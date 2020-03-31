Coronavirus in India Highlights: Active COVID-19 cases in India at 1,238, death toll at 35

India Coronavirus updates: Assam and Jharkhand reported their first confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday. As the number of coronavirus cases rise, contributions from across industries are pouring in. State Bank of India employees have pledged two days salary amounting to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES. IFFCO as well as Rajya Sabha employees have also donated towards India's fight against coronavirus. India's active novel coronavirus positive cases currently stand at 1,117, whereas the death tally is at 32, according to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

Moreover, the number of cured/discharged cases are at 101. Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai and one in Pune. With this the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra has reached 230 now, state health department said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 48-year-old woman died in West Bengal late last night (Monday). The woman had no international travel history. The woman was admitted to Howrah District Hospital last Sunday. She was admitted with high fever, cough, cold and breathing problem and was reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus.This is the third death in the state. India reported the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases at 200 as the total tally of confirmed novel coronavirus cases crossed 1,300. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly virus has jumped to 32. Whilst, the Union Health Ministry has said that the novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India and has not yet reached the community transmission stage, the Supreme Court (SC) has warned that the fear and panic due to COVID-19 are fast becoming bigger problems than the contagion itself. Meanwhile, Italy has extended the nationwide lockdown until mid-April to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus infection that has killed over 11,591 people around the world. In New York, US, the death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed the 1,200-mark.

11.25 PM: The total number of active coronavirus cases in India stand at 1,238, showed data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The respiratory infection has claimed 35 lives in the country so far. Meanwhile, 123 patients have cured and discharged, whereas 1 patient migrated.

10.52 PM: A consignment containing 90 tonnes of medical protective equipment was sent to Serbia from India on March 29. According to a tweet by UNDP, the transportation of supplies purchased by the Serbian government was fully funded by the European Union and UNDP, Serbia organised delivery logistics.

The 2nd cargo Boeing 747 with 90t of medical protective equipment landed from India to Belgrade today. The transportation of valuable supplies purchased by @SerbianGov has been fully funded by the #EU while @UNDPSerbia organized the flight & ensured the fastest possible delivery. pic.twitter.com/pMZqV7dwTg UNDP in Serbia (@UNDPSerbia) March 29, 2020 10.08 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: 5 hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 cases Delhi Government has declared Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital as dedicated facilities for treatment of coronavirus cases. Delhi Government has declared Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, & Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital as dedicated hospitals for treatment of #COVID19 cases: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/VEjjn0GknK ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020 8.12 PM: ED officials contribute towards fight against coronavirus Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have donated one-day salary to #PMCARES in the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/6GmrouTflh ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020 8.10 PM: 45 coronavirus patients in Tamil Nadu attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi 45 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the Tablighi Jammat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for coronavirus, ANI quoted state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh as saying. 8.03 PM: IN PICTURES: Nagpur police makes lockdown violators do yoga : pic.twitter.com/wV7Gd7tDy4 ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 31, 2020 8.02 PM: Indian Railways to modify 20,000 coaches for isolation facilities Indian Railways is ready to modify 20,000 coaches to prepare isolation facilities with 3.2 lakh beds. These isolation coaches will be equipped with all necessary facilities. Coaches being modified in different zones. 7.57 PM: Steel sector promises Rs 500 crore to fight against coronavirus Steel sector companies, both public and private, are ready to contribute Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Prasad. PSU employees will also contrinbute Rs 15 crore from their salaries, he added. 7.54 PM: Coronavirus update: Income Tax officials pledge one-day salary to PM CARES Fund All officers and staff of the Income Tax Department have pledged to contribute their one day's salary to PM CARES Fund. We stand with India during this national challenge, Income Tax Department said in a statement. 7.43 PM: Coronavirus news: Karnataka reports 13 cases in less than 24 hours Karnataka has reported 13 coronavirus positive cases between 5 pm on March 30 and 2 pm March 31. Total number of positive cases in the state is now at 101, including 3 deaths and 8 discharged and cured cases, informed Karnataka Health Department. 7.38 PM: Coronavirus update: West Bengal CM donates Rs 5 lakh West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has donated Rs 10 lakh to the fight against coronavirus. "I don't take any salary as MLA or as CM and I've also foregone my MP Pension despite being a 7-time MP. Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs 5 lakhs to PM's National Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakhs to State Emergency Relief Fund," said the West Bengal CM. 7.22 PM: Coronavirus patients in Gujarat had attended Nizamuddin event in Delhi The 10 African nationals detained and hospitalised by Ahmednagar police had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin. Two other foreign nationals, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamkhed, Ahmednagar had attended the event in Delhi. 7.09 PM: Coronavirus update: Case registered against Maulana Saad and other functionaries of Tablighi Jamaat A case has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of Tableeghi Jamaat for violating government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, prohibiting gatherings. The case has been filed under provisions of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of IPC, ANI quoted Delhi Police Commissioner as saying. 7.00 PM: Coronavirus in Kashmir: 6 more cases emerge Government of Jammu & Kashmir reported 6 more coronavirus cases in Kashmir division on Tuesday. This takes the total number of positive cases in the union territory to 55, including 12 from Jammu and 43 from Kashmir division. 6.56 PM: First coronavirus patient in Assam Assam has reported its first coronavirus patient. The 52-year-old man is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, informed state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 6.40 PM: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 72 patients test positive for COVID-19 Maharashtra Health Department said that 72 more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of cases 302. Out of the new case, 59 are from Mumbai, 3 from Nagar, 2 each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar. 6.40 PM: ITBP personnel donate 1-day salary to PM CARES Fund Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have contributed their one day's salary to PM CARES Fund. The contributtion is worth more than Rs 10.53 crore. 6.35 PM: Coronavirus news: 1,339 Tabligh Jamaat workers quarantined Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 1,339 Tabligh Jamaat workers from Nizamuddin Markaz have been quarantined at facilities in Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala as well as LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU Hospitals and AllMS, Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections. 6.32 PM: Coronavirus outbreak: 5 new cases in West Bengal; 3 patients cured West Bengal reported 5 more confirmed coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 27. Three COVID-19 patients were declared as 'cured' today, informed stated Health and Family Welfare Department of the state. 6.28 PM: Coronavirus update: One more death in Kerala; active cases at 215 One coronavirus patient from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala died on Tuesday, informed CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 7 more persons have tested positive, including 2 from Thiruvananthapuram, 2 from Kasaragod, and 1 each from Thrissur, Kollam and Kannur, taking the total active cases in state to 215. 6.14 PM: PM Modi's mother doantes Rs 25,000 for fight against coronavirus PM Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to the PM CARES Fund. Modi had announced the emergency relief fund on Saturday last week after "people from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19". 6.10 PM: Coronavirus news: Assam to identify, quarantine Nizamuddin event attendees from state Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that several people from the state were present in the event arranged by Tablighi Jamaat. Deputy commissioners in Assam have been directed to see whether the attendees have returned, and if they have, then they should be promptly quarantined and tested, Sarma said. 6.05 PM: Coronavirus news: Efforts on to identify Tabligh Jamaat workers from Nizamuddin Markaz Ministry of Home Affairs informed that about 2,137 Tabligh Jamaat workers from Hazrat Nizamuddin have been identified in different states. They are being medically examined and quarantined. State DGPs had been advised to trace the movement of all such Tabligh workers in their area, ascertain the people coming in their contacts and take steps for their medical screening. Many States have already started doing this, the Ministry said. 5.59 PM: Coronavirus: 1,203 Tabligh Jamaat workers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz tested So far, 1,203 Tabligh Jamaat workers staying at Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz have been medically screened. 303 of them showed COVID-19 symptoms and were referred to different hospitals in Delhi. Rest of them have been moved to different quarantine centres at Narela, Bakkarwala and Sultanpuri. This process will continue throughout Tuesday 5.54 PM: A Public interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Supreme Court today, against black marketing of masks and sanitizers across the country. 5.41 PM: Coronavirus in India: CSIR working on reusable PPEs Shekhar C Mande, Director-General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), told ANI that the agency is trying to find a polymer which can be used to produce reusable PPEs. Currently, PPEs or protective gear is made using polypropylene. 5.35 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt seeks FIR in Nizamuddin fiasco Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that Delhi government has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seeking registration of FIR in the Nizamuddin Markaz case, "I have complete faith that he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them too," Kejriwal said. 5.29 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: 24 cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, says Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that out of the 97 confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital, 24 cases are from Markaz, Nizamuddin. 41 have travel history to foreign countries, 22 are family members of the foreign travelers, whereas origin of infection 10 cases yet to be ascertained. No local community transmission right now, Kejriwal stated. 5.25 PM: Efforts ramped up for coronavirus vaccine ICMR head R Gangakhedkar said that Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Science and Technology, and Department of Biotechnology will work in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research for developing a coronavirus vaccine. (ANI) 5.15 PM: Coal India, NLC India commit funds to fight against coronavirus Coal India Limited has committed Rs 220 crores and NLC India Limited has committed Rs 25 crores to PM CARES Fund, informed Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. 5.12 PM: Coronavirus update: Jharkhand reports first COVID-19 case A Malaysian woman has become the first confirmed coronavirus case in Jharkhand, informed state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. She was sent into isolation at Khel Gaon from Hindpidi area of state capital Ranchi, Kulkarni further said. 5.00 PM: Maharashtra stops citizens' visits to Raj Bhavan Maharashtra has suspended visits to Raj Bhavan till April 30. People who have confirmed booking in this period will be accommodated in later dates. 4.50 PM: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against officials who sprayed disinfectant over migrant workers in the state 4.44 PM: ICMR tests 42,788 samples ICMR has said that they have tested 42,788 samples for coronavirus, which is 36 per cent of their capacity. They added that 123 labs are currently functional and 49 private labs have permission for testing facility. 4.40 PM: Petition for free coronavirus testing filed A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the apex court's direction to the governement to provide free testing facilities at all coronavirus testing labs in the country. 4.30 PM: Govt identifies foreign suppliers for N95 masks The Indian government has identified suppliers from countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, and Turkey toprocure N95 masks that are in high demand amid the pandemic. 4.20 PM: SBI employees contribute Rs 100 crore Employees of India's biggest lender SBI have decided to contribute two days' salary to PM CARES.Over 2.5 lakh employees of SBI will donate, amounting to Rs 100 crore. 4.12 PM: IFFCO donates Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has donated Rs 25 crore to PM CARES, the Prime Minister's fund launched to fight coronavirus. IFFCO said that they are also supplementing it with ground donation drives. 4.10 PM: UP Congress chief writes to CM Yogi Adityanath UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to CM Yogi Adityanath asking him to waive off electricity bill for 6 months for farmers, small shopkeepers as well as common people. 4.07 PM: Tamil Nadu asks retiring doctors, nurses to extend work Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked doctors and nurses who are retiring to extend their work for two more months. The doctors will serve the extra two months on a contractual basis. 4.03 PM: Sweet shops in Bengal swarmed after they reopen Bengal has lived up to its reputation. Meandering queues were seent outside Kolkata's sweet shops that were reopened almost after a week. Delivery executives were waiting outside to fulfill the delivery requests for sweets. The government allowed sweet shops to remain open from 12pm to 4pm and reiterated that social distancing must be maintained. 4.00 PM: Second coronavirus case confirmed in Haryana's Panchkula 3.53 PM: Rajya Sabha staff joins in fight against coronavirus Staff of the Rajya Sabha staff have decided to contribute towards India's fight against coronavirus. Around 1,300 employees have pledged a day's salary to PM's fund, amounting to Rs 33 lakh. Secretary General and senior officials will contribute two days' salary. 3.50 PM: NAFED donates Rs 5 crore to PM CARES fund 3.40 PM: Tourism Ministry launches portal for foreigners stranded in India The Tourism Ministry has launched a portal for foreigners who are stranded in India. The portal will disesminate information for the benefit of tourists. They also have a helpline number: +91-11-23978046 or 1075. 3.30 PM: Railways to covert 20,000 coaches into isolation wards The Railway Board has told its zones that they might be required to convert up to 20,000 coaches into isolation wards as part of their preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a letter to all the zonal general managers on Monday, the board said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted. It also said that the railways has held consultations with the Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision. 3.20 PM: India, China safe from coronavirus-induced recession The world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of trillions of dollars of global income due to the coronavirus pandemic, spelling serious trouble for developing countries with the likely exception of India and China, according to a latest UN trade report. Also read: India, China safe from coronavirus-induced recession: UN 3.15 PM: SBI staff pledges Rs 100 crore State Bank of India employees have pledged Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Apart from that, the lender has committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to help fight COVID-19. 2.50 PM: L&T contributes Rs 150 crore Larsen & Toubro is committed to participating in corporate India's response to COVID-19 through funds, community welfare plans and through leveraging its expertise to offer assistance. Responding to the call given by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, the company will donate Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. 2.45 PM: Maha govt on April Fool's Day Tomorrow is 1st April, the April Fool's Day. In the current situation, I appeal to everyone to not spread rumours & misinformation. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in rumour-mongering: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister. Tomorrow is 1st April, the April Fool's Day. In the current situation, I appeal to everyone to not spread rumours & misinformation. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in rumour-mongering: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister #CoronaLockdown #COVID19 https://t.co/uspkmiNYQP pic.twitter.com/voE80t0clv ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

2.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. This takes the overall state tally to 93. A total of 17 Indian evacuees came from Iran.

2.15 PM: Another doctors tests positive for coronavirus

A Doctor of Mohalla Clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for coronavirus. A notice has been put up in the area, asking patients who visited the clinic between 12th to 20th March should self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days.

2.00 PM: Many Indian companies have been able to develop kits, we're buying from one such company in Pune. They've been cleared by ICMR. It goes with Make in India. It's something that wasn't available at the time of Swine Flu in'09: Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman-MD, Dr Lal PathLabs. - ANI

1.50 pm: India corona positive: SC asks Central govt to set up expert committee, portal for info on COVID-19

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday asked the central government to constitute a committee of experts and also set up a portal for information on novel coronavirus within 24 hours.

Supreme Court asks Center to set up a committee of experts and portal for information on Coronavirus within 24 hours. https://t.co/JfZizBv1Bf - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

1.43 pm: India corona positive cases: Country's active COVID-29 cases reach 1,117; death tally at 32

India's active novel coronavirus positive cases currently stand at 1,117, whereas the death tally is at 32, according to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website. Moreover, the number of cured/discharged cases are at 101.

1.36 pm: India corona positive: 78 passengers deboarded from flight in Kashmir safe and healthy, says Additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar

78 passengers on a flight from Leh and deboarded in Srinagar on March 13 to be quarantined at a hotel here are all safe and healthy, said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, J&K

One Indian Airlines flight from Leh landed in Srinagar on 13 March. 78 passengers were deboarded in Srinagar. Most of them are from Kashmir. Following necessary protocol, they were quarantined at a hotel here. All of them are safe&healthy: Additional Dy Commissioner, Srinagar,J&K pic.twitter.com/M2wiIfrAFU - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

1.27 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra updates: No deduction in salary of Grade D employees

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that the salaries of Grade A and B officers will be deducted by 50%, those of Grade C employees will be slashed by 25% whole there will be no deduction in the salaries of Grade D employees.

Salaries of Grade A and B officers will be deducted by 50% and that of Grade C employees, by 25%. No deduction in the salary of Grade D employees: Maharashtra Deputy CM and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar #Coronavirus https://t.co/lT02KFzoAT - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

1.24 pm: Coronavirus J&K news: Visuals-Army carries out sanitisation drive, distribute essentials in Baramulla

The Indian Army personnel on Tuesday carried out sanitisation drive and distributed essential commodities to the needy people in Baramulla.

1.20 pm: Coronavirus positive in India: No migrant labourer on roads anymore, Centre tells SC

The central government told the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday that there were no migrant labourers on the road as of 11 am on Tuesday. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that over 22 lakh people are being provided food. These people are the needy ones, migrants and daily wagers. The Solicitor General added that those who were still on the road were stopped and moved to shelters.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells SC: We are considering providing counseling to address the panic. Over 22 lakh 88 thousand people being provided food. These are needy persons, migrants and daily wagers. They have been kept in shelters. https://t.co/qvx0dKVsfu - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

1.16 pm: Coronavirus in India: Don't use tobacco, alcohol to deal with boredom, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that using tobacco and drinking alcohol to deal with boredom during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 infection can affect a person's immunity as well as mental health. The ministry also appealed to people not to discriminate against people suffering from novel coronavirus infection which has killed 32 people and affected 1,251 people in the country so far.

1.09 pm: Coronavirus updates: 21-day nationwide lockdown will shave off Rs 10 lakh crore from Indian economy

The 21-day nationwide lockdown will wipe off 74% of the real GDP or Rs 10 lakh crore from the Indian economy and the April-June growth will also contract 3%, HDFC Bank said in its latest treasury report.

Read more here: Coronavirus crisis: '21-day lockdown to wipe off Rs 10 lakh crore from economy'

1.00 pm: Corona positive cases in India: 9 out of 10 tested COVID-19 positive in Andaman & Nicobar had attended Nizamuddin event in Delhi

Nine out of 10 people who have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Andaman & Nicobar, had attended the religious assembly in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Wife of these people also teste positive later, said Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer, COVID 19 in Andaman & Nicobar.

9 out of the 10 people who tested positive for #Coronavirus in Andaman & Nicobar, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. Wife of one of these people later tested positive: Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer, COVID 19 in Andaman & Nicobar https://t.co/RBWT2fdR6o - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

12.53 pm: India corona positive cases: Govt extends validity of vehicle registration, validity of expired driving licences

The government on Tuesday announced that the validity of vehicle registration and expired driving licences which have been expired since February 1, 2020 or will expire by June 30, 2020, may be treated to valid until June 30.

Validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other documents which have expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th June 2020, the same may be treated to be valid until 30th June 2020: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways pic.twitter.com/SuTrhvHdv8 - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

12.45 pm: Corona positive in India: Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 25 lakh

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund to combat novel coronavirus pandemic.

12.32 pm: India coronavirus positive cases: Around 20,000 houses marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi, says L-G

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal said on Tuesday that over 20,000 houses have been marked "home quarantine" by the government. The L-G took to Twitter saying that the number of food distribution centres will also be increased to ensure social distancing in Delhi. Baijal also held a meeting via videoconferencing with CM Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and Police Commissioner to take stock of the situation.

It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from present 500 to 2500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively. Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored. More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 31, 2020

12.16 pm: Coronavirus Delhi update: 1,500 more distribution centres will be set up, says Delhi L-G

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Tuesday that after his meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it has been decided that 1,500 more food distribution centres will be set up in the national capital.

Administration needs to continue awareness programs about social distancing.Information,education and communication activities need to be intensified on ground. Social distancing norms have to be ingrained in one & all:Lt Governor Anil Baijal after meeting with Delhi CM #COVID19 https://t.co/llyBhTkxxG - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

12.06 pm: Coronavirus Mumbai news: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19

Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai and one in Pune. With this the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra has reached 230 now, state health department said on Tuesday.

11.55 am: Coronavirus latest news: India has been providing quality medical and pharma products to the world

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that despite facing many challenges, India has been a dependable and affordable provider of high quality medical and pharma products to around 190 countries around the world.

Minister Piyush Goyal said that despite many challenges, India has been a dependable and affordable source of efficacious and high quality medical and pharma products to nearly 190 countries around the world. https://t.co/bdywfBnWcY - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

11.47 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Over 1,000 shifted from Nizamuddin; Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G hold meeting via video conferencing

Over 1,000 people have been shifted from Nizamuddin till now. 334 to hospitals and 700 to quarantine centres. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over the Nizamuddin issue to take stock of the situation.

Delhi: People from Markaz building,Nizamuddin continue to be shifted to hospitals&quarantine centers. Around 1034 people shifted till now-334 to hospitals & 700 to quarantine centers, in at least 34 trips made by buses. 24 people, gathered here,tested positive for #COVID19 so far pic.twitter.com/zJCg7p8r1w - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

11.39 am Coronavirus news: US starts procuring malaria medicine for treating COVID-19 patients

The US has started stockpiling malaria medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' for treating novel coronavirus patients. There are over 1,100 people who are currently infected with the deadly virus in New York. President Donald Trump told reporters that the Pharmaceutical company Sandoz has donated 30 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine to the US government.

11.34 am: Coronavirus latest news: Indonesians who attended Nizamuddin religious event had arrived in India on tourist visa

Indonesians who visited the religious gathering at Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of Delhi had arrived in India on tourist visa. According to Ministry of Home Affairs' sources, they attended the religious assembly without informing the authorities and may be blacklisted for violating visa rules.

11.27 am: Coronavirus news updates: Govt asks banks to ensure enough cash to meet heightened demand across country

The Finance Ministry has asked all public sector banks to ensure enough cash to meet the heightene demand across the country amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. The ministry has asked the bank branches to remain open for facilitating money withdrawal through direct benefit transfer to accounts of farmers, old-age persons, widow and disabled under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Read more here: Coronavirus lockdown: Govt asks banks to ensure enough cash to meet demand

11.22 am: Coronavirus India: Cricketer Rohit Sharma contributes Rs 50 lakh to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh for novel coronavirus fight. He contributed Rs 45 lakh to PM's Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh each to the organisations 'Feeding India' and 'Welfare of Stray Dogs'.

11.14 am: Coronavirus updates: Philippines citizen who died in Mumbai had also attended the Nizamuddin religious assembly

The 68-year-old Philippines national who died in Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital last Sunday had also visited the Nizamuddin religious gathering between March 3-10.

11.04 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: CM Arvind Kejriwal, ministers hold high-level meeting on COVID-19 and Nizamuddin

A high-level meeting is currently underway at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the current situation regarding coronavirus and the Nizamuddin event.

10.58 am: Coronavirus Delhi update: 24 people who attended religious assembly in Nizamuddin test positive for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that 24 people who attended a religious congregation in the Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of Delhi have been tested positive for COVID-19- the disease caused by coronavirus.

10.53 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Over 1,500 people took part in Nizamuddin religious gathering

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that as estimated, over 1,500 people took part in a religious congregation at Markaz building in Nizamuddin.

We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to hospital & 700 sent to quarantine center: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LgbQl7hpTX - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

10.47 am: Coronavirus China news: 48 imported COVID-19 cases reported; one death

China has recorded 49 new COVID-19 positive imported cases while the death toll in the country has reached 3,305 as one more person died in the coronavirus-hit Hubei province, health officials said on Tuesday.

10.43 am: Coronavirus latest news: Man with travel history to UK tests positive in Chhattisgarh

A 22-year-old man who had recently returned from the UK to Chhattisgarh has been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Korba district. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases has jumped to eight in the state, the officials said on Tuesday. The man studies in London and had returned to Korba from Mumbai on March 18. He was placed in home isolation.

10.33 am: Coronavirus Chhattisgarh news: 35-year-old man commits suicide

A 35-year-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was quarantined at home by the health department after returning from Tamil Nadu, has reportedly committed suicide. The man had no symptoms relating to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the police told ANI that the reason for the suicide is not known. The man had also lost his wife and son a year ago.

10.24 am: Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh news: Another COVID-19 patient dies in the state

A 49-year-old novel coronavirus patient died in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to five, an official told PTI. The woman, was a resident of Chandan Nagar, and breathed her last at the Manorama Raje TB Hospital, an official from Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College told the news agency. She had not international travel history and was also suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, the official added. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 47 positive COVID-19 cases for far, including 27 from Indore. (PTI)

10.14 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Visuals- authorities monitoring Nizamuddin area

The authorities are monitoring the area around Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of Delhi with the help of a drone.

Delhi: Monitoring being done in the area around Markaz building, Nizamuddin with the help of a drone. #Coronavirus https://t.co/NYjKUztr4F pic.twitter.com/Hk1W5k9j7v - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

10.05 am: Coronavirus Rajasthan news: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

4 new Coronavirus cases reported- a 44-yr-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-yr-old girl from Ajmer & a 65-yr-old man from Dungarpur, both are contacts of an earlier positive case & a 60 yr-old man from Jaipur; Total no.of cases is 76: Rajasthan Health Dept - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

10.00 am: Coronavirus Noida update: Company sealed after 16 people tested positive for COVID-19

The Noida district administration sealed a company in Sector 135 of Noida on Tuesday after 16 people working in the company tested positive for COVID-19- the disease caused by coronavirus. The health department has also registered an FIR.

9.54 am: Coronavirus death West Bengal: 48-year-old woman dies; 3rd death in the state

A 48-year-old woman died in West Bengal late last night (Monday). The woman had no travel history. This is the third death in the state.

9.50 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Five new COVID-19 positive cases reported

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported fie new novel coronavirus cases, ANI reported citing a health department official. With this the total tally has reached 226 in the state.

9.43 am: Coronavirus cases: Myanmar records first COVID-19 death

Myanmar recorded its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday. A 69-year-old man who was also suffering from cancer died at a hospital in the Yangon, a government spokeswoman said.

9.34 am: Coronavirus news: Singer Kanika Kapoor asymptomatic and stable

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for COVID-19- the disease caused by coronavirus is asymptomatic, stable and doing well, ANI reported.

Kanika Kapoor (in file pic) is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7gTb0GyKoH - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2020

9.24 am: Coronavirus latest news: Govt may look at suggestions for direct transfer to unemployed, migrant workers: Niti Aayog V-C

The government is likely to consider suggestions for direct cash transfer to unemployed workers, comprising migrant workers, in order to compensate them for loss of livelihood in the view of the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Read more here: Govt likely to consider suggestions for cash transfer to unemployed, migrant workers: Niti Aayog V-C

9.18 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Police warns against any April Fool's Day jokes on COVID-19

Police on Monday warned people in Pune, Maharashtra against any rumour mongering or false information regarding novel coronavirus in the name of April Fool's Day jokes or pranks on social media. The Pune rural police have issued a notification concerning this. "In the current situation when a lockdown is in force to contain the spread of coronavirus, people should not spread any such information or messages or rumour regarding virus and lockdown on social media which can create confusion among people and may lead to violation of lockdown," said Narayan Shirgaonkar, sub-divisional police officer, Pune rural police, in the notification. (PTI)

9.13 am: Coronavirus latest news: First US military service member passes away from COVID-19

The first US military service member has died after being infected with COVID-19 infection, the Pentagon said on Monday. The service member was a New Jersey Army National Guardsman who was confirmed for novel coronavirus and had been admitted in hospital since March 21. He passed away on Saturday, according to Pentagon.

9.06 am: Coronavirus Karnataka news: More than 12,000 inferior quality N95 masks confiscated

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch has confiscated over 12,000 substandard N95 masks. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway.

Karnataka: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized 12,000 fake N95 masks; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/gk1idnYTC0 - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

8.55 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: COVID-19 global death toll past 35,000

Over 35,000 people have died worldwide due to the novel coronavirus outbreak with most of them being in Europe, AFP reported. Overall, 35,905 people have died globally, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths with 11,591, followed by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304 deaths.

8.44 am: Coronavirus Kerala updates: 2nd death reported in the state

Kerala reported its second COVID-19 death on Tuesday after a 68-year-old died in Thiruvananthapuram.

8.33 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Govt puts around 200 in isolation at Nizamuddin West

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have cordoned off an area in Nizamuddin West in South Delhi and quarantined around 200 people in hospitals after many people who attended a religious gathering there earlier this month developed symptoms of novel coronavirus.

Delhi: People continue to board buses in the Nizammudin area, to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions and several #COVID19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering. pic.twitter.com/qQAw8LD7eF - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

8.17 am: Coronavirus Mumbai news: 47 new COVID-19 positive cases in single day

Around 47 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Greater Mumbai area, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Out of these cases, 18 people were tested at private labs between March 24 and March 28. With this the total tally in Mumbai has climbed to 147.