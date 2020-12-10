Apply offers 'trade-in' exchange discounts on iPhone 12 series; all there is to know

There is good news for customers wanting to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 12, the price of which in India is one of the highest globally. While the pricing of the latest iteration of Apple's smartphone that was launched in November this year is by no means modest, with the base model starting from Rs 79,899, the company is providing additional benefits if the phone is bought through Apple's official store.

The most accessible of all benefits is the option of trading-in. Apple is offering impressive discounts if old phones are exchanged for the iPhone 12 series, attracting current users of smartphones by rival companies.

For the iPhone 12 Pro for example, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 34,000; range of discounts will be contingent upon the smartphone being purchased.

Apple has also curated a list of popular phones with their exchange values attached for the trade-in offer to be availed. Interested customers would have to answer a few questions while purchasing the Apple device in order to evaluate the monetary discount through the exchange offer.