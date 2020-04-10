Coronavirus in India Hilights: Delhi reports 183 new cases in 24 hours; 154 belong to Tablighi Jamaat

India Coronavirus Lockdown, Total Cases Live Updates: The overall coronavirus tally has touched 6,761 in India, including 896 new cases in the past 24 hours, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs Ministry said. Of all these cases, 6,039 are active cases, 516 have been cured and 206 deaths. The country has also reported 37 deaths in the past 24 hours alone. Of all states, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,364 cases, followed by Delhi with 898 cases and Tamil Nadu with 834 cases. Earlier, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has extended the curfew in the state till May 1. Punjab is the second state to extend restrictions after Odisha.

10.30 PM: Boris Johnson up and running

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday, while his fellow Britons were told to resist the temptation of going out in the spring sunshine over Easter as the coronavirus death toll rose to nearly 9,000. - Reuters

10.10 PM: Sonia Gandhi on deficit in number of testing centres:

Sonia Gandhi stresses on necessity of instituting meaningful financial incentives for COVID-19 frontline workers, says it is non-negotiable.

Sonia Gandhi calls for special financial package for MSMEs and labourers employed there.

Sonia Gandhi seeks special assistance for farmers, urges Congress's state unit chiefs to help them in sowing of next crop.

10.00 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan

As many as 98 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, of which 53 are from Jaipur. Total positive cases in the state stand at 561.

9.45 PM: Containment zones raised to 30 in Delhi

Number of 'containment zones in Delhi raised to 30 with addition of 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB Enclave, Street No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar

9.30 PM: Arunachal Pradesh CM, MLAs to take 30% salary cut

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu says in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Cabinet rolled out several decisions. One among them being reduction of 30 per cent salary of chief minister, DCM, ministers and all MLAs to be used for fight against COVID-19.

9.20 PM: The police in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara have arrested 110 persons and seized 8 vehicles for defying the restriction orders imposed by the government in view of COVID-19.

9.15 PM: Drones being used to spray disinfectants in Majnu-ka-tilla area, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi: Drones being used to spray disinfectants in Majnu-ka-tilla area, in wake of #coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/1ZWA9psGE2 ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020 9.00 PM: Containment zones in Delhi The Delhi Government declares street No.18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid as 'containment zones', and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone', after COVID19 positive patients found here earlier. Delhi Government declares street No.18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid as 'containment zones', and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone', after COVID19 positive patients found here earlier pic.twitter.com/0eQRYovEgK ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020 8.50 PM: Delhi coronavirus cases rise by 183; highest single-day increase Total coronavirus cases in the national capital have reached 903. Out of 183 new cases, 154 are Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts. Total coronavirus deaths in Delhi are 14, which includes 2 from today. 8.40 PM: CRPF, ITBP launch PPE, masks preparation units Two Central Armed Police Forces -- CRPF and ITBP -- said they have started making PPEs (personal protective equipment) and face masks for COVID-19 frontline warriors of the country. (PTI) 8.30 PM: 212 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, total 993 Mumbai recorded 212 new coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the city to 993, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 8.20 PM: Three Noida residents gave shelter to 10 Tablighi attendees; FIR against all 13 3 Greater Noida residents have been booked for providing shelter to 10 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, including five women, and taking them to public places in the city, in violation of the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, reports PTI quoting UP Cops. 8:15 PM: Total coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reaches 911, with 77 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 today. Of the 77 new cases, 70 are people had attended the Delhi congregation or are their contacts. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state because of Delhi's Tablighi congregation and their contacts is 833. Click here to Enlarge 8.05 PM: Total daily cases vs Tablighi in last three days: Total cases in Delhi - 246 Tablighi cases - 169 - 68.6 per cent.

Total cases in Uttar Pradesh - 125 Tabligi cases - 84 - 67.2 per cent (including today's figures)

Total cases in Tamil Nadu - 213 Tablighi cases - 189 - 88.7 per cent (including today's figures)

Total cases in Karnataka - 40 Tablighi cases - 10 - 25 per cent (including today's figures)

Total cases in Haryana - 248 Tablighi cases - 101

Total cases in Himachal - 28 Tablighi cases - 21. Similarly, Rajasthan and Gujarat also have a very high percentage of cases due to Tablighi and their contacts. West Bengal is not revealing the figures. Source: State Health Dept 7.55 PM: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed the use of TrueNat, a machine that is used to detect drug-resistant Tuberculosis, for coronavirus testing in India. What is TrueNat? TrueNat is a small battery-operated machine. It requires minimal training expertise to operate and can easily be used in a smaller setting. The machine scans sample collected from of throat and nasal swab, which is collected by the trained technicians wearing personal protective equipment. The TrueNat is also able to provide results under an hour and can run up to 32-48 samples of multiple diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and TB. Additionally, the Truenat machine test would cost around Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,500. 7.45 PM: Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal gave nod to India's first and oldest pharmaceutical company Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) to manufacture the anti-malaria drug -- hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Directorate of Drugs Control, West Bengal, gave the necessary licence to BCPL, which will now manufacture HCQ tablets of IP 200 and 400 mg. 7.35 PM: Three ASHA workers in Hubballi, Karnataka, alleged that few people snatched their documents while they conducting a health survey of citizens over coronavirus. S Dandappanavar, Dy CMO, said, "Police is cooperating, the issue will be resolved". (ANI) 7.27 PM: Gurugram's district administration makes wearing masks outside of home compulsory. Any person found without a mask would be punishable under section 188 of IPC. 7.17 PM: A 40-year-old from Chandigarh who was admitted at GMSH Sector 16 has tested positive for COVID-19. Total positive cases stand at 19: Chandigarh Health Department. 7.06 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka The government of Karnataka has said that 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 207, including 6 deaths and 34 discharges. 7.05 PM: Coronavirus cases in Haryana The Haryana Health Department has said to date, the state has tested 162 persons, of which total 22 persons have been discharged. Three patients have also died. 7.01 PM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 911. 77 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today; the total number of COVID19 cases in the state is 911: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary CS Shanmugam pic.twitter.com/kJ8rVHOeSZ ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020 6.58 PM: FCI officials to get Rs 35 lakh insurance The government will give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if anyone succumbs to COVID-19 during their duty. -PTI 6.50 PM: ED seizes 5 vehicles belonging to DHFL promoters The Enforcement Directorate has seized five vehicles that were used by Dewan Housing Finance Limited promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan during their travel to Mahabaleshwar even as the Centre has imposed 21-day lockdown in the entire country. 6.45 PM: 218 more patients test positive in Maharashtra As many as 218 persons test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking tally of cases in city to 993: BMC 6.27 PM: Punjab offers land for Advanced Centre for Virology Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has proposed to the Centre a Rs 550 crore project for setting up an 'Advanced Centre for Virology' in the state, with land to be offered by his government for free, the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said. 6.25 PM: 13 nations to get hydroxychloroquine India has approved supply of hydroxychloroquine to 13 nations, including the United States. Here's the list: USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Dominican Republic. 6.20 PM: 21 new cases in Punjab today Total 21 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total tally to 151 in the state, says the Punjab government. 6.07 PM: Those wearing masks not to get fuel in Odisha Petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar have decided not to provide petrol, CNG and diesel to people who don't wear masks. Sanjay Lath, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, General Secretary says, "Our worker's are our heros & this will protect them as well as our customers from COVID-19". 6.00 PM: HP Govt seeks more PPE kits from Centre Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur has urged the Centre to provide adequate number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits along with rapid diagnostic kits to the state so that the existing medical facilities could be strengthened to effectively fight COVID-19. 5.55 PM: More mandis to cater to demand in Punjab These would be in addition to the 3,800 Mandis already notified this year for procurement operations, disclosed an official spokesperson after a Video Conference of the Council of Ministers: Punjab CMO 5.50 PM: over 1,400 cases in past two days India has reported about 1,487 COVID-19 cases in the past two days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 5.47 PM: 37 new cases in 24 hours India has reported 37 deaths and 896 new cases in the past 24 hours. This is the sharpest ever rise in coronavirus cases in India. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 6,761 (including 6,039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated and 206 deaths). 5.42 PM: Punjab DCs authorised to declare new mandis Punjab Cabinet, headed by CM Captain Amarinder Singh, has authorised the deputy commissioners to declare new mandis in their respective districts, as needed, to meet the demands of social distance while ensuring smooth procurement of the grain. 5.40 PM: Capt Singh seeks cooperation from Punjabis Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has sought cooperation from the people of Punjab in its relentless campaign against coronavirus. 5.31 PM: Montek Singh Ahluwalia to lead fiscal committee in Punjab The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has extended the curfew in the state by 21 more days to May 1. Punjab is the second state to do so. The Cabinet has also decided to promote Classes 5-8 to the next classes. The Cabinet roped in former Planning Commission chief Montek Singh Ahluwalia to lead a fiscal committee once the coronavirus situation normalises, reported The Tribune. 5.20 PM: Punjab lockdown extension The lockdown has been extended by 21 more days from today. During this period, a strict enforcement will be done in the entire state. BREAKING:



PUNJAB CABINET @capt_amarinder UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES EXTENSION OF PUNJAB CURFEW/ LOCKDOWN till 30 April, 2020/ 1st May, 2020.



Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement. KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 10, 2020 5.18 Punjab CM on COVID-19 situation In the fight against #Covid19, I would again like to thank all Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Sanitation Workers, Police, Patwaris, Asha & Anganwadi Workers, Food & Supplies staff and full team under DCs for all the hard work. We all owe it to you & you have all our support. In the fight against #Covid19, I would again like to thank all Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Sanitation Workers, Police, Patwaris, Asha & Anganwadi Workers, Food & Supplies staff and full team under DCs for all the hard work. We all owe it to you & you have all our support. pic.twitter.com/afDLKRlyWu Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 10, 2020 5.00 PM: Punjab extends lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1st Punjab extends lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1st pic.twitter.com/mCjw01uy4D ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

4.42 pm: Coronavirus updates: India has stock of 3.28 crore Hydroxychloroquine tablets, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry said on Friday that India has a stock of 3.28 crore of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets. HCQ is an anti-malaria drug and is said to be an effective antidote for treating COVID-19 patients.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Friday that the government conducted 16,002 tests on Thursday out of which only 0.2% cases tested positive. He added that on the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high and rapid diagnostics kits have also been sanctioned.

4.30 pm: Coronavirus live updates: 678 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry said on Friday that India recorded 678 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. He added that the total number of confirmed cases have jumped to 6,412 while the death toll is at 199 and 503 people have recovered so far.

4.25 pm: India coronavirus news: Home Ministry directs all states/UTs to ensure strict compliance with lockdown rules amid upcoming festivals

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday that all states/UTs have been directed to ensure strict lockdown in the wake of upcoming festivals in the April.

4.20 pm: Coronavirus Live updates: 20,473 foreign nationals evacuated so far, says External Affairs Ministry

Dammu Ravi, AS & Coordinator (COVID-19), Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the government has evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of Thursday. He added that is an ongoing process and receiving excellent cooperation.

4.13 pm: Coronavirus India news: Rs 15,000 crore package for fighting COVID-19

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Friday that the government has earmarked Rs 15,000 crore package for fighting novel coronavirus pandemic.

4.06 pm: Coronavirus India: Government beings briefing on COVID-19 outbreak

The government has begun its daily briefing on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

4.00 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar will remain closed for visitors till June 15, 2020. The Union Ministry of Culture informed that the renovation at the site was to be completed by March 2020 but was affected due to novel coronavirus crisis.

3.49 pm: Puducherry coronavirus news: 2 new COVID-19 cases takes the tally to 7

Two more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Puducherry on Friday. This has taken the totally tally in the union territory to 7. According to health department officials, the two patients had returned from Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

3.36 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Quarantined man booked for stepping out; hid trip to Nizamuddin markaz

A Delhi man with COVID-19 patients in the family has been booked for stepping out of his Najafgarh house despite being asked by health authorities to remain in home isolation. The man was found to be missing during a physical verification of the people quarantined at home and also hid information on where all he went, the police said. The man was a part of Tablighi Jamaat congregation and went to Markaz in the second week of March. Two of his family members have the novel coronavirus infection, the police told India Today TV. An FIR has been filed against him under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), as well as relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. A containment zone has been declared in Deenpur village, where Shokeen lives, the police said.

3.20 pm: Coronavirus hotspots in India: Congress writes to PM Modi; asks to arrange transport for stranded migrant workers

Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and appealed to him to arrange transport for ferrying migrant workers to their homes or at a nearest point from where their respective states would ensure that the return their homes safe and sound.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, writes to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to arrange ferrying migrant labourers to their home or at a nearest point from where their respective States would assure them safe return to their homes. pic.twitter.com/br6cuvdi3G - ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

3.11 pm: Coronavirus in India: Union Health Minister addresses media after review meet

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that Rs 4,100 crore funds have been allocated to states to fight COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the lockdown guidelines have also been issued to the states to fight the virus. He further stated that everyone should wear a mask to prevent the furthe spread of novel coronavirus infection. The Health Minister also hinted at lockdown extension but did not say anything clearly.

3.10 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Trade unions write to PM Modi, raise lockdown issues

The RSS backed Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and Communist Party supported CITU in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issues related to the lockdown. The unions said in the letter that small businesses and MSME employees are hit the most by the lockdown and demanded a tripartite committee for lockdown exit plan.

2.59 pm: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi followed by White House on Twitter, become the only Prime Minister in the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the only Prime Minister in the world to be followed by the White House on Twitter. The White House is the official residence of United States' President Donald Trump. White House's official Twitter account follows 19 people including PM Modi now.

2.50 pm: Coronavirus India: RBI director urges PM Modi to reschedule loan accounts

RBI Director Satish Marathe on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all banks should be asked to reschedule loan accounts to help the industry, specifically MSMEs, to tackle the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

2.39 pm: Coronavirus India: Maharashtra worst-affected state followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with 1,364 COVID-19 positive cases and 97 deaths, according to latest data on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state with 834 cases and 8 deaths, whereas, Delhi has 720 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 12 deaths as of now. Meanwhile India, recorded 547 cases and 30 deaths in 12 hours. 10 new cases have been reported in Karnataka and Assam witnessed its first COVID-19 death on Friday

2.28 pm: Coronavirus live updates: In Pics: Dr Lal PathLabs COVID-19 testing booth

2.24 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said that the lockdown should go on and the discussion regarding the same will be taken by the state cabinet on Friday.

2.16 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: CM Kejriwal's operation SHIELD stopped COVID-19 spread at Dilshad Garden

Delhi government's operation SHIELD to check the further spread of novel coronavirus carried out at Dilshad Garden has resulted in no case from the area reported in the last 10 days. The operation was activated after a 38-year-old woman who returned from Saudi Arabia was detected positive and infected eight others including a mohalla clinic doctor. The Delhi government traced all the people who came in touch with the lady and quarantined them. The government took the help of CCTV cameras to find out the movement of her son and traced the places or the people he visited. OPERATION SHIELD was activated and the curfew was imposed in the area (Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri).

The operation is aimed at sealing, identifying and quarantining people, house-to-house checking of people and doorstep delivery of essential items. Delhi Health Minister Mr Satyendar Jain said, " I feared a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Dilshad Garden area after 7 people were found positive. It was transmitted from the woman who returned from Saudi Arabia and found COVID-19 positive." He said that thereafter Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave directions to implement Operation SHIELD at Dilshad Garden. "It was the first implementation. Under OPERATION SHIELD 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4032 houses. Thousands of people were quarantined and tests were done. The hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of the OPERATION SHIELD made Dilshad Garden Coronavirus free, he added.

2.06 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said on Friday that 95,000 people came back to Amritsar and other places from across the world, hence, the state has an uphill task to keep the COVID-19 situation in control.

1.54 pm: Coronavirus India: PM Modi talks to Nepal's Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to say that he had a discussion with the premier of Nepal KP Sharma Oli over the COVID-19 situation. PM Modi said, "Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19."

Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

1.45 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: Petition filed in SC on door-to-door COVID-19 tests

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking instructions to the central government to conduct door-to-door tests for identifying and treating those infected with novel coronavirus.

1.33 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: India takes a dig at Pakistan after it boycotts SAARC meeting over the COVID-19 pandemic

India on Friday took a dig at Pakistan on Friday a day after it boycotted a SAARC meeting on fighting the COVID-19 crisis. Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said that "the degree of seriousness of each nation can be gauged by their behaviour," in a clear reference to Pakistan's opposition to India's leadership in dealing with the novel coronavirus crisis in the region.

1.22 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

2 doctors in Bhopal have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, 12 other cases have also been recorded in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh (MP). With 14 new cases, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Bhopal has gone up to 112 while the total tally in MP stands at 440.

1.15 pm: Delhi coronavirus news

The Delhi Police has arrested 32 people for coming out of their houses without wearing a mask.

1.05 pm: Coronavirus news: Wadhawan's visit to Mahabaleshwar not new

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been informed that DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his family's visit to Mahabaleshwar is now new. In Mid-March, the family was there with a big entourage. This is also the same time when both ED and CBI issued multiple summons to Wadhawans to join the investigation in Yes Bank scam. However, they told the ED that they can't join the probe due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

12.53 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

The COVID-19 positive cases count has reached 463 in Rajasthan with 82 cases being reported in 24 hours, according to latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 24 patients have recovered while 3 people have lost their lives in the state

12.45 pm: Coronavirus updates: Priyanka Gandhi writes letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to replicate Bhilwara, Rajasthan model to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. She suggested to increase Coronavirus testing and treatment facilities, stop the misinformation and myths over Coronavirus and distribution of masks and sanitisers on a war footing.

12.30 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: PM Modi to hold virtual meet with state CMs tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a digital meet with the chief ministers of all the states on tomorrow i.e., Saturday (April 11). He is likely to discuss the lockdown extension issue among others with the ministers.

12.20 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

A 78-year-old woman from Mundi Kharar in Punjab, who passed away on April 7, has been tested positive for COVID-19. According to Mohali District Collector (DC), her body was cremated as per protocol. The DC further said that all her primary contacts are being traced and will be sampled.

12.10 pm: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that a total of 720 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital till now. He added that out of these, 22 are in the ICU and 7 on ventilator. He further said that in the hotspots identified in Delhi, the government is conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents and 6,000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin are as well where one person has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

12.05 pm: Haryana coronavirus news

Gurugram's sector-9 was sealed by the district administration on Friday under the Haryana government's containment plan to stem the further spread of COVID-19.

Haryana: Sector-9 in Gurugram has been sealed by the district administration. The locality has been sealed under the containment plan to prevent the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/erb0ezf3PA - ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

11.59 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give Rs 1,000 each to 11 lakh construction workers whose lives have been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

11.55 am: Coronavirus updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to hole meet with state health ministers

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with state health ministers to take stock of the current situation in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic at 12 pm on Friday.

11.48 am: Coronavirus live: FIR filed against DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and 22 others for lockdown violation

Mahabaleshwar police station has registered an FIR has been registered against DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and 22 others for violating the COVID-19 lockdown orders. The 22 people include his family members and servants who Wadhawan was travelling with from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar.

11.35 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

12 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bhopal on Friday. This has taken the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases to 112 in the capital city, said the Bhopal District Administration.

11.33 am: Mumbai coronavirus news

5 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dharavi on Friday. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 22 now, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

11.21 am: Jaipur coronavirus news

A 65-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur died on Friday. This has taken the total death toll to 8 in Rajasthan. The women was admitted to SMS Hospital for treatment, an official said. She breathed her last on Thursday evening.

11.16 am: Coronavirus India live updates

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

11.10 am: Kerala coronavirus news

Kerala reported its first COVID-19 case and also the first in India 100 days ago. Since then the state has recorded 357 cases with only 2 deaths, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

100 Days of #COVID19 | Kerala Story It's been 100 days since the first case was reported. 258 active cases 97 recovered Total confirmed: 357 Deaths: 2 12710 samples tested Special COVID Hospital 1251 Community Kitchens 2808650 Individuals Served 3676 Destitutes Rehabilitated - Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 10, 2020

11.04 am: Coronavirus live updates: China reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China has recorded 42 fresh COVID-19 cases, comprising 38 imported infections. This has taken the total count to 81,907 in the country, health officials said on Friday. Meanwhile, China has began a new trial of re-testing the recovered novel coronavirus in the wake of heightened concern of a rebound in the cases.

10.56 am: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi replies to Israeli and Brazilian prime ministers on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Brazilian President Bolsonaro saying that the world has to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu," PM Modi tweeted.

We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu https://t.co/jChdGbMnfH - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Replying to Brazil President Bolsonaro, he tweeted, "Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity's fight against this pandemic."

Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity's fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/uIKmvXPUo7 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

10.46 am: Maharashtra hotspot: Industries allowed to delay rental payments

The Maharashtra industries department has allowed companies to delay lease rentals as the industry has been facing massive disruptions caused by novel coronavirus pandemic. The department will also consider the industry's demand for lowering or rescheduling power and water bills.

10.38 am: Gurugram coronavirus news

9 areas in Haryana's Gurugram have been declared as containment zones. The city's district administration said that the areas have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to stem its spread in the adjoining areas.

Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of #COVID19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Gurugram District Administration pic.twitter.com/MhJbg0nahj - ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

10.26 am: Coronavirus India: 614 active cases, 33 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 614 active COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health Family Welfare. The total number of active cases now stand at 5,709 whereas the total death toll is at 199 now. Meanwhile, the those cured, discharged, migrated are now at 503.

10.16 am: Coronavirus live updates: Can India afford to export Hydroxychloroquine to other countries

With the rising demand for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) which is an anti-malaria drug globally for treating COVID-19 patients, all attention is turned to India which supplies 80-85% of the drug's global demand. With cases increasing back home, can India really afford to export HCQ to other countries?

10.08 am: Gujarat coronavirus news

Gujarat recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Vadodara city. Out of these 21 new cases, 20 people are from Nagarvada area. Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases in Vadodara now stands at 39.

10.04 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news

Maharashtra Home Department has issued orders for a complete lockdown of 5 prisons in Mumbai and Pune- Mumbai Central Prison, Thane Prison,Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison and Kalyan Prison. The orders have been issued till further orders.

9.58 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

The COVID-19 tally in Jharkhand has moved up to 14. Meanwhile, death toll in the state stands at 1 so far, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9.55 am: Bihar coronavirus news

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 60 in the state. One female aged 10 years and one 28-years-old male from the same family in Siwan were tested positive for the deadly virus.

9.53 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Despite the police putting barricades in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, people still can be seen on road, with many in masks but still a lot of them without masks. The supply of essentials such as milk, fruits and vegetables is being taken inside in crates inside as the vehicles carrying them are stopped at the barricades.

9.40 am: Coronavirus live udpates: Second ICMR report on COVID-19 shows sings of community transmission

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) which has been conducting random sampling tests on COVID-19 patients from several states to check for signs of community transmission, has dropped possible hints at community transmission in clusters in India. The date compiled by it indicates towards the community transmission.

9.30 am: Coronavirus news global: Around 16,000 Americans die of COVID-19 in US

More than 16,000 American citizens have died due to novel coronavirus pandemic and 4.6 lakh of them are infected so far. This has devastated the US economy leaving 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. While, New York, including New Jersey and Connecticut, alone account for over 9,000 cases and 2,20,000 cases.

9.23 am: Assam coronavirus news

Assan reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Friday. The patient hailed from Hailankandi district and died early morning at Silchar Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 28, said state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

9.15 am: Coronavirus latest news: IMF pegs COVID-19 as bigger economic crisis than Great Depression of 1930s

The IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the year 2020 could witness the worst global economic fallout since the Great Depression in the 1930s as around 170 countries are likely to experience negative per capital income growth due COVID-19 pandemic.

9.08 am: Coronavirus news: DHFL promoter, 22 others detained by police for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules

Dewam Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhwan and Dheeraj Wadhwan along with 22 others have been detained by local police in Mahabaleshwar as they were found violating the prohibitory lockdown orders over COVID-19. A case has been registered against all of them. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmuk tweeted that he would conduct an inquiry on how these people travelled to Mahabaleshwar.

We will conduct an inquiry to find out how 23 members of Wadhwan family travelled to Mahabaleshwar. - ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 9, 2020

8.57 am: Coronavirus India: Country's active cases at 5,709, death toll at 199

The total number of active cases of novel coronavirus stand at 5,709 while the death toll is at 199, according to latest figures posted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website. The total number of confirmed cases in the country stand at 6,412.

8.45 am: Coronavirus updates: Terrorists may strike as govts get busy dealing with COVID-19, says UN Chief

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in the first meet of UN Security Council over the novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday that terrorists may see it as an opportunity to strike as the government are busy fighting COVID-19. "Terrorist groups may see window of opportunity to strike while the attention of most governments is turned towards pandemic," he said.

8.30 am: Coronavirus live: Every nation going to suffer consequences of COVID-19: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held the first meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the current situation in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. The meeting was held via video-conferencing. Guterres called for the unity of all the countries to deal with this global crisis. He also said that there has been no greater crisis in the world since the United Nations was founded. He added that every country is "poised to suffer the devastating consequences of COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of lost lives, broken families, overwhelmed hospitals and overworked essential workers."

8.15 am: Coronavirus updates: British PM Boris Johnson moved out of ICU

British premier Boris Johnson moved out of ICU as his condition improved, Downing Street said on Thursday evening. The 55-year-old who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus, was shifted to the ICU of St Thomas Hospital on Monday night after his condition worsened.

8.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for supplying Hydroxychloroquine to his nation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for sending a five-tonne cargo of medicines, comprising hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to his country. HCQ is an anti-malaria drug and is seen as a possible antidote for COVID-19. The Israeli prime minister thanked India two days after a plane with the medicines arrived in the Jewish nation on Tuesday.