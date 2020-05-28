Coronavirus India Live Updates: Rajasthan records 131 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally at 7,947

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: Rajasthan recorded 131 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 deaths, and 4 recoveries on Thursday, said the state health department adding that the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan have jumped to 7,947, including 179 deaths, 4,566 recovered, and 3,913 discharged.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference with all states and union territories on Thursday at 11.30 am to discuss the issue of 'public health response to COVID-19'. India recorded 6,566 fresh coronavirus cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.58 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update on its website. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,58,333 on Thursday including 86,110 active cases, 67,691 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,531 deaths, according to the ministry. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with coronavirus cases past 56,000, along with 1,897 deaths.The government said that the recovery rate has improved further to around 43% now. Delhi which is the fourth worst-hit state in India saw its tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 15,257 with 792 new cases being reported in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike. The death toll in the national capital has also climbed to 303.

12.15 pm: Total coronavirus cases in Karanataka

The state's tally now stands at 2,418 including 781 recoveries, and 47 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

12.10 pm: Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 news

The state's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 7,261 including 3,927 recoveries, and 313 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

12.05 pm: Maharashtra corona updates

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his "reckless behaviour" for getting with novel coronavirus. Awhad has now recovered from the infection following spending some days in hospital earlier this month. He added that he had to be kept on the ventilator support for over two days.

12.00 pm: Corona in Uttar Pradesh

The state's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 6991, including 3,991 recoveries, and 182 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

11.55 am: West Bengal total COVID-19 cases

The state's tally jumped to 4,192 on Thursday as per the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 1,578 recoveries, and 289 deaths in the state as of date.

11.50 am: Coronavirus lockdown 5.0

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba holding a video conference with all states and union territories to discuss the issue of 'public health response to COVID-19'. I

11.45 am: Punjab coronavorus updates

The state's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 2,139, including 1,918 recoveries, and 40 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.40 am: COVID-19 recoveries India: State-wise status

Top 5 states by recovery:

Maharashtra-17,918

Tamil Nadu-9,909

Gujarat-7,549

Delhi-7,264

Rajasthan-4,457

11.35 am: Coron updates India: State-wise status of deaths

Five worst-hit states by deaths:

Maharashtra-1,897

Gujarat-938

Madhya Pradesh-313

Delhi-303

West Bengal-289

11.30 am: Gujarat COVID-19 tally

Gujarat is the fourt worst-hit state in India with 15,195 coronavirus cases along with 938 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.25 am: Odisha records 67 fresh coronavirus cases today

With this the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha have jumped to 1,660, said the state health department.

67 new #COVID19 positive cases detected in Odisha today, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1660: Odisha health department pic.twitter.com/OyxDPRBFpO ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 11.20 am: COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan The state recorded 131 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 deaths, and 4 recoveries in Rajasthan on Thursday, said the state health department adding that the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan have jumped to 7,947, including 179 deaths, 4,566 recovered, and 3,913 discharged. (ANI) 11.15 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases 54 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, 45 people discharged, and 1 death were also recorded in this duration. The total count of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh have risen to 2,841, including 1,958 discharged, and 59 deaths, said the state command control room. (ANI) 11.10 am: Lockdown 5.0: What to expect As the lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31, speculations are rife that the fifth phase may not be entirely different from the current stage. The lockdown 5.0 may be implemented in cities with higher density or COVID-19 cases. According to a news report in India Today, lockdown 5.0 is likely to be implemented in 11 cities that account for 70% of the total coronavirus cases in India. Delhi, Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Kolkata are some of the cities that might see stricter rules from June 1. Read more here: Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Wat to expect, how will they be different from Lockdown 4.0? 11.05 am: Corona lockdown news: Madhya Pradesh government to fine those who violate home quarantine The Madhya Pradesh government has taken the decision to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on those flouting the home quarantine rules in the state. The state health department issued an order on Wednesday in this regard saying that in case the rules are flouted for the second time, the person will be shifted to a quarantine centre from his/her home. 11.00 am: Coronavirus live updates An Air Asia passenger, who arrived in Kolkata from Delhi on Thursday, was reported to have high fever. The passenger was handed over to the state health department, an airport official told ANI. 10.55 am: Himachal Pradesh lockdown news The state government has already allowed all district magistrates (DMs) to extend the COVID-19 lockdown beyond May 31 following which three DMs have further issued orders indicating that the lockdown will continue in their areas for another month. 10.50 am: Corona tracker India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph. 10.45 am: COVID-19 global updates: US death toll crosses 1 lakh; 3.5 lakh fatalities worldwide Coronavirus -related death toll in the United States has jumped past 1 lakh, while over 3.5 lakh people have died due to the deadly virus globally. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus so far with US leading the tally. According to sources, going by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the lockdown 4.0 is likely to be extended. The Centre could also ease lockdown restrictions in most parts of the country post May 31. 10.40 am: Mizoram coronavirus lockdown Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said on Wednesday that his government is considering extending the COVID-19-induced lockdown beyond May 31 in the wake of an influx of migrants from outside the state. Mizoram has only one coronavirus cases with no deaths so far, as per the Union Health Ministry. 10.35 am: India coronavirus death rate India's COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 2.8%. The country's death toll has topped the 4,500-mark as on Thursday. 10.30 am: Corona pandemic: Cabinet Secretary to hold video call with states, UTs today Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference with all states and union territories on Thursday at 11.30 am to discuss the issue of 'public health response to COVID-19'. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to hold a video conference on the issue of Public health response to #COVID19 with all states/union territories today at 11:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/TqHUm9y7KC ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 10.25 am: Delhi lockdown latest news: NDMC building sealed for 2 days The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) building, Palika Kendra, has been sealed completely for 48 hours for carrying out sanitisation after several coronavirus positive cases were detected from the 6th floor of the building. The Civil Engineering Department (Building and Maintenance), and Public Health Department will conduct intensive disinfection in Palika Kendra, three times a day for the next two days. Meanwhile, all employees will work from home for the next two days. 10.20 am: Coronavirus lockdown updates from Bihar Asha Kumari, on-board a Shramik Special train entered in labour pain at 7 pm on Wednesday at Sirari Railway station in Keul-Gaya line. She was taken to Sadar Hospital and attended to with help of DM Sheikhpura. At 7:30 am today she was blessed with a baby girl, said senior DCM Danapur, Bihar. Asha Kumari, on-board a Shramik Special train entered in labour pain at 7 pm y'day at Sirari Railway station in Keul-Gaya line.She was taken to Sadar Hospital&attended to with help of DM Sheikhpura. At 7:30 am today she was blessed with a baby girl (in pic): Sr DCM Danapur #Bihar pic.twitter.com/qBpBU7EsXS ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 10.15 am: Chandigarh COVID-19 news 6 more people were tested positive in Bapu Dham Colony taking Chandigarh's total count of coronavirus positive cases to 288. (ANI) 10.10 am: Himachal corona cases The state reported 3 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking Himachal Pradesh's tally to 276, including 201 active cases, said RD Dhiman, State Additional Chief Secretary (Health). (ANI) 10.05 am: West Bengal lockdown updates State CM Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that ferrying a large number of migrant labourers by trains is a big issue for public health, as she sought PM Modi's intervention in the matter. She added that people returning from COVID-19 hotspot states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi will have to mandatorily go for 14-day quarantine. Meanwhile, the West Bengal has also announced to keep all schools shut till June 30. 10.00 am: Corona updates from Odisha The state reported 76 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking Odisha's tally to 1,593, along with 7 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. Out of theses 76 new cases, 74 people had returned from other states and were staying in several quarantine centres. 9.55 am: Tripura reports 23 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours Tripura recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as officials say that majority of the recent cases been identified among returnees from Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states. The state's tally stands at 230 as on Thursday with no deaths in the state so far. 9.50 am: Kerala COVID-19 tally past 1,000-mark The state's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 1,004 on Thursday after 40 people, comprising 37 returnees from abroad and other states, tested COVID-19 positive. Kerala reported India's first coronavirus case on January 30. The state had also almost flattened the curve of the virus spread till people started arriving from outside earlier this month. 9.45 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases past 34,000 Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in India recorded 1,044 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city's total count of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 34,000-mark. 9.40 am: Corona lockdown latest updates from Delhi Joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate, amid COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi: Joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate, amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ev9TiSexEH ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 9.35 am: Lockdown updates from Delhi Traffic congestion seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi, due to rise in coronavirus cases. Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi, due to rise in #coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/EjqedhLJO7 ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 9.30 am: Tamil Nadu records highest 1-day spike with 817 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours The 817 fresh coronavirus cases comprise those having returned from other states, taking Tamil Nadu's tally to 18,545. The state also recorded 6 new deaths in 24 hours taking its death toll to 133, according to Union Health Ministry. 9.25 am: Maharashtra records 100 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in India recorded 2,190 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the state's tally to 56,948, as per the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the state climbed to 1,897. 9.20 am: West Bengal resumes flights operations from today Passengers queue up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, while maintaining social distancing, as they are screened before entering the terminal. Domestic flight movement resumes in the state from Thursday (May 28). West Bengal: Passengers queue up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, while maintaining social distancing, as they are screened before entering the terminal. Domestic flight movement resumes in the state today. pic.twitter.com/nUGzn6sP2P ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 9.15 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India The country recorded 194 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's death toll to 4,531 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. 9.10 am: COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours The country recorded 6,566 fresh coronavirus cases adn 194 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India't tally past 1.58 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update on its website. 9.00 am: India coronavirus cases near 1.6 lakh The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,58,333 on Thursday including 86,110 active cases, 67,691 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,531 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. 8.55 am: COVID-19 cases in Delhi top 15,000 Delhi which is the fourth worst-hit state in India saw its tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 15,257 with 792 new cases being reported in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike. The death toll in the national capital has also climbed to 303. 8.50: Delhi lockdown updates 10 migrant labourers arrive at Delhi's IGI Airport after their employer a mushroom farmer, paid for their flight tickets. They have now left for Bihar. Delhi: 10 migrant workers left from IGI Airport for Patna, Bihar today after their employer Pappan Gehlot, a mushroom farmer paid for their flight tickets. One of the workers said, "I had never thought I will get to sit in an aeroplane, our employer made the arrangements for us". pic.twitter.com/YiUGURgj9o ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

8.45 am: Coronavirus impact: Boeing cuts 12,00 US jobs

Boeing is slashing over 12,000 US jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the travel industry. The aircraft maker also said that more such cuts are coming. Boeing also announced on Wednesday that it has resumed production of the grounded 737 Max jetliner which was involved in two deadly crashes pushing the company into a financial crisis way before COVID-19 outbreak.

8.40 am: West Bengal lockdown updates: Domestic flights resume operations in Kolkata

The state has decided to allow domestic flights to resume operations to and from Kolkata from Thursday two months after the lockdown came into effect. 10 flights will take off from Kolkata on Thursday and an equal count will also arrive in the city, sources at at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport said. The first flight from Kolkata would leave for Guwahati at 6.05 am, the sources said.

8.35 am: Coronavirus global updates: US death toll crosses 1 lakh-mark

The United States' death toll has surpassed the 1 lakh-mark. More Americans have died from coronavirus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined. Globally, the deadly virus has infected over 5.6 million people and killed over 3.5 lakh, with US having the highest count of confirmed cases and deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University. Europe has reported around 1.7 lakh deaths, while the US has climbed the tally of 1 lakh in less than four months.

