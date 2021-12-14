Zomato appoints Nitin Savara as Deputy CFO

Zomato has appointed lawyer Nitin Savara as its Deputy Chief Financial Officer and has also gotten on board Anjalli Ravi Kumar as Chief Sustainability Officer of the company.

The company said in a statement that neither Nitin Savara nor Anjalli Ravi Kumar is designated as a key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

With over 20 years of experience, Savara, apart from being a lawyer, is also a chartered accountant and specialises in transaction tax and structuring.

Multiple people have served as CFO at Zomato in the last few years. Akshant Goyal, who was the head of corporate development, was named the CFO in October 2020.

His predecessor Akriti Chopra, who was earlier at PwC, became the head of people development and was named co-founder in June 2021. Before Chopra, Sameer Maheshwari, a former GE executive, was the CFO.