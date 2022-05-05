Wipro, HFCL tie up to develop 5G product portfolio

IT services giant Wipro Limited on Thursday announced its partnership with telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL to engineer 5G transport products that include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation Router.

"With expertise in product engineering, transport network technologies and 5G, Wipro will co-develop equipment with HFCL to accelerate innovation, enable new business models and drive revenue," Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro expects to empower enterprises to realize their 5G-enabled vision and increase the speed with which they can bring high-quality 5G solutions to market. Wipro will leverage Tarang Labs, its product compliance and certification labs in Bangalore, for hardware integration, validation and pre-certification, the company said in a statement.

HFCL’s 5G Transport products are based on merchant silicon, network dis-aggregated architecture, and on open standards like TIP (Telecom Infra Project), and OCP (Open Compute Project). Wipro has developed multiple cell site routers for CSPs globally, and is also active in the TIP community.

HFCL is currently investing in a portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. "The transport network of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) needs modernization due to much higher bandwidth per 5G cell site, densification of cell sites in 5G, Ethernet and IP based transport, and new services with stringent latency requirements like Drones, Autonomous Vehicle and Robotics-based precision manufacturing. HFCL is developing 5G transport products for the fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul to help CSPs transform their transport network," it said.

Commenting on this collaboration, Satya Easwaran, Country Head of Wipro said that the company is proud to partner with HFCL to invent the next generation of 5G products for network service providers in India and globally. "We will leverage our strong experience in network equipment engineering, expertise in 5G/LTE and VLSI (Very-Large-Scale Integration) system design, engineering design services and embedded software. We are confident that this collaboration will ensure an accelerated go-to-market for HFCL," said Easwaran.

“HFCL's comprehensive portfolio of 5G transport products (which are under development), that include Cell Site Router, DU Aggregation Router and CU Aggregation Router, will enable CSPs to modernize their backhaul networks and make them ready for 5G services. These 5G transport products, based on open standards, will help operators realize the benefits of network disaggregation, and are in the true spirit of ‘Make in India’ for the world,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

Shares of Wipro on Thursday closed 1.87 per cent higher at Rs 501.05 apiece on BSE.