Bihar polls 2020 in 3 phases starting October 28; COVID-19 patients allowed to vote

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Bihar will go to polling in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, the Election Commission of India announced today. The results of the Assembly polls will be announced on November 10. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct will be applicable in Bihar from today till the elections are held.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, during a press conference today, announced the poll schedule for the 243-member Assembly.

The first phase of the Bihar polls 2020 will be conducted on 71 seats on October 28. The second phase polls will be held on 94 seats and the phase 3 polls will be held on 78 seats. "In the 1st phase, 71 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts, including most of the LWE (Left-wing extremism) affected districts will go for a poll. In the 2nd phase, 94 Assembly constituencies in 17 districts & 3rd phase, 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts will go for the poll," CEC Arora said.

As per the CEC, a total of 42,000 polling stations will be set up across the state and poll authorities will ensure people maintain adequate social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic in India.

Regarding the misuse of social media during elections, Arora said social media companies are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms and set up strict protocols to handle such issues.

Arora said the world has changed significantly since the last elections, which were held for Delhi assembly and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in every aspect of our life.

He said the voting time will be extended by one hour and votes could be cast from 7 am till 6 pm, except for in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

Interestingly, the EC has also allowed COVID-19 patients to vote but in the last hour of the day. "Special protocols have been readied for voters who are COVID-positive patients," he said.

The CEC said that over seven lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls 2020. He added that postal ballot facilities will also be provided wherever required and requested.

