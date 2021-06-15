YouTube to no longer show ads on gambling, alcohol, politics in masthead

YouTube announced on Sunday that it will no longer display advertisements related to gambling, alcohol, politics, or "prescription drug terms" on its masthead ad slot. The masthead is the most prominent ad slot as it appears at the top of the website and the YouTube app. The masthead ad is one of the first things users see when they open the app or the website.

"YouTube masthead ads are the ads that YouTube users see at the top of the YouTube homepage. This type of ad is the most prominent Google advertising placement available to advertisers," notes Google on YouTube's ads support page.

According to YouTube's ad support page, ads placed in the masthead slot can "drive massive reach or awareness".

YouTube updated its masthead content requirements on June 14. Gambling, alcohol, politics, or "prescription drug terms" have been added to the "Prohibited" categories. YouTube has also explained what all falls under these categories.

YouTube has prohibited all "assets that depict reference gambling-related content, including offline gambling, online gambling, online non-casino games and social casino games."

Under the heading of 'Alchohol', YouTube has prohibited "assets that depict or reference alcohol-related content, including ads promoting the sale of alcohol as well as branding or informational ads focusing on alcoholic beverages". However, the inclusion of alcohol in the "prohibited" category will have little impact in India as advertisements for alcohol are already completely banned in the country.

Last year, Google had allowed users to limit the number of ads related to sensitive topics such as alcohol and gambling they see on YouTube. The firm had even added a new feature in Ad Settings that allowed users to restrict the number of targeted ads they see for such sensitive topics.

