Assam election Phase-1 voting tomorrow: Poll timings, result date, other details; all you need to know

Assam election: Assam will see its first phase of voting on March 27 for 47 assembly seats spanned across 12 districts. As many as 37 incumbent MLAs are re-contesting in the Assam phase 1 elections 2021, comprising 24 from BJP, 6 from Congress and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) and one from AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front).

Out of the 47 seats, 42 are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and North Assam, whereas five are from Central Assam's Nagaon district. In 2016, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally AGP had won 35 of these seats. The BJP alone had secured 27 seats with a vote share of approx 36%, while Congress had to contend with 9 seats despite securing around the same vote percentage.

Before the 2016 elections, Upper Assam was viewed as a Congress stronghold. The party was triumphant on 38 seats here in 2011 and won 27 seats in 2006, with a vote share of 46% and 39% respectively.

Here are the details about Phase 1 of Assam Assembly Election 2021: -

Assam election Phase 1 voting timings

In the first phase of Assembly polls in Assam, voting is likely to begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm on March 27. Meanwhile, polling will be extended for an hour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Wednesday, March 24.

Assam Election Schedule: Dates

Phase 1

o Number of seats- 47

o Issue of notification- March 2

o Last date of nomination- March 9

o Scrutiny of nomination- March 10

o Last date of withdrawal of nomination- March 12

o Date of the poll- March 27 (Saturday)

o Date of counting: May 2

Seats to watch out for in Assam election Phase 1

Some of the important seats to watch out for in Phase 1 of assembly elections in Assam are Majuli, where state CM Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting. Assam Congress President Ripun Bora is fighting from Gohpur. Jailed farmers' rights activist and president of newly formed Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is in the fray from Sibsagar.

Meanwhile, in former CM Tarun Gogoi's seat Titabar, the Congress has positioned a new face, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah. AGP President Atul Bora is contesting the Assam Assembly election 2021 from Bokakhat.

Total number of candidates in Assam Assembly election 2021?

A total of 946 candidates are going to fight the elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on March 24. Meanwhile, 2,33,74,087 electors will cast their votes in the Assam assembly election 2021. Of these, 1,18,23,286 voters are males, 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. There are also 63,074 service voters.

Assam Election Results 2021: Date and counting of votes, timings

The final counting of votes for the Assam Assembly election 2021 will be held on May 2, however, it will be completed on Tuesday, May 4.

How many assemblies are there in phase 1 of Assam Assembly elections 2021?

A total of 81,09,815 electors will cast their votes in the first phase of the Assembly election 2021 in Assam. Of these 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females, and 124 are transgenders.

Assam Election 2021 Date: District wise

The first phase of polling will be conducted on March 27 on 47 Assembly constituencies in 12 upper Assam districts.

First phase: 47 Assembly Constituencies-12 districts

71-Dhekiajuli Sonitpur

72-Barchalla

73-Tezpur

74-Rangapara

75-Sootea

76-Biswanath Biswanath

77-Behali

78-Gohpur

109-Bihpuria Lakhimpur

83-Dhing Nagaon

84-Batadroba

85-Rupohihat

88-Samaguri

89-Kaliabar

93-Bokakhat Golaghat

94-Sarupathar

95-Golaghat

96-Khumtai

97-Dergaon (SC) Jorhat

98-Jorhat Jorhat

102-Teok

100-Titabor

101-Mariani

103-Amguri Sivasagar

107-Thowra

108-Sibsagar

104-Nazira

105-Mahmara Charaideo

106-Sonari

115-Moran Dibrugarh

116-Dibrugarh

117-Lahowal

118-Duliajan

119-Tingkhong

120-Naharkatia

122-Tinsukia Tinsukia

123-Digboi

124-Margherita

99-Majuli (ST) Majuli

110-Naoboicha Lakhimpur

111-Lakhimpur

112-Dhakuakhana (ST)

113-Dhemaji (ST) Dhemaji

114-Jonai (ST)

121-Chabua Dibrugarh

125-Doom Dooma Tinsukia

126-Sadiya