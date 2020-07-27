Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more, including PUBG, on radar

The government has reportedly banned 47 more apps over national security concerns. The ban comes a month after around 59 popular Chinese apps, including TikTok and SHAREit, were barred from operating in India over issues of data privacy and national security. The apps banned today were clones of the apps banned previously and were operating despite the government warning.

Besides, India has also prepared a list of over 250 Chinese apps, including apps linked to Alibaba, that it will examine for any user privacy or national security violations, government sources told India Today TV, adding that the list also includes Tencent-backed gaming app PUBG. Although PubG videogame has been developed by a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole, it is also backed by China's most valuable internet major Tencent.

Apps from other Chinese internet and tech majors like Meitu, LBE Tech, Perfect Corp, Sina Corp, Netease Games, Yoozoo Global are also in the list.

The full list of banned apps will be released soon, multiple media reports suggest, but the government has neither confirmed or denied any such report. On June 24, it was reported that the government had decided to ban more Chinese origin apps, including Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite. These apps were also taken down by Google Play Store and Apple's App Store after they were found to be operating despite the ban. MeitY last week wrote a letter to Chinese firms warning the continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, was an offence under the IT Act and other applicable Acts. It said a serious action would be taken if they did not comply with the order

The Centre had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, Shein, UC Browser, and BeautyPlus on June 29, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

