Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used fake Aadhaar card, name to stay at Mumbai hotel

Suspended Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze used a fake Aadhaar card to check into a five-star hotel in South Mumbai, a day before auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren's Scorpio went missing.

Vaze used the fake Aadhaar card to identify his name as Sushant Sadashiv Khamkar. India Today TV accessed the fake identity proof, which the arrested cop used during his stay at the hotel.

Vaze mentioned his date of birth as June 15, 1972, whilst his original date of birth is February 22, 1972. The suspended assistant police inspector, however, used his original picture in the fake ID.

Vaze stayed at the posh hotel at Nariman Point from February 16-20 using forged Aadhaar, whose unique identification number is 7825-2857-5822.

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) team reached the hotel and carried out a thorough search of the room where the arrested Mumbai Police cop stayed.

However, NIA still can't ascertain why Vaze used a fake ID and stayed at the hotel and who all he met during his stay.

The anti-terror agency officials also took CCTV footage of the hotel and are combing through it to trail Vaze's movements during his hotel stay.

A day after the suspended Mumbai cop checked-into the hotel on February 16, the Scorpio belonging to Mansukh Hiren was allegedly stolen.

The SUV was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25 with explosives in it.

It is suspected that Vaze was in possession of the Scorpio and it was him who had parked the SUV outside Ambani's residence Antilia on Carmichael road, a few kilometres from the hotel.