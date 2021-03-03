Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu questioned in tax evasion case, bank accounts under scanner

Director and producer Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu were questioned by Income Tax (I-T) Department officials in Pune in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

The duo is currently in Pune for a movie shoot and were questioned based on the evidence gathered by the I-T Department during the preliminary enquiry, India Today quoted sources as saying.

Earlier today, the I-T Department conducted searches at around 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including residential and official premises of Kashyap, Pannu, Madhu Mantena, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and others, apart from offices of Phantom Films and other entities.

The searches were related to tax evasion by Phantom Films, Kwan Talent Management, Exceed Entertainment, few other entities and people linked to these firms.

Bank accounts of the individuals and entities where raids were carried out are under the scanner of I-T Department.

Phantom Films, a film production and distribution company, was established by Kashyap, Mantena, Motwane and Bahl in 2011. However, it was disbanded in October 2018.

Kashyap and Pannu have often been critical of the policies of the central government and have criticised the government on social media.

