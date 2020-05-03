Coronavirus: India's death rate lower than South Korea, China

The nationwide lockdown has ensured India's fatality rate from coronavirus remains among the lowest in the world. With fatality rate of 3.3% of total confirmed cases and deaths of 0.09 people per one lakh population, India's record of fighting the infection compares well with South Korea, a top performer in containing the disease and China, which undertook steps like mass quarantine to limit the pandemic.

Among the early countries hit by the pandemic, South Korea has a good record of limiting its total count to 10,780 cases and deaths at 250. The country has among the lowest fatality rate of 2.3%, while deaths per lakh of population have been at 0.48, higher than China at 0.33 and India's 0.09, the lowest among all major countries, according to trends captured at the Coronavirus Resource Centre, Johns Hopkins University. China has a case fatality rate of 5.5% with 83,959 cases and 4,637 deaths. India has seen 37,257 total cases and 1,223 deaths.

On the other hand, situation is very serious in some European countries and the US.

Belgium has seen highest deaths of 67.44 per lakh of population, followed by Spain, Italy, UK, France and US at 53, 47, 42, 37 and 20, respectively.

Total deaths out of total COVID-19 cases or case-fatality ratio in these nations is also high, in the range of 12% to 16%, except in US where it is 6% with 65,000 deaths reported so far out of 11 lakh confirmed cases. According to the mortality analysis of the university, the data could represent a different picture if more people are tested.