Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Total cases, deaths, cured patients, helpline, news updates

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra: Maharashtra is the worst affected state when it comes to coronavirus cases in India. As per the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the state has reported 1,135 confirmed cases and 72 deaths. A total of 117 patients have also been cured or discharged.

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) -- considering the city as the epicentre of coronavirus in the state -- has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in all public places. More than 650 cases have been confirmed in Mumbai alone. Those violating the rules would be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Pune has also made it compulsory for people to wear masks to prevent the virus from spreading.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state on Wednesday, regretted the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the lockdown but said the government didn't have any other option. As per the official data, the most number of cases -- around 85 per cent - has been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Helpline for any coronavirus-related queries

Maharashtra helpline: 020-26127394

Central Helpline: +91-11-23978046

Coronavirus cases in India

India is under a 21-day lockdown currently until April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with opposition members in an an-all party meeting on Wednesday, reportedly hinted the lockdown might be extended considering the present situation. India has recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. The total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,095, while the death toll stands at 166.

