Anti-CAA Protests Live Updates: 1,200 people detained by Delhi Police today; 13,000 officials patrolled sensitive areas

Citizenship Act protests updates: Protestors in Mumbai have gathered at the August Kranti Maidan to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and Sushant Singh are some of high-profile personalities to join the demonstrations. Meanwhile in Delhi, the CRPF have been brought inside Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police asked the protesting students to leave the premises. As per the police, the SC guidelines state that no protests can take place after 5 pm.

Additionally, around 21 flights have been delayed from Delhi due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that led to traffic gridlock leading to the delay of passengers as well as airlines' officials. While protests turned violent in Lucknow, people gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demonstrate. Protests have taken place in Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan as well. Taking notice of the escalating tensions, the Home Ministry has asked for a security review over the anti-CAA protests.

Meanwhile, scores of protestors have been detained across different cities for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Historian Ramchandra Guha, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Umar Khalid, Sandeep Dikshit, Tehseen Poonawalla are a few of the detainees. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in multiple parts of Delhi. Telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone took to Twitter to confirm the same to its customers complaining of poor connectivity.

7:00 PM: Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) district Deputy Commissioner, Sindhu B Rupesh: All schools and colleges under Mangaluru city corporation will remain closed tomorrow.

6:55 PM: Curfew announced in 5 police station limits of Mangaluru Commissionerate limits (central sub division of Mangaluru) till tomorrow midnight.

6:48 PM: "To raise your voice against something is democratic right," said Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Farhan Akhtar at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai where protest against #CitizenshipAct is on: To raise your voice against something is democratic right, people are raising their voices & I'm of view that there seems to be a certain amount of discrimination in what is happening pic.twitter.com/97AYTnVaxO ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

6:45 PM: Delhi Police met imams to appeal to them for peace. The police also urged the imams to announce on loudspeakers asking people to not spread rumours.

6:44 PM: Protests in Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi.

6:43 PM: Internet services in Meerut barred till 5 pm tomorrow.

6:42 PM: Govt has no right to impose Section 144, says Rahul Gandhi.

This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests.



To do so is an insult to Indias soul. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019

6:38 PM: Here's how the day looked in the national capital:

Total detentions: 1200 (temporary + full time)

Out of the detainees, 350 were taken to Suraj Mal Stadium Nangloi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana

52 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed

700 to 800 taken out from each district

Approx 13,000 were patrolling in sensitive areas

6:36 PM: Examinations at Lucknow University have been cancelled in view of the violent protests.

6:34 PM: Anti-CAA stir at Red Fort as protesters gathered for march earlier today.

6:33 PM: Delhi Police said it detained 1200 people today.

6:30 PM: Government releases FAQ on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Government Sources have released a fact sheet on frequently asked questions on the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/GcElRZJlZS ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

6:23 PM: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and Sushant Singh join the Mumbai protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

6:20 PM: "Violence in the name of democracy not acceptable," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

6:17 PM: "Properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for losses. Those involved in violence have been identified through video, CCTV footage," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

6:10 PM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention to prevent attacks by certain groups on students from the state during anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

6:08 PM: All Delhi Metro stations, barring Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh reopened: DMRC

6:05 PM: "I have called a meeting over this. You can't indulge in violence in name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

6:00 PM: CRPF brought to Jantar Mantar after police asked students to leave the premises.

5:55 PM: "Taking note of the appeal by certain sections for voluntary donations/ contributions to help the students of Jamia Millia Islamia affected by police action in the campus, the university has clarified that it has made no such request. The university discourages any effort by any organization to collect donations in the name of Jamia Millia Islamia as it has sufficient resources to extend all medical assistance to its students," says Jamia University.

5:49 PM: Delhi Police asks students to leave Jantar Mantar. It says that no one can protest at Jantar Mantar after 5 pm.

5:46 PM: "We had information about the arrival of people from outside Delhi border, therefore we have deployed units for specific location. Section 144 has been imposed in North-East Delhi, Red Fort and Central Delhi, not in entire Delhi. We are closely monitoring social media platforms. 52 police companies with seniors have been deployed in the areas. We have identified and arrested a person with burn injury on the hand after reviewing a video that was viral on social media. We are fully prepared to maintain law and order situation in Delhi," said Delhi Police.

5:45 PM: Apart from Delhi Police, 52 companies of other forces, including RAF and CRPF, were deployed to maintain law and order. Delhi Police is closely monitoring social media, whatsapp groups to check rumour mongering: Delhi Police

5:44 PM: 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans have been set ablaze in the area around Lucknow's Parivartan Chowk during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act today.

5:42 PM: No untoward incident reported during anti-CAA protests on Thursday: Delhi Police

5:36 PM: Visuals from protests at Jantar Mantar.

5:35 PM: "Voter lists are being updated. I have been told that 50-60 lakh new names will be introduced in the list through online methods before Bengal elections. I want to caution everyone that unless there is physical verification a person cannot become a voter. I want you all to be cautious. No one's name should be struck off," said Mamata Banerjee.

5:30 PM: Union Ministry of Home Affairs to hold a review meeting later today over the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in different parts of the country.

5:28 PM: "Amit Shah no less than General Dyer," says NCP leader Nawab Malik.

5:26 PM: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, "Instigating people in the name of religion is not what political parties should do. Political efforts should me made to maintain peace. If you want to protest, please don't create violence and rumours."

5:24 PM: "If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC," said Mamata Banerjee.

5:20 PM: Activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had a face-off with the student wing of AIMIM at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus in Aurangabad.

5:15 PM: "BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community," said Mamata Banerjee.

5:13 PM: All entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg are open: DMRC

5:12 PM: All entry and exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open: DMRC.

5:10 PM: "BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked," said Mamata Banerjee.

5:06 PM: "BJP was founded in 1980 and is asking for our citizenship documents of 1970," said Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.

5:04 PM: Over 200 people have been detained at Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi and over 50 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana. Numbers are likely to increase are more protestors are being brought in.

5:03 PM: "After so many years after Independence do we still need to prove our citizenship? Where were these BJP leaders during our freedom struggle?" asks Mamata Banerjee at a rally.

5:00 PM: Anti-citizenship law protestors in Delhi offer roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want but their message is "love in return for hatred".

4:55 PM: Violent protests only in few places in Delhi, Lucknow; no need to worry: MoS Home GK Reddy.

4:47 PM: "Opposition parties fuelling protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Some political parties trying to incite students, women in the name of religion," said MoS Home GK Reddy.

4:55 PM: "We are not living in this country at mercy of others": Mamata Banerjee at rally in Kolkata.

4:50 PM: Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, and Deepender Singh Hooda reach the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for party's core group meeting over 'unrest across the country after Citizenship Amendment Act.

4:46 PM: Eight Air India flights delayed at Delhi airport. Some have been delayed by more than an hour.

4:45 PM: "Situation is under control now. Mob had turned violent but force didn't lose their patience. Mob has been dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. The force is now being moved to other location. 40-50 arrested across the dist," said SSP Lucknow, Husainabad.

4:44 PM: Visuals of aftermath of anti-CAA protests at Hazratganj.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh at the spot in Hazratganj where violence broke out during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/n9k7Tdxnw8 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

4:42 PM: Shabana Azmi's message to the protestors.

In solidarity with protestors against CAA and NRC pic.twitter.com/hynuypyNsm Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 19, 2019

4:38 PM: Home Ministry calls for security review over nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

4:36 PM: Entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk Metro station open: DMRC

4:34 PM: Visuals from Mandi House earlier today.

4:33 PM: Yogendra Yadav urges people to join anti-CAA protest at Jantar Mantar.

Appeal to all who have escaped detention to please come to Jantar Mantar and continue the protest.



As and when we are released from detention, we shall also join everyone at Jantar Mantar. Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 19, 2019

4:32 PM: Visuals from Jantar Mantar.

Amazing amazing turnout at Jantar Mantar. So GLAD to see so many people I knew. We might make a difference yet. Peaceful and energetic protest scene there now pic.twitter.com/1HUbl8Kwtw Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) December 19, 2019

4:30 PM: William Dalrymple on Ramchandra Guha's detention: This is a turning point. Feels like the beginning of a new Emergency.

4:27 PM: Visuals from anti-CAA protests at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Maharashtra: People gather in protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BAOtYLBAHa ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

4:26 PM: Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow despite court order.

4:24 PM: Refreshments offered to detained protestors.

Delhi: Police personnel offered refreshments at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, to protesters who were detained, including Swaraj Abhiyan founder, Yogendra Yadav. (Source - Delhi Police) https://t.co/ez4Lyvp7uU pic.twitter.com/7RjpipYBJS ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

4:23 PM: Entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate closed: DMRC

4:20 PM: Anti-CAA protests held at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan and Nagpur.

4:15 PM: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan reaches Jamia protest site. "I have come here as alumni, not as an AAP leader," he said.

4:08 PM: Visuals of Prashant Bhushan and Harsh Mander who were detained from ITO earlier today.

4:06 PM: "In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, reissue/no-show/cancellation and refund charges for all domestic and international tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th Dec 2019 shall be waived," said Air India.

4:04 PM: Gauhati High Court directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5pm.

4:03 PM: Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar calls Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray a "dummy CM" who seeks approval of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar before taking any decision.

4:00 PM: Visuals from Lucknow where protestors were dispersed by lathicharge.

#WATCH Lucknow: Police resort to lathi charge to disperse the protesters demonstrating against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Hazratganj area. pic.twitter.com/8HyWjA4taq ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

3:56 PM: "We should follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi of non-violence. If violence takes place then it will be very easy for the government to suppress the whole movement. It will be very easy for authorities to book you in cases and slander the whole cause," said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

3:54 PM: Visuals from protests in Nagpur.

3:52 PM: AMU teachers take out silent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

3:51 PM: Police has detained 37 people in North East Delhi during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

3:46 PM: AIIMS issues memorandum to staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students to refrain from protests.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has issued memorandum to its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students to refrain from holding any dharna/ protest/ strike at, in or around AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/OZbOLMOijJ ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

3:45 PM: Aam Aadmi Party appeals to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, says violence will give a bad name to the movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause.

3:40 PM: "Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate pax reaching late to airport, we've rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approx 20 departures (approx 10% of our Delhi departures). We'll take proactive measures if further cancellations required," said IndiGo.

3:30 PM: 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights, after its crew members got stuck in traffic jam in the city and, also due to other issues.

3:18PM: "We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order," says Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on internet services blocked in parts of Delhi.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel, on internet services halted in some parts of Delhi : We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order. pic.twitter.com/Q7Qtd6u97H ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

3:16PM: Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknow's Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells: DGP (PTI)

3:14PM: Congress core group to meet at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence later today over 'unrest across the country over Citizenship Amendment Act.

3:13PM: Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented, so will be NRC in future, says BJP working president JP Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan.

3:09PM: HC issues notice to Delhi govt, Centre on Jamia violence

Delhi High Court has issued notice to Centre, Delhi government and police while hearing PILs to set up a judicial commission to look into violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university. The court, however, refused to grant interim protection from coercive action including arrest to students as sought by petitioners. Lawyers in court chanted "shame, shame" after the Delhi HC declined interim protection to students, PTI reported.The next hearing in the matter will happen on February 4.

3:07PM: Visuals from Hasanganj where vehicles were set on fire during Anti-CAA protests

Lucknow: Vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/x2rhSsNnQx ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

3:04PM: Delhi High Court has issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Milia University incident. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 4.

3:03PM: "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of India, they need not fear as it doesn't pose any danger to their citizenship," says spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan.

2:58PM: BJP lawmakers meet Assam CM amid Anti-CAA stir

A group of BJP legislators call on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and urge him to intervene immediately to allay fear and doubts among people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported.

2:55PM: WATCH: Members of Muslim community, including students offer namaz outside the gates of Jamia Milia Islamia as people of other faith form a human chain around them.

#WATCH Delhi: Students and other people of Muslim community offered Namaz outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia university. Members of other faiths formed a human chain around them. pic.twitter.com/FEPZOqI1MX ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

2:52PM: Protests in Delhi

Protestors gather at Jantar Mantar to protest the Citizenship Amemdment Act after permission to demonstrate near Red Fort and Mandi House was denied as prohibitory orders have been imposed in these places.

2:37PM: A State Transport bus was set ablaze during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Internet services have been suspended till further orders, District Magistrate said.

Sambhal District Magistrate: Internet services have been suspended till further orders, following violence during protest over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. https://t.co/f6JUtydRO5 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

2:35 PM: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the Police to not lathi charge protesters.

2:31 PM: Congress says, "Govt taking 'draconian' measures such as shutting internet, imposing prohibitory orders to muzzle voice of people."

2:30 PM: Scores of protestors gather at Jantar Mantar to protest after they were not allowed to demonstrate near Red Fort and Mandi House where prohibitory orders have been imposed.

2:29 PM: Communication services in affected areas of Delhi restored: Airtel sources

2:26 PM: Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi closed, interchange facility available: DMRC

2:20 PM: A stadium in Bawana in the outskirts of Delhi has been turned into a makeshift jail to keep anti-CAA protestors.

2:16 PM: Visuals from anti-CAA protest in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH Gujarat: Police resort to lathi-charge during protest called by different Left parties, over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Ahmedabad. The protesters were allegedly blocking police vehicle when the the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them. pic.twitter.com/tTIWJXsf8T ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

2:13 PM: Chandni Chowk market near Red Fort has been shut down amid anti-CAA protests.

2:10 PM: Protestors torch two UP government buses in Sambhal, say police.

2:05 PM: Protests at Town Hall in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Protests continue at Town Hall in Bengaluru against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/V6LqbqJSNA ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

2.00 PM: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been imposed in the whole of Uttar Pradesh.

1:57 PM: State Transport bus set ablaze at Sambhal.

Sambhal: A State Transport bus set ablaze, allegedly during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rtjO2rEF1A ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

1:55 PM: Entry and exit gates of Janpath Metro station closed.

1:50 PM: Protestors start gathering at Town Hall in Bengaluru again. Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad detained by Police.

Karnataka: Protesters again start gathering at Town Hall in Bengaluru against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/t5Zimm3Dzw ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

1:43PM: Stop anti-CAA stir: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urged people to stop protesting the new citizenship law as the Supreme Court has refused to stay its operation.

1:40PM: Protest should not be violent: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal President says, "Appeal that protests should not be violent. As for the act, I had said in Parliament also that no religion should be excluded from this act".

1:33PM: Please maintain peace: Harbhajan Singh tells students, police

"All I am saying is maintain the peace...This should stop it's not doing good for anyone.i am sure there is a other ways to solve this issue rather then being violent...It's a request to you all students and police and authorities," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

1:30PM: Government is scared of students: Mamata Banerjee

"This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on CAB and NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi," Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

"We extend our full solidarity to all those detained," Banerjee added.

1:22PM: SMS, internet services will be halted from till 1pm today, in walled city areas of north & central districts,Mandi House,Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Special Cell had directed on 18Dec that voice, SMS,internet services be halted from 9am to 1pm today,in walled city areas of north¢ral districts,Mandi House,Seelampur,Jafrabad,Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaeen Bagh&Bawana, in view of prevailing law&order situation pic.twitter.com/Qk2sk0TKI1 ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

1:20PM: Film-maker Aparna Sen takes part in a protest against CAA and NRC.

Kolkata: Film-maker Aparna Sen takes part in a protest against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) . #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/MzTvHz8rNn ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

"Ours is a sub-continent that has many languages, cultures, ethnicities, it is held together by a strenuous thread that is secularism. If that thread breaks, then, the country breaks up," Aparna Sen said.

1:17PM: India stand with you: Kamal Haasan tells Ramchandra Guha and Yogendra Yadav.

I applaud with glee at the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagraha by arresting the thinking and questioning minds of India like @Ram_Guha & @_YogendraYadav .

Yet I am concerned for their safety. India stands with you. Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 19, 2019

1:15 PM: Anti-CAA protest in Chandigarh

Scores of people have been gathered near the grounds outside Sector 20 mosque in Chandigarh to take out a march against Citizenship law.

1:11PM: Traffic snarls in Delhi

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally, the police said. Traffic is also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station.

1:07 PM: Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat and other left leaders detained at Mandi House

Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House here during an anti-Citizenship Act protest on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.



1:05PM: 17 metro stations closed in Delhi

DMRC has shut entry & exit gates of Barakhamba metro station. Vasant Vihar and Mandi House have also been closed. However, interchange facility will be available at this station.

1:00 PM: After Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio have blocked internet services in parts of Delhi

Vodafone on Thursday said, " Hi! As per directive received from the Government, services are stopped at a few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and parts of WALLED CITY).

The vodafone users will not be able to use services till 1 pm in these locations, Vodafone added.

12.59 PM: "Today, law and order situation in the country is deteriorating. There is a fear among all citizens today. I appeal to the central government to not bring this law but give employment to the youth," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

12.58 PM: "I sincerely urge and appeal to all the political parties, leaders and people, to maintain calm on issue of Citizenship Act. CAA is no threat to people of this country, it's only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek Indian citizenship," said Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

12.57 PM: Entry and exit gates of Barakhamba station have been closed.

12.55 PM: Around 50 people have been taken into custody: Avinash Mohanty, DCP South Hyderabad.

Avinash Mohanty, DCP South Hyderabad: Permission has not been granted to any organisation to hold any rally, procession or open outdoor protest in favour or against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in the entire South Zone. Around 50 people have been taken into custody. https://t.co/wXFlvSpSre ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

12.50 PM: Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been called to handle the situation at Red Fort. There is heavy police deployment also in the area.

12.42 PM: Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid amongst protesters detained by the police near Red Fort.

Delhi: Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid amongst protesters detained by police for protesting against #CitizenshipAct, near Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/EqH8w2QSgH ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

12.41 PM: Airtel issues a statement on mobile service shutdown in Delhi: "We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running."

12.37 PM: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has been detained by the Delhi Police near Mandi House where people are protesting against the CAA.

Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit detained by police at Mandi House. He says, "I was not allowed to go to Red Fort (for protest), so, I came to Mandi House". #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/QIiiMRXfNg ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

12.31 PM: Mobile operator Bharti Airtel customer care says complying with Indian government's instructions to suspend voice calls, internet services in some parts of New Delhi.

12.30 PM: This is shocking and reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent -- a peaceful protest should not be mishandled in this manner, says Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

12.15 PM: Anti-CAA protests being held across 11 cities of India despite imposition of Section 14, which prohibits congregation of over four people at a place; mobile internet services blocked in Delhi.

12.07 PM: Section 144 has been imposed in three places of Delhi due to multiple protests. India Today TV's Chirag Gothi reports that Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near Mandi House, and many protesters have already been detained.

11.57 AM: Priyanka Chopra says violence against peaceful protesters is "wrong".

11.45 AM: Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa at Red Fort where Section 144 is imposed: "We request protest organisers to hold protests at designated places only. I appeal to all to cooperate with the police."

11.42 AM: Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav detained by the Delhi Police at Red Fort, where he was protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

11.38 AM: Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by the communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over Citizenship Ammendment Act and NRC at 12 pm today.

Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by the communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today; Visuals from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/7ypA9bb6fH ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

11.34 AM: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against the amended Citizenship Act & NRC. Visuals from Mysore Bank Circle area. -- ANI

Karnataka: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against the amended #CitizenshipAct & #NRC. Visuals from Mysore Bank Circle area. Section 144 is imposed in the city. pic.twitter.com/f3LIjzqOHu ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

11.29 AM: Historian Ramchandra Guha has been detained by the Bengaluru police. "I have been detained by police for holding a poster of Gandhi and speaking about the constitution to the press," he told NDTV.

11.21 AM: Police have detained several protesters near Red Fort where Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed.

Delhi: Police detain protesters near Red Fort. Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/aIARu0hM2o pic.twitter.com/gwrn4HlDuH ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

11.20 AM: Check latest visuals from Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed and people have gather to stage a protest.

#WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

11.16 AM: Over 100 students from Hyderabad Central University (HCU) have been detained by police ahead of their protest march against CAA and NRC in Hyderabad. The detained HCU students have been moved to the Moinabad Police Station.

11.11 AM: Congress is behind protests against CAA, &because of people like UT Khader situation is becoming like this. Taking care of Muslims is our responsibility. Request all to maintain peace. If Congress leaders continue to support protests then they'll face consequences.

11.00 AM: Police action in Karnataka: Consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations hold protest in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, against Citizenship Amendment Act. Police have detained more than 20 protesters. -- ANI

Karnataka: Consortium of Left wing & Muslim organisation hold protest in Kalaburagi against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Police have detained more than 20 protesters. pic.twitter.com/DzDZXcknYo ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

10:48 AM: Central Secretariat metro station will also remain closed today. However, interchange facility will be available at this station.

10:25 AM: Six more metro staions closed: Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market will remain closed on Thursday.



