'Corona only comes out at night': Twitterati reacts to states imposing night curfew

So get this -- several states in the country have imposed night curfew to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have all imposed night curfews. However, Twitterati seems to be having a hard time understanding the logic behind night curfews, as well as weekend lockdowns.

Mostly, they seem to be wondering how will night curfew help in curbing the spread, when most people go about their business during the day hours. And what of weekend lockdowns when most people attend to their work during the weekdays.

So, Twitterati took to social media to do what they do best -- make memes. And they went all out, courtesy Bollywood.

The night curfews are all not for nothing. India breached another grim record on Thursday and saw 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases. The country is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus. There have been 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,66,862.

India so far has 1.29 crore coronavirus cases in total. It is the third worst-affected country in the world, after the US and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is on full swing. India has vaccinated as many as 9,01,98,673 beneficiaries, including 29,79,292 in the last 24 hours. However, multiple reports have emerged stating that there is a vaccine shortage. Maharashtra Health Minister also stated that the state has vaccine to last for two more days and have urged the Centre to refill their stocks. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there is no scarcity of vaccines. "No state is facing vaccine scarcity and neither will we allow them to face it. All states are being supplied with Covid-19 vaccine as per their requirements. This was communicated to all states at the beginning of the meeting on Tuesday. I had assured them that there would be no shortage of vaccines and the supply will continue as per requirement," the minister said.

