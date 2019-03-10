Complete list of state-wise Lok Sabha election 2019 dates: EC announces 7-phase poll, result on May 23

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 1, followed by counting of votes on May 23. The elections to the world's largest democracy will be held for 543 seats on nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country, with around 90 crore voters ready to exercise the franchise. Consequent on the announcement of the schedule for the General Election, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates comes into operation with immediate effect from today itself in the entire country.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that Assembly elections will be held in 4 states - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha - in line with the Lok Sabha election 2019. The Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every polling station of all the States and Union Territories to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process as VVPAT allows the voter to verify his / her vote.

The five-year term of the 16th Lok Sabha is due to expire on June 3, 2019.

Here's all you need to know about the phase-wise election schedule and their State-wise break-up.

Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections on April 11: 91 seats, 20 States

Polls will be held on April 11, 2019 in a total of 91 constituencies spread across 20 states. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Lakshadweep.

Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections on April 18: 97 seats, 13 States

Polls will be held on April 18, 2019 in a total of 97 constituencies spread across 13 states. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections on April 23: 115 seats, 14 States

Polls will be held on April 23 in a total of 115 constituencies spread across 14 states. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections on April 29: 71 seats, 9 States

Polls will be held on April 29 in a total of 71 constituencies spread across 9 states. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections on May 6: 51 seats, 7 States

Polls will be held on May 6 in a total of 51 constituencies spread across 7 states. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on May 12: 59 seats, 7 States

Polls will be held on May 12 in a total of 59 constituencies spread across 7 states. Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections on May 19: 59 seats, 8 States

Polls will be held on May 19 in a total of 59 constituencies spread across 8 states. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Chandigarh (UT), Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

