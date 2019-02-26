Families of martyred Pulwama CRPF jawans laud IAF attack on JeM camps; say want more pressure on Pakistan

At 3:30 am on February 26, the Indian Air Force launched an air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in PoK. According to reports, the IAF destroyed all the camps of the terror outfit in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad. The air strikes come twelve days after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosives-laden car into a convoy of CRPF jawans, claiming the live of as many as forty soldiers.

Following the air strikes Indians started lauding the IAF for their mission. A Pulwama attack martyr, jawan Vijay Maurya's brother also congratulated the air force for its attack and said that pressure on Pakistan must be maintained so that terror outfits do not attack India again. "We are very happy that this(IAF strikes on JeM camp across LoC) happened, but we want pressure on Pakistan be kept up so that no terror organisation like JeM dares to attack us again," he said.

Father of jawan Ajay Kumar said that this should have happened a long time ago.

In its briefing the MEA said, "Information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and PoJK has been provided to Pakistan from time to time. Pakistan, however, denies their existence. The existence of such massive training facilities capable of training hundreds of jihadis could not have functioned without the knowledge of Pakistan authorities."

"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became absolutely necessary," the MEA said.

Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired), who was the Northern Army Commander during the surgical strike in 2016, said, "My compliment goes to the government for taking this action."

The attack on February 14 was condemned by not only Indians but leaders from across the globe as well.

The United Nations Security Council also condemned the attack and said in a statement, "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility."

