app activity and platform history to offer credit access.

Snabbit is also investing heavily in workforce onboarding and training infrastructure. The company currently operates 20 training centres across India and says sourcing and onboarding costs have dropped 60% over the last four months due to scale and referral-led hiring.

Competition, however, is intensifying rapidly. From Urban Company’s InstaHelp which is a listed player to Pronto which recently raised $20 million and several newer entrants are now chasing the same opportunity, raising inevitable comparisons with the early days of quick commerce when deep discounting and aggressive expansion dominated the market.

Agarwal argues that instant services require an entirely different backend architecture from traditional home services platforms.

For now, Snabbit is prioritising deeper penetration within metros rather than aggressive geographic expansion. “Less geographies, go deep,” says Agarwal.

The broader question, however, is whether instant home services can avoid the pitfalls that plagued earlier hypergrowth consumer categories. Investors once believed quick commerce economics would never work at scale. Today, profitability metrics dominate the conversation.

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Snabbit is betting that labour, unlike groceries, may prove to be a far more flexible and scalable infrastructure layer.

Whether that translates into a durable and profitable business remains to be seen. But if India’s next major consumer internet wave is indeed around services, start-ups like Snabbit are trying to ensure they build it with fewer dark stores, and far more density.