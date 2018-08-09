19% infrastructure projects running behind schedule in India

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors ongoing central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above. As of May 1, 2018, 1,332 projects were being monitored in the country; of these, 253 projects are running behind their original project implementation schedule.

During the year 2017/18, 47 projects with a cost of Rs 97,530 crore were completed. As of 31st March 2016, 2017 and 2018, the number of ongoing infrastructure projects on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) portal were 1076, 1231 and 1315 respectively.

The power sector tops the charts with 61 delayed projects followed by railways with 46 delayed projects and coal with 35.

The total original cost of implementation of 1,332 projects was 16, 26,675.5 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs. 18, 49,766.91 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs. 2,23,091.39 crore (13.71 per cent of original cost). The expenditure incurred on these projects till April 2018 is Rs 6, 63,109.75 crore, which is 35.85 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

According to the information provided by Vijay Goel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary affairs in Lok Sabha, out of 253 projects running behind schedule, 107 projects are showing cost overruns of Rs. 148,591.33 crore. These 107 projects reported both time and cost overrun with respect to their original project implementation schedules. The top three sectors in terms of cost overrun, of these 107 projects, are railways, power and telecommunication.

The government has taken a number of steps to ensure timely completion of ongoing central sector infrastructure projects which include project appraisal by respective ministries, OCMS, setting up of revised cost committees in the ministries for fixation of responsibility for time and cost overruns.