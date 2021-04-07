Complete lockdown imposed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh till April 19

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday imposed a total lockdown in the capital Raipur from April 9 in the wake of a steep hike in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will remain in effect till April 19. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with senior health officials to ensure sufficient availability of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the state.

Voicing concern over the rate at which COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel urged people not to go out of their houses unnecessarily and adhere to safety protocols.

Till Tuesday, the state had registered 3,86,269 coronavirus cases, comprising 4,416 deaths.

According to official numbers, the total count of active cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 52,445, while 3,29,408 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

The state, on Tuesday, logged 9,921 fresh cases, the highest one-day surge since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year.