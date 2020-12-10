Apply offers 'trade-in' exchange discounts on iPhone 12 series; all there is to know

There is good news for customers wanting to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 12, the price of which in India is one of the highest globally. While the pricing of the latest iteration of Apple's smartphone that was launched in November this year is by no means modest, with the base model starting from Rs 79,899, the company is providing additional benefits if the phone is bought through Apple's official store.
The most accessible of all benefits is the option of trading-in. Apple is offering impressive discounts if old phones are exchanged for the iPhone 12 series, attracting current users of smartphones by rival companies.
For the iPhone 12 Pro for example, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 34,000; range of discounts will be contingent upon the smartphone being purchased.
Apple has also curated a list of popular phones with their exchange values attached for the trade-in offer to be availed. Interested customers would have to answer a few questions while purchasing the Apple device in order to evaluate the monetary discount through the exchange offer.
Data required for the devices to be exchanged includes the serial number of the smartphone; current Android users will have to present the IMEI code. Post this, an evaluation will be conducted regarding the storage capacity and general condition of the phone being exchanged. The value deduced of the old phone will then be deducted from the price of the new iPhone purchased.
If the iPhone 11 Pro/Max is exchanged, the discounts could go up to Rs 60,000/Rs 63,000 respectively. The lowest iteration of the iPhone available for the trade-in offer is the iPhone 5s, with discounts up to Rs 3,000.
For popular Android smartphones, the discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Note 10 plus - both released in 2019 - go up to Rs 23,020/ Rs 29,765 and Rs 27,175/Rs 36,230 respectively. For the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, offers are worth a maximum of Rs 15,655 and Rs 19,170, respectively.
Once the purchase has been initiated, Apple will also provide means to conduct the transition process smoothly. When the delivery personnel arrives on the spot, they will run a diagnostic test and verify the condition of the old device. The success of this step would ensure that the purchase has been completed. However, if the smartphone does not pass the diagnostic tests or does not align to the conditions described by the users, they will be obliged to pay back the entire trade-in credit before receiving the new iPhone.