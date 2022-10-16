'You're Mr. Kamath, right?': When a 'naive intern' bumped into Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

We all have idols and there are those special occasions when we get lucky enough to meet them in person! One such moment was shared by Dhruv Shah, Vice President of Marketing, Finshots and Ditto Insurance, when he met Nithin Kamath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha, for the first time in Bangalore.

Shah, who started off as an intern in the Zerodha office, shared his story on LinkedIn about his first meeting with Kamath. “As a naive intern, I happened to bump into him, and asked him- "Wait, you're Mr. Kamath right?"

He added: “Whenever I would normally introduce myself to people, they'd usually dismiss me as a part-time intern. And yet, while speaking to me then, he (Kamath) held me with the same dignity as a person of high stature. I was stunned.”

Kamath is a well-known name among the new-age entrepreneurs in India. He started of his investment career at just 17 by trading in penny stocks. He founded Zerodha, a large Indian broking house, in 2010, and was recently featured in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Shah further wrote in his post that not all great leaders and businessmen act pricey, some are great leaders who share their wisdom and treat everyone equally with respect. “Great leaders value people equally and treat people equitably. And this person is an example of just that. Truly humbled to have bumped into him again,” Shah wrote.

Online brokerage with a twist

Zerodha is a financial service company that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, MCX-SX, NCDEX, and MCX, built to provide brokerage facilities to the stock market traders.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Zerodha's USP is the idea of discount broking, which means that it charges a reduced commission or low brokerage on the transactions to ideally attract investors to use this platform. This has made Zerodha quite famous among the new-age traders. As it was the first discount broker in the country, Zerodha built upon its innovative ideas and unique strategies and successfully made a client base of more than one million.