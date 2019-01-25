Vodafone-Idea rolls out new Rs 24 prepaid recharge plan; check details

Telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is offering a new recharge plan of Rs 24 to stop the customer churn. The aim of this low cost recharge plan is also to increase the validity of the customers' account by 28 days. Late last year, Bharti Airtel too had launched a minimum recharge plan of Rs 23 to extend the account validity. Remarkably, the new minimum recharge plan from Vodafone-Idea comes after the company made it compulsory for its customers to recharge their mobile numbers with minimum plan to extend the validity.

The new Rs 24 prepaid recharge plan is available to all the Vodafone and Idea subscribers. It is aimed at people who just want to extend validity but don't want any calling or data benefits. The validity extension is for 28 days only. Post the expiry of the validity, the customer will have to recharge again. The plan is aimed at people who wish to receive uninterrupted outgoing and incoming services. It will help those who wish to extend their account expiry date to avoid its deactivation.

Other than validity extension, Vodafone Idea is also bundling 100 on-net night calling minutes valid between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am. On-net calling means on network, which is Vodafone to Vodafone, or Idea to Idea. The calls not on the same network will be charged at 2.5 paise per second (local and STD). Data usage will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 4 per MB. While roaming, the data will be charged at Rs 10 per MB. As far as SMSs are concerned, local SMS will be charged at Rs 1 per message, and national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5 per message.

