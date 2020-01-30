First case of coronavirus confirmed in India; student tested positive in Kerala

The first confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported from Kerala where a student studying in Wuhan University, China, has been tested positive with the deadly virus. "The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," a PIB statement said.

Coronavirus gets its name from the word corona which means crown in Latin.#Coronavirus has a series of crown-like spikes on its surface.



What are the initial symptoms?

How does the virus spread?



Around 900 people are under obervation across India. In Kerala alone, out of 806 people under observation, 10 are in isolation wards in hospitals, while the rest are in home quarantine. At least 27 persons are under observation in Maharashtra, and as a precautionary measure 10 of them have been quarantined. In MP, a 50-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son who were admitted in a hospital in Ujjain for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus tested negative for the deadly pathogen. Two days back, a 28-year-old resident of Mohali, Punjab, who returned from China recently, was also admitted to the isolation ward of PGIMER, Chandigarh, after showing novel Coronavirus-like symptoms.

Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, is the centre of Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has now spread in many parts of the world. Nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170, with 38 fatalities reported in the Hubei province.

The Indian government has also decided to evacuate over 250 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak of deadly coronavirus has killed several people. The Union health ministry has also urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1 to come forward for self-reporting at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress etc. The ministry has issued a 24X7 helpline number for any query on coronavirus, which is 91-11-23978046.

Passengers who report symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever and cough are advised to fill up the 'Self Reporting Form' before landing.

The Health secretary has also written to States and UTs to review their preparedness to prevent and control coronavirus and also to plug any gaps in areas such as surveillance, laboratory support infection prevention and control, logistics, risk communication.

What is coronavirus virus

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seven kinds of coronavirus can infect people, which include 2019-nCoV, and other viruses that cause Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus, which was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in December, has spread to every province in China. The new coronavirus-named 2019-nCoV-is thought to have originated in the food market of the central China metropolis and has since infected more than two thousand people.

Symptoms of coronavirus

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the virus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

How does the virus spread?

The specific modes of transmission of the virus is not clear yet since it is a novel virus. This virus probably originally emerged from an animal source but now seems to be spreading from person-to-person. It's not clear yet how easily 2019-nCoV spreads from person-to-person. It is thought to have happened mainly when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.

What is Gol doing about 2019-nCoV?

A 24*7 helpline has been setup by the Centre at NCDC, New Delhi, to answer all queries regarding the disease. The Centre has ascertained the level of preparedness in every state.

Is there a vaccine to get protection from virus?

Currently, there is no vaccine available to protect against 2019-novel Corona Virus.

How to protect yourself?

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. All non-essential travel to China or affected countries to be avoided. Observe good personal hygiene. Practice frequent hand washing with soap. Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing.

What to do if one has close contact with someone tested positive?

Self-monitor your health starting from the day of last contact with such a case and continue for 28 days. Watch for the development of acute onset of signs and symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing. If you observe any of these symptoms, visit the nearest health facility for further advice and treatment. Furnish the details of exposure of such patient to your health care worker.

