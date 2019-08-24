scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Arun Jaitley death: Bollywood pays tribute to former finance minister

Bollywood personalities paid their tribute and farewell to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday noon. He passed away at the age of 66 after prolonged illness. He was admitted to AIIMS on August 9.

Tributes poured in from multiple prominent celebrities across the nation. Tributes poured in from multiple prominent celebrities across the nation.

Bollywood personalities paid their tribute and farewell to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday noon. He passed away at the age of 66 after prolonged illness. He was admitted to AIIMS on August 9.

Tributes poured in from multiple prominent celebrities across the nation. Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt among others mourned the loss.

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted that Jaitley absence will be truly missed and added in his later tweets that," Arun Jaitley stood tall among others as a tall, fierce leader, a warm human being, intellectual par excellence & a wonderful gentleman.

Karan Johar too mourned the loss of the former finance minister and tweeted,"the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today".

Nimrat Kaur also expressed grief over this sudden loss and said, "His contributions and remarkable legacy remain exemplary for generations to come."

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol took to twitter and wrote, "Nation loses another great leader" and added that his prayers are with Jaitley's family.

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted that she was saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Arun Jaitley and tweeted, "A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister," and expressed condolences to his family as well.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also paid his respects to the great leader and gave condolences to the family & loved ones.

 Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03

 Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley Ji's passing away.

Writer Chetan Bhagat wrote, "May your soul rest in peace. So many wonderful memories of someone who listened well spoke well and worked tirelessly."

Comedian Kapil Sharma also tweeted his condolences and called Jailtley a gret dynamic leader on his tweet.

Raveena Tandon tweeted that she was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Arun Jaitley and prayed for strength to his family for bearing such an irreplaceable loss.

Actor Anil Kapoor that Arun Jaitley's demise is a huge loss for our nation. He added that Jaitley will be truly missed and paid his heartfelt condolences to Jaitley's family members.

Virender Sehwag said he was pained with sudden news on Arun Jaitley's demise and tweeted,"Apart from having served greatly in public life, he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India."

Actress Gul Panag also tweeted tribute to the former finance minister saying,"Always looked up to him for his eloquence."

Arun Jaitley death: Key portfolios held by BJP's chief troubleshooter

Arun Jaitley passes away: India Inc pays tribute to the former Finance Minister 

Lost a 'valued' friend, says PM Modi; President Kovind expresses grief on Arun Jaitley's death

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos