Airtel launches new plan for Rs 181 with 3 GB data every day for heavy data users

Airtel has launched a new plan for prepaid users who consume a lot of mobile data. The new plan is priced at Rs 181 and comes with a host of benefits. There are few plans in this price range and validity. This plan offers 3 GB data per day with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. One can also avail 100 SMSes per day.

There is no FUP limit on calling meaning that one can make unlimited calls on any number within the country. However, the plan is valid only for 14 days. So, one can use up to 42 GB of data in 14 days.

According to a report on Telecom Talk, the plan is valid only in select circles across the country. The plan is already available across North India. Even though the validity does not seem enough, the 3 GB data usage per day limit could attract lot of customers.

Reliance Jio has a similar plan where the operators are offering 56 GB of data with unlimited calls, SMS benefits and Jio apps subscription for 28 days. The plan is priced at Rs 198. However, that plan also has a capping of 2 GB high-speed data per day, beyond which the speed falls to 60 kbps. Airtel has more daily data in its plan but the validity in Jio is more.

Airtel also recently launched a plan for Rs 289 with data and calling benefits. This plan, however, is different from the Rs 181 one. The recharge of Rs 181 is going to fetch users a substantial amount of data but the Rs 289 plan is especially beneficial for users who don't want restrictions on calling.

This plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMSes per day for 48 days. However, users can only avail 1 GB of data for the entire validity period, which may not work for a lot of users. The plan is available for 2G, 3G and 4G users across all circles.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)