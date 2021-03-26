Assam election Phase-1 voting tomorrow: Poll timings, result date, other details; all you need to know

Assam election: Assam will see its first phase of voting on March 27 for 47 assembly seats spanned across 12 districts. As many as 37 incumbent MLAs are re-contesting in the Assam phase 1 elections 2021, comprising 24 from BJP, 6 from Congress and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) and one from AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front).
Out of the 47 seats, 42 are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and North Assam, whereas five are from Central Assam's Nagaon district. In 2016, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally AGP had won 35 of these seats. The BJP alone had secured 27 seats with a vote share of approx 36%, while Congress had to contend with 9 seats despite securing around the same vote percentage.
Before the 2016 elections, Upper Assam was viewed as a Congress stronghold. The party was triumphant on 38 seats here in 2011 and won 27 seats in 2006, with a vote share of 46% and 39% respectively.
Here are the details about Phase 1 of Assam Assembly Election 2021: -
Assam election Phase 1 voting timings
In the first phase of Assembly polls in Assam, voting is likely to begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm on March 27. Meanwhile, polling will be extended for an hour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Wednesday, March 24.
Assam Election Schedule: Dates
Phase 1
o Number of seats- 47
o Issue of notification- March 2
o Last date of nomination- March 9
o Scrutiny of nomination- March 10
o Last date of withdrawal of nomination- March 12
o Date of the poll- March 27 (Saturday)
o Date of counting: May 2
Seats to watch out for in Assam election Phase 1
Some of the important seats to watch out for in Phase 1 of assembly elections in Assam are Majuli, where state CM Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting. Assam Congress President Ripun Bora is fighting from Gohpur. Jailed farmers' rights activist and president of newly formed Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is in the fray from Sibsagar.
Meanwhile, in former CM Tarun Gogoi's seat Titabar, the Congress has positioned a new face, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah. AGP President Atul Bora is contesting the Assam Assembly election 2021 from Bokakhat.
Total number of candidates in Assam Assembly election 2021?
A total of 946 candidates are going to fight the elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on March 24. Meanwhile, 2,33,74,087 electors will cast their votes in the Assam assembly election 2021. Of these, 1,18,23,286 voters are males, 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. There are also 63,074 service voters.
Assam Election Results 2021: Date and counting of votes, timings
The final counting of votes for the Assam Assembly election 2021 will be held on May 2, however, it will be completed on Tuesday, May 4.
How many assemblies are there in phase 1 of Assam Assembly elections 2021?
A total of 81,09,815 electors will cast their votes in the first phase of the Assembly election 2021 in Assam. Of these 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females, and 124 are transgenders.
Assam Election 2021 Date: District wise
The first phase of polling will be conducted on March 27 on 47 Assembly constituencies in 12 upper Assam districts.
First phase: 47 Assembly Constituencies-12 districts
71-Dhekiajuli Sonitpur
72-Barchalla
73-Tezpur
74-Rangapara
75-Sootea
76-Biswanath Biswanath
77-Behali
78-Gohpur
109-Bihpuria Lakhimpur
83-Dhing Nagaon
84-Batadroba
85-Rupohihat
88-Samaguri
89-Kaliabar
93-Bokakhat Golaghat
94-Sarupathar
95-Golaghat
96-Khumtai
97-Dergaon (SC) Jorhat
98-Jorhat Jorhat
102-Teok
100-Titabor
101-Mariani
103-Amguri Sivasagar
107-Thowra
108-Sibsagar
104-Nazira
105-Mahmara Charaideo
106-Sonari
115-Moran Dibrugarh
116-Dibrugarh
117-Lahowal
118-Duliajan
119-Tingkhong
120-Naharkatia
122-Tinsukia Tinsukia
123-Digboi
124-Margherita
99-Majuli (ST) Majuli
110-Naoboicha Lakhimpur
111-Lakhimpur
112-Dhakuakhana (ST)
113-Dhemaji (ST) Dhemaji
114-Jonai (ST)
121-Chabua Dibrugarh
125-Doom Dooma Tinsukia
126-Sadiya
