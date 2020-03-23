Coronavirus in India Live updates: Death toll rises to 9; total cases at 467

Coronavirus update: A 55-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday. The man had tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This is West Bengal's first death case due to novel coronavirus and eighth in India. The man and his family had recently returned from Italy, his son is still there. Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday announced a complete shutdown of its OPD wing in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A 45-year-old female in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She recently returned from Mecca along with a group of 37 people. Her samples were sent to Lucknow after she started showing symptoms. The patient is now being treated at a hospital in Pilibhit and the group of 36 people who travelled with her has been ordered into quarantine. The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases stands at 415, according to Indian Council of Medical Research. Meanwhile, the central government has urged the state governments to enforce the lockdown in 75 districts where it has been announced. The centre has also asked the respective state governments to take legal action against those who violate the prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet with all industry bodies to assess the state of economy in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi will preside the meet via video conferencing on Monday at 4 pm.

9.49 pm: Ministry o Health and Family Welfare has updated the death toll to 9

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates the death toll due to #Coronavirus to 9. 9.30 pm: Gujarat put under lockdown till March 31, informs DGP Shivanand Jha. 9.05 pm: Seven positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in West Bengal and one person has died due to the contagion, according to West Bengal Health Department. 8.55 pm: A 69-year-old Tibetan refugee, who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, has been tested positive for coronavirus, State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman told ANI. He returned from the US on March 15, he further said. 8.45 pm: Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Pratapgarh and Jodhpur, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan to 32, informed State Health Department. 8.41 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that Department of Expenditure under Finance Ministry has approved the proposal Food and Public Distribution Department that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by states/uniion territories on credit from FCI. The move is meant to ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist state governments. 8.40 pm: Total number of cases in India rises to 467. 8.20 pm: Two more persons, from Pilibhit and Kanpur, have been tested positive in Lucknow. They have a travel history to Middle East and the US. A total of 19 positive cases have come to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow so far. 8.12 pm: All offices of Himachal Pradesh government, except those involved in essential services, will remain closed between March 24 and March 26 in view of coronavirus pandemic, informed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. 8.10 pm: Punjab has asked Centre for Rs 150 crore assistance to help fund measures against coronavirus in the state. "We have so many NRIs in Punjab, 90,000 people have come here in last 3-4 months. So we need money for infrastructure as well as for isolation wards and other things if there are cases," Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told ANI. Five MPs have also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, he further added. 7.55 pm: Coronavirus in India: PM interacts with industry stakeholders Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives from various industry bodies, including ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers from eighteen cities across the country via video conferencing. During the interaction, the Prime Minister praised industry leaders for unanimously speaking about the needs of unorganised sector, terming it a new dawn of economic integration. He exhorted industry stakeholders not to cut down on workforce in spite of the negative impact on business. Working from home, social distancing remains a big weapon in fight against COVID-19, said PM Modi. 7.51 pm: Demand for choloroquine rises after ICMR recommended it as a preventive drug in certain high-risk cases, reports suggest. 7.32 pm: Nepal declares national lockdown till March 31 Nepal government has announced a nationwide lockdown from 6 AM (local time) on March 24 till March 31. The decision came after one more positive case of coronavirus was reported in the country on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases there to 2. 7.20 pm: Coronavirus impact: Kerala under lockdown till March 31 Kerala government has decided to put the state under lockdown till March 31 after the state reported 28 positive cases of coronaviruson Monday. During the lockdown, all border roads of the southern state would be closed. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses will not run, but private vehicles would be allowed. Petrol stations would remain open and LPG distribution will also happen as usual. 7.14 pm: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rolls out new free helpline numbers - 9899991274 and on coronavirus safeguards for students. The helpline can be accessed from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm via four number - 98991274, 8826635511, 9717675196, and 9999814589. From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, 9811892424, 9899032914, 9599678947, 7678455217 and 7210526621 will reamin active. Click here to Enlarge 7.07 pm: A curfew will remain in place in Chandigarh from today midnight till further orders in view of coronavirus pandemic, informed Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore. Only People engaged in essential services will be granted curfew passes. 7.04 pm: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned sine die. Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned sine die. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/gvum8AaGUp pic.twitter.com/Vn1CqQJwiN ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 7.00 pm: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for purchasing equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals. In a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he sought instruction to officers-in-charge to inform his office about their requirements. 6.35 pm: Kerala government announces complete lockdown from midnight today till March 31. 6.31 pm: According to Health Ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached 415 6.18 pm: Coronavirus update: After Air India, Indigo alleges its staff is being ostracised by society members IndiGo said on Monday that some of its employees have been ostracised from their societies due to their travel history and being on COVID-19 duty. 6.14 pm: Coronavirus India: Delhi HC suspends breath analyser test through tube process for air traffic controllers The Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday suspended breath analyser tests (BAT) via the tube process for air traffic controllers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The court added that the ATC's cannot be put to further risk due to the ongoing situation. 6.11 pm: Coronavirus Delhi news: FIR registered against family for violating home-quarantine norms Dwarka Police has registered an FIR under sections of epidemic disease act against a family for violating home quarantine rules. 6.10 pm: Lockdown in Karnataka: Govt suspends private taxi services in the state till March 31 6.05 pm: Coronavirus Haryana news: CM Khattar announces relief fund Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a COVID-19 relief fund which will start with a contribution of Rs 5 lakh from CM's personal account. Haryana's MLAs will also contribute their one month salary to the fund. Also, the state's IAS officers have also decided to give away 20% of a month's salary. 6.00 pm: Lockdown in Karnataka: No BMTC buses can ply in Bengaluru till March 31 Karnataka government said on Monday that no BMTC buses will be allowed to ply on Bengaluru roads from Tuesday till March 31. It said that all non-essential government offices will also be shut and no public religious rituals will be conducted from Tuesday. 5.57 pm: Coronavirus Assam News: State to be under lockdown till March 31, says CM Sonowal Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Monday that the state will be put under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. 5.55 pm: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Another COVID-19 positive case in the state A foreigner in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. 5.50 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Compelled to declare state-wide curfew Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that he is compelled to announce the state-wide curfew as people are not following the instructions. 5.46 pm: Coronavirus latest news: DTC bus operation to increase from 25% to 50%, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the frequency of DTC bus operation in the national capital will be increased from 25% to 50%. CM Kejriwal had announced a lockdown in Delhi on Sunday and added that 25% DTC buses will be functional during the lockdown period. 5.45 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Situation under control, says CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said on Monday that the situation in the wake of novel coronavirus in the national capital is under control. 5.40 pm: Coronavirus Delhi news: Lockdown only solution to control COVID-19; violations will be punished strictly, says CM Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a media conference on Day 1 of Delhi lockdown that the lockdown is the only solution to control the spread of novel coronavirus. He also appealed to people not to panic and go out of their homes only when necessary. He added that strict punishment will be meted out to those violating the lockdown rules. I appeal to people to adhere to the norms of the lockdown in Delhi which has been imposed to contain #CoronavirusPandemic. We will tighten the restriction on public movement from tomorrow. I request people to stay home: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/wBfqPgz7oh - ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 5.39 pm: Manipur govt imposes complete lockdown in the state 5.37 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses people on COVID-19 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state on Monday and said that essential services such as bakery, groceries, medicines, pharmacies, fodder, pet food stores, pet clinics, fertiliser shops, seed shops, agriculture related shops will remain open. 5.30 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Lockdown in West Bengal; Haryana extends lockdown to entire state The lockdown has started in West Bengal and the people in violation of it will have to pay Rs 1,000 as fine or serve six months in Jail. Meanwhile, Haryana will also be in lockdown till March 31, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. He also stated that the ongoing situation will be assessed on March 31. 5.28 pm: Coronavirus Assam news: Govt puts state in lockdown till March 31 The Assam government has decided to put the state in a complete lockdown from 6 pm March 24 till March 31 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. 5.25 pm: coronavirus Uttar Pradesh news: France-returned Doctor tests positive in Ghaziabad A doctor who had recently returned from France has tested positive for COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad. 5.23 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana: State govt orders complete lockdown Haryana government on Monday ordered a complete lockdown of the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state earlier had imposed lockdown in a few districts. Haryana has a total of 14 positive cases for the infection so far. 5.19 pm: Coronavirus update news: Partial lockdown defeats the purpose of preventing COVID-19 infection: Govt A Union Health Ministry official said on Monday that a partial lockdown will defeat the purpose of breaking the chain of COVID-19 transmission. 5.17 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Govt regulates distribution of Hydroxychloroquine The central government will regulate the distribution of Hydroxychloroquine, which is commonly called chloroquine or Planquenil. It will now be available to health care workers and persons caring for novel coronavirus patients in households, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 5.10 pm: Coronavirus news India: Kerala govt to designate 300 new doctors in 24 hours The Kerala government will appoint 300 new doctors and 400 health inspectors within 24 hours. The new appointments will be made from the current list of PSC candidates. 5.05 pm: Coronavirus in India: Govt bans all domestic flight operations from Tuesday midnight The government has banned all domestic flight operations within India effective from Tuesday midnight (March 24). 5.00 pm: Coronavirus outbreak live: 415 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, 23 patients discharged India reported 415 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases so far, out of which 23 patients have been discharged, 7 have died reportedly, while some of them also had co-morbid conditions, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. However, the death number is apart from the latest death in Kolkata. 4.56 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Govt approves 12 private labs with 15,000 collection centres for COVID-19 testing The government has approved the registration of 12 laboratory chains across the country, which have started functioning as COVID-19 testing centres. The labs have 15,000 collection centres across the country, said Balram Bhargava, Director-General, ICMR. 4.53 pm: Coronavirus global news: Air Canada sacks 5,000 employees Air Canada has decided to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants, a union official said on Monday. The country's largest airline has cut routes in the wake of falling demand due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Montreal-based airline is sacking around 3,600 employees, in addition to 1,549 flight attendants at its subsidiary Rouge, according to Wesly Lesosky, head of the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees. All the lay offs will happen by April and impact around 60% of flight attendants, Lesosky added. 4.48 pm: Coronavirus India: Total lockdown in 19 states and UTs, says Health Ministry The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that a complete lockdown in 19 states and partial curbs in six states. 4.37 pm: Coronavirus update India: 8th coronavirus death confirmed in Kolkata A 55-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday. The man had tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This is West Bengal's first death case due to novel coronavirus and eighth in India. The man and his family had recently returned from Italy, his son is still there. 4.30 pm: Coronavirus in Telangana: 3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state Telangana reported three fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the total toll of those infected to 30 in the state, the government said on Monday. The three have a travel history to France, and another to London, according to a media bulletin on COVID-19. 4.23 pm: Coronavirus news live: Iran reports 127 COVID-19 deaths Iran has reported 127 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. With this the total death toll in the country has risen to 1,812, reported AFP. 4.22 pm: Coronavirus update news: ICMR's COVID-19 task force recommends hydroxy-chloroquine The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) constituted National COVID-19 Task Force has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for prophylaxis of COVID-19 for high-risk cases. 4.15 pm: Coronavirus in J&K: Govt sets up quarantine facilities in Rajouri district 4.05 pm: Coronavirus update India: CSR funds spending for COVID-19 an eligible CSR activity: Finance Minister "In view of the spread of novel coronavirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as a notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. 4.00 pm: Coronavirus update India: All district courts, Delhi High Court to remain shut till April 4 All district courts in Delhi and the Delhi High Court will remain shut till April 4. 3.56 pm: Coronavirus update: Newspaper distribution in Ahmedabad to be suspended till March 31 The Ahmedabad newspaper vendor association has decided to suspend its services till March 31 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. 3.47 pm: There are 33 positive coronavirus cases in Telangana till now, informs state Health Minister Eatala Rajendra. 3.33 pm: Labour Ministry advisory asks private and public establishments not to cut salaries or lay off staff amid the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to Enlarge 3.28 pm: Coronavirus update: Section 144 to be imposed in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy told the state assembly that restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the state from 6:00 pm onn Monday. The lockdown will remain in place till March 31. Shops of milk, vegetable, grocery, mutton, chicken and fish will continue to function during this period. Meanwhile state borders will be sealed. All private establishments have been instructed to allow their employees to work from home during lockdown. Government-run Amma canteens will continue to function during this period. 3.23 pm: National Task Force for COVID-19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends using hydroxychloroquine for treatment of coronavirus in high-risk cases. The National Task Force COVID19 constituted by ICMR recommends the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for prophylaxis of COVID19 for high-risk cases pic.twitter.com/mhxI55VDc5 ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 3.17 pm: Indians stranded in Malaysia taken to different hostels, hotels. Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia waiting at KLIA2 taken to different hostels,hotels etc. by @hcikl in close coordination with local NGOs and community organizations. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @HarshShringla @MEAIndia @MalaysiaMFA pic.twitter.com/aXg1nVVk4r India in Malaysia (@hcikl) March 21, 2020 3.14 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: High Court, subordinate courts suspended till April 4 Functioning of Delhi High Court and courts subordinate to it has been suspended till April 4. During this period, all court rooms and other parts of the court complex (including lawyers chambers) in high court and courts subordinate thereto would remain closed till further directions except as needed by the Court for the purpose of urgent hearing. Extraordinarily Urgent cases have to be mentioned before the Registrar on phone. The number tto contact the Registrar will be released soon. If allowed on phone, the matter will be listed for hearing via video conferencing. In subordinate courts, district and sessions judge will prepare a fresh roster of judges for fresh arrest cases. Administrative officer (judicial) will be nominated in each district who can be contacted telephonically for urgent listing. This period of suspension shall be treated as closure of court within the meaning of Section 4 of the Limitation act. 3.07 pm: Coronavirus update: FIR against two J&K students for concealing travel history Jammu and Kashmir Police has lodged an FIR against two students for concealing their travel history to Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in the union territory. 3.05 pm: Delhi Government has decided to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi. State Finance Minister Manish Sisodia made this announcement in assembly. 3.03 pm: Lok Sabha suspended sine die after passing Finance Bill. Lok Sabha adjourned sine die post passage of Finance Bill. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hQHumABDwn ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 2.49 pm: Spending CSR funds to tackle COVID-19 made eligible CSR activity. 2.46 pm: PM Modi interacted with representatives from electronic media Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to key stakeholders from electronic media via video conferencing about the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister said COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge and needs to be tackled through innovative solutions. He further added that tireless efforts of reporters, camerapersons and technicians are a great service to the nation.

2.44 pm: Coronavirus update India: PM Modi thanks Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's contribution to PM's COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday and thanked Sri Lanka and Bangladesh governments for contributing to the SAARC COVID-19 Fund. While, Bangladesh has contributed $1.5 million, Sri Lanka has given $5 million to the fund proposed by PM Modi during a recently held video-conference meeting of SAARC leaders. "Sincerely thank President of Sri Lanka @GotabayaR for contributing $ 5 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Our cooperation will go a long way in fighting this disease effectively," tweeted PM Modi.

2.34 pm: Coronavirus update: Govt constitutes high-level technical committee to combat COVID-19

2.34 pm: Coronavirus update: Govt constitutes high-level technical committee to combat COVID-19

The government has constituted a High-Level Technical Committee of public health experts to steer the control of novel coronavirus. The committee is headed by Dr. VK Paul (Member, NITI Aayog), and it has 21 members.

2.25 pm: Coronavirus news in India: Govt considering grounding domestic air traffic, says Union Aviation Minister

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Monday that the government is mulling grounding domestic air traffic. Puri added that this could break the chain of novel coronavirus contagion.

2.15 pm: Coronavirus outbreak live: AIIMS to close OPD

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday announced a complete shutdown of its OPD wing in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

2.08 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: Budget session of Parliament postponed indefinitely

The budget session of Parliament has been indefinitely postponed following several meetings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on Monday. The decision has been taken as a precautionary step to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus.

2.04 pm: Coronavirus in India: IGL closes most CNG stations in Delhi-NCR

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has closed around two-third of CNG stations in national capital region (NCR) as vehicles go off-road in the wake of lockdown owing to novel coronavirus outbreak.

1.56 pm: coronavirus in Haryana: State govt orders lockdown in 7 districts, seals borders

The Haryana government on Monday ordered a complete lockdown in seven districts- Gurugram, Sonipat, Panchkula, Faridabad, Rohtak, Panipat and Jhajjar in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus positive cases have risen to 23 in Haryana. Meanwhile, the government has also sealed its borders with Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab.

1.50 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab: CM Amarinder singh orders full curfew with no relaxations

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the authorities to enforce full curfew in the state without any relaxations.

1.44 pm: Coronavirus update live: Vasundhara Raja donates two months' salary to combat COVID-19 outbreak

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Vasundhara Raje has decided to donate her two months' salary to the chief minister and prime minister Relief funds to fight novel coronavirus pandemic. Raje has also given Rs 1 lakh to help medics assisting patients in buying medical necessities.

To combat the #Covid19 outbreak, I'm donating my salary of 2 months to the CM & PM Relief funds, respectively. Additionally, I have also released a sum of 1 lakh from my MLALAD to aid medics assisting patients. The amount will be used to purchase medical necessities. - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 23, 2020

1.40 pm: Coronavirus India: IAF directs pilots to stay in cockpit during evacuation missions

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered its pilots to remain in the cockpit during their missions to COVID-19-affected countries to evacuate Indians.

1.36 pm: Coronavirus Mumbai news: APMC vegetable markets to remain shut

The APMC vegetable markets which supply vegetables to Mumbai and adjoining areas will remain shut after a decision regarding this was taken by traders on Monday morning.

1.24 pm: Coronavirus latest news: PM Modi briefs top journalists on current situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed top media journalists via video conferencing on government steps being taken to combat novel coronavirus pandemic. India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie was also present during the meeting.

1.15 pm: Coronavirus news live: DGCA issues social distancing guidelines for airlines, airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued social distancing norms for airlines and airport staffers. According to these norms, the airport authorities have been directed to ensure the following conditions:

Adequate spacing at check-in counters between passengers and between each counter Availability of adequate staff for guiding passengers at check-in counters, during security checks Passengers have been advised to sit at an adequate distance in the waiting area while keeping one seat vacant between them Boarding is done while avoiding a cluster of passengers Provision of sanitizers for staff, passengers upon entry into the aircraft Cabin crew has to maintain adequate distance while serving passengers Seat allocation to be done in a manner where the seat between two passengers has to be kept vacant

1.11 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: China reports first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case after 3 days; to divert international flights

China has decided to redirect all arriving international flights from its capital Beijing to 12 other cities from Monday to contain the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country as the first case of locally transmitted disease was reported after a gap of three days, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Read More here: China reports 1st local COVID-19 case after 3 days; Beijing to divert all international flights

1.06 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: SC directs all states to consider releasing some prisoners on parole

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered all states to consider releasing some prisoners on parole to reduce over-crowding in prisons. "Each state shall constitute a high powered commiitte, it will determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or interim bail for such period as may be appropriate. We direct each state govt shall constitute a high power committee comprising of Law Secretary and chairman of state legal service authority to determine which class of convicts or under trials can be released on parole or interim bail," said SA Bobde in his order.

12.58 pm: Coronavirus in Kerala: Govt orders closure of liquor bars; retail shops to remain open

The Kerala government has issued new orders, instructing liquor bars to close as a preventive step to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The government however, has not ordered the closure of state-owned retail liquor shops to prevent the use of illicit liquor.

12.55 pm: Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: CM orders complete lockdown with immediate effect

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Jairam Thakur has announced complete lockdown in the state immediately in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

12.50 pm: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Paste notices outside those in home-quarantine: CM to officials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) Edappadi K Palanisamy has directed the local administration and police to stick notices outside the residences of Indian who recently returned to the state from abroad and are currently in home-quarantine.

12.45 pm: Coronavirus update India: Lockdown will be imposed sternly, says Telangana DGP

The Deputy General of Police (DGP) of Telangana told media on Monday that the lockdown imposed in concerned districts of the state will strictly enforced between 7 am to 6 pm until further orders.

12.42 pm: Coronavirus India: PM Modi to seek feedback on COVID-19 impact on industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with industry bodies via video-conferencing at 4 pm on Monday to assess the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy. PM Modi will also seek feedback on the economic impact of the lockdown imposed in 75 districts across India to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

12.35 pm: Coronavirus update news: Gujarat seals borders with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

12.35 pm: Coronavirus update news: Gujarat seals borders with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

The Gujarat government on Monday shut its borders with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

12.22 pm: Woman in UP's Pilibhit tests positive for Covid-19

A 45-year-old female in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She recently returned from Mecca along with a group of 37 people. Her samples were sent to Lucknow after she started showing symptoms. The patient is now being treated at a hospital in Pilibhit and the group of 36 people who travelled with her has been ordered into quarantine.

12.15 pm: Coronavirus news India: People violating lockdown will be booked u/s 188 of IPC: Ghaziabad SSP

The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, said in a statement on Monday that those found violating the lockdown will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

12.09 pm: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Curfew enforced in Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu

The Rajasthan government has imposed a curfew in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu which will be in force till March 31.

12.06 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: SC prepares to hear matter through video conferencing

The Supreme Court (SC) has made preparations for hearing the matters through video conferencing for the first time in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

12.00 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab: Chandigarh confirms 7 COVID-19 positive cases

12.00 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab: Chandigarh confirms 7 COVID-19 positive cases

The total number of confirmed cases for novel coronavirus in Chandigarh now stands at 7. All 7 patients are in stable condition though, said the Chandigarh administration as reported by the ANI.

11.56 am: Coronavirus update news: No restriction on domestic/foreign cargo operations, says DGCA

The Deputy General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in statement on Monday that there is not restriction on domestic or foreign air operation for carrying out cargo at any Indian airport.

11.45 am: Coronavirus outbreak news: Congress MP files adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary On Monday filed an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha and said in the notice that Census/NPR must be shelved. "Menacing progression of coronavirus has been a threat for all of us, in this uneasy situation Census/NPR exercise should be shelved," the notice reads.

11.37 am: Coronavirus news India: Centre asks states to take legal action against lockdown violators

The central government has appealed to the state government to enforce the lockdown in 75 districts where it has been announced by it. The centre has also asked the respective state governments to take legal action against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

11.25 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: 11 fresh cases reported in the state; tally now at 29

Gujarat has reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total tally in the state to 29 on Monday. Out of these 11 patients, 5 are males and 6 females. The Gujarat Health Department also disclosed that five of these cases have been identified on account of local transmission while six have a travel history to the COVID-19-affected countries.

11.21 am: Coronavirus in UP: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Greater Noida

Two more COVID-19 positive cases have emerged from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Authorities have sealed the housing society of the patients in Greater Noida (West).

11.19 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Don't bring vehicles and crowd the streets, appeals Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged the people not to bring their vehicles and crowd the streets. "Even though sec 144 is imposed, essential services are working. Do not bring your vehicles and crowd the streets," said a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

11.14 am: Coronavirus in Karnataka: State got to purchase ventilators, masks, kits, thermal scanners

The Karnataka government has decided to buy 1,000 ventilators as soon as possible in addition to 10 lakh N-95 masks, 5 lakh personal protection kits. The government will also bulk buy hand sanitizers and thermal scanners.

11.06 am: Coronavirus update Australia: Confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 1,609: PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that the country has a total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases at 1,609. Seven people have already died and 91 have recovered from the infection, he added. Morrison urged people to practice social distancing to prevent the deadly virus to spread further.

10.58 am: Coronavirus update: ICMR authorises 6 private labs for conducting COVID-19 tests

10.58 am: Coronavirus update: ICMR authorises 6 private labs for conducting COVID-19 tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved six private labs in three states for novel coronavirus testing. Four of these laboratories are in Maharashtra and one each in Gujarat and Karnataka.

Read More here: Coronavirus: ICMR approves six private labs for COVID-19 tests

10.50 am: Coroanvirus in Karnataka: Bengaluru Police Commissioner appeals citizens to call 100, report those violating home-quarantine

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet on Monday that people in violation of home-quarantine can be reported on 100. He added that 5,000 home-quarantine stamps were issued to make sure that people who have recently returned from abroad remain at home in public interest. "I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to government quarantine," Rao appealed on Twitter.

10.42 am: Coronavirus latest updates: SC Lawyers' body passes resolution to be in force till April 4

10.42 am: Coronavirus latest updates: SC Lawyers' body passes resolution to be in force till April 4

The Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association has passed a resolution which states that they will not appear before the apex court for any hearing before April 4 as a preventive step in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases.

10.37 am: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Total confirmed cases climb to 9 in the state

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 9 in Tamil Nadu. The latest addition to the tally is a 64-year-old female who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Chennai. The woman has a travel history of California and is put under isolation at Stanley Medical College. In addition, another male who had recently returned from Dubai has also been isolated at Tirunelveli Medical College after he tested positive for COVID-19. Bother of them are said to be stable.

10.33 am: Coronavirus news: Will enable minimal network of vehicles to support essential services: Ola

A spokesperson for cab aggregator Ola said in a statement on Monday that the company will continue to urge people to limit travel only for essential emergency needs. "We'll enable minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, as part of this national effort to reduce contagion," said the spokesperson.

10.25 am: Coronavirus latest updates: "People not taking lockdown seriously," says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that people are not taking the nationwide lockdown seriously urging them to adhere to the rules laid out by the state governments. "Please save yourself and your family by following the rules seriously. I urge state governments to ensure that the rules and guidelines are adhered to," tweeted PM Modi.

, , - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

10.15 am: Coronavirus news: Total number of positive COVID-19 cases climb to 419 in India, including 8 deaths: Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 419 in India, according the the Health Ministry. This includes 8 deaths and also comprises 30 patients who tested positive but were discharged after undergoing treatment.

10.00 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Filipino man who tested COVID-19 positive, then negative, dies in Mumbai

A Filipino man died in Mumbai on Monday. The man who was initially tested positive for novel coronavirus was shifted from Kasturba hospital to a private healthcare facility where he tested negative the second time around. But, he succumbed to renal failure and respiratory distress in Mumbai.

9.55 am: Coronavirus India: Uber, Ola to suspend services in Delhi during lockdown

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have halted their services in Delhi till March 31 amid the lockdown announced the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the national capital. CM Kejriwal has announced a complete lockdown of Delhi from March 23 to 31, during which no public transport, comprising autorickshaws, private buses and taxis will be allowed to ply on the roads. Ola and Uber have already temporarily suspended their shared serviced on their respective platforms.

9.48 am: Coronavirus update: Sensex, Nifty down in pre-open session

Sensex opened at 2,500 points and Nifty at 7,955 in the pre-open session on Monday in the wake of the lockdown in places across India's 75 districts.

9.40 am: Coronavirus latest updates: Kerala CM to preside high-level meet to discuss COVID-19 outbreak

Kerala Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss steps that need to be taken to control the further spread of novel coronavirus in the state. Top officials from health, finance and revenue will attend the meeting at 10 am on Monday.

9.37 am: Coronavirus in Bihar: AIIMS-Patna OPD to be used only for emergencies

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna, Bihar has decided to indefinitely shut the outpatient department (OPD). It will be used only for emergencies, the AIIMS-Patna management announced on Monday.

9.35 am: Coronavirus latest news: Ola to limit vehicle network to support essential services

"Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per Govt's directive. We'll enable minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, as part of this national effort to reduce contagion of COVID19," said Ola Cabs Spokesperson.

9.30 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

9.30 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

15 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Out of these 15 cases, 14 are from Mumbai and 1 from Pune. With this the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have climbed to 89.

9.24 am: Coronavirus India: IAS Punjab officials donate one day's salary for COVID-19 relief

All Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers of Punjab cadre have decided to contribute one day's salary to the Chief Ministry Relief Fund to help those facing a loss of livelihood in the wake novel coronavirus outbreak and the state-wide lockdown that is in effect.

9.18 am: Coronavirus in India: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu calls party leaders' meeting

Rajya Sabha Chairman and India's Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called a meeting of leaders of several parties to discuss and deliberate on the remaining duration of the budget session in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

9.12 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Section 144 imposed in Kargil

The District Magistrate of Kargil has issued orders to impose Section 144 of the CrPC read with the provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. This has been done to prevent and control the further spread of COVID-19 in Kargil.

9.00 am: Coronavirus update: SBI announces emergency credit line for borrowers

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced an Emergency Credit Line for borrowers the combat the unfavourable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this, people who are facing financial distress in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak and the steps to control its spread will be able to apply for a loan.

9.00 am: Coronavirus update: SBI announces emergency credit line for borrowers

8.45 am: Coronavirus news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwal appeal to citizens as lockdown starts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Monday to urge the citizens to support the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. "The lockdown in Delhi begins today. My people of Delhi, you managed to adhere to odd-even to beat pollution at your own expense. You embraced the massive initiative against dengue. I believe that you will also support this lockdown to keep your family safe from Covid19," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

8.30 am: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to hold meet with industry bodies via video conferencing

8.30 am: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to hold meet with industry bodies via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with all industry bodies to assess the state of economy in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi will preside the meet via video conferencing on Monday at 4 pm.