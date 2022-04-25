MG Motor partners with BPCL to bolster EV charging infrastructure in India

British automotive company MG Motor, to enhance the adoption of ‘sustainability and green mobility,’ has partnered with Indian ‘Maharatna’ company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

Both these organisations, with their combined expertise -- identifying charging sites, gathering consumer insights, and creating technology to manage charging systems -- would be installing EV chargers across highways and within cities.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, in a company release, said, “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem. MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling & battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles.”

MG Motor with this partnership with BPCL would also be strengthening electric vehicle adoption in India and will further add momentum by expanding opportunities for intercity travel.

Chaba further added, “Our customers also benefit from the unique 6-way charging ecosystem that makes using an EV every day much easier. Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs. BPCL's strong presence and vast network in India will ensure that existing and prospective customers across the country have convenient access to charging solutions. We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same.”

MG Motor India has already installed several multi-step charging systems with AC chargers and DC fast chargers across a few residential communities and its showrooms.

Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL, while commenting on the partnership, said, “Sustainable consumption is the present and future as we move into the era of mass electric mobility. As we herald the phase of rapid energy transition to electric mobility, BPCL is at the forefront of addressing the three big anxieties amongst electric vehicle owners (range anxiety, time anxiety, and discovery anxiety) in order to build consumer confidence for the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles in the country. BPCL is setting up fast-charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities, and economic centres, and will have a network of 7000 conveniently located fast-charging stations in the country in the next 2-3 years.”

BPCL already has a distribution network of over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants and 60 Aviation Service Stations across the country.

“These fast-charging stations will come with a host of customer amenities viz, hygienic washrooms, refreshments, micro-ATMs, etc. This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions. MG Motor India is known for creating differentiated customer experiences through its wide range of evolved Internet SUVs and is a leading player in EVs in India. We look forward to this partnership, providing a fillip to countrywide adoption of electric mobility and opening up opportunities for creating exciting customer offerings in the personal mobility space,” Singh further added.