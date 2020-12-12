Workers go on rampage at Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka; 80 held

The office of a Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturing company, Wistron Corporation, was vandalised by its employees over non-payment of salary in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Violence erupted at the Wistron's premises in Kolar at around 6:30 am, during the shift change, as some employees vandalised the facility's premises.

The employees were angry over their non-payment of their salaries - a matter that has reportedly lingered on for months. The employees turned violent and started raising slogans against the management. They also pelted stones at the office, broke glasses and other office equipment, and set fire to a company name board and two vehicles.

While the company, Wistron Corporation, is yet to comment on the incident, the Karnataka government has strongly condemned it. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C Ashwathnarayan condemned vandalism at the Wistron unit in a series of tweets.

Karnataka: Violence erupts at the Wistron iPhone manufacturing unit in Kolar Visuals of vandalism from inside the plant pic.twitter.com/1MmtDtc2kH - ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Police reached the Wistron unit soon after the incident and took control of the situation. According to IGP Central Seemanta Kumar, the police has already arrested 80 people and the situation is now under control.

"The incident took place early this morning when shifts were changing. We are being told there was a scuffle regarding salary non-payment. We are investigating thoroughly, have taken the CCTV footage. Have already arrested 80 people," Seemanta Kumar said.

Wistron, a contract manufacturer of Apple in India, has 8,000 employees in its Bengaluru facility. It manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

