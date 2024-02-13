Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, Groww CEO Lalit Keshre among 11 finalists for EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, Groww CEO Lalit Keshre, and nine others are the finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023. EY India on Tuesday unveiled the names of 11 entrepreneurs selected as finalists for the EOY 2023 Awards. Chosen from a pool of over 260 outstanding nominations, these finalists will be honoured at an awards banquet to be held on Friday in Mumbai.

Besides Goyal and Keshre, other finalists are Cybage Software CEO Arun Nathani, PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Persistent Systems CMD Dr Anand Deshpande, HPCL Mittal Energy CEO Prabh Das, Metro Brand's Rafique A Malik, APL Apollo Tubes CMD Sanjay Gupta, Micro Life Sciences (Meril) founding member Shahid Bilakhia.

Team ICICI Bank and Vellayan Subbiah, chairman of Tube Investments of India and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, have also made to the finalists list for EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023.

The EOY 2023 finalists collectively boast a staggering revenue of Rs 14.70 lakh crore with a combined market cap of over Rs 42 lakh crore and are instrumental in providing employment to a whopping 12,50,000 individuals in India and globally, the EY said in a statement.

"The Awards will spotlight winners across multiple categories, with the national winner representing India at the esteemed EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from 4-7 June 2024," it said.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the automotive industry, the consulting firm said. "Under his leadership, TVS Motor achieved remarkable success, broadening its product portfolio and market reach through innovation and sustainable practices."

EY further states that as a former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Srinivasan has been instrumental in shaping India's industrial development. Srinivasan was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2020 and the Padma Shri in 2010 for his contributions to trade and industry.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be honoured with the Special Jury Award.