Coronavirus in India Highlights: 20 COVID-19 hotspots sealed in Delhi

Coronavirus Live Updates: Tax department has decied to issue pending income tax refunds up to Rsb 5 lakh, as well as pending GST and custom refunds immediately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that the lifting of nation-wide lockdown looks unlikely on April 14, even as chief ministers of various states would be consulted. During an all-party meeting via video-conferencing on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was in touch with chief ministers of all the states and that he would take the final decision only after speaking to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told opposition leaders and leaders of other states that this was a "long" fight. Leader of Oppostion Ghulam Nabi Azad said PM Modi told them he would try and implement their suggestions on COVID-19 crisis.

11.21 PM: New York State will pay additonal $600 to those who have filed for unemployment. The state expects this expenditure to be reimbursed by the Federal government. The period covered by unemployment benefits has also been extended for another 13 weeks, taking it to 39 weeks.

9.10 PM: Coronavirus impact: Goldman Sachs cuts India's FY21 GDP forecast to 1.6%

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Goldman Sachs has slashed India's GDP growth forecast for financial year 2020-21 to 1.6 per cent from 3.3 per cent earlier. The research house continues to expect a strong sequential recovery in the second half of the fiscal year.

9.06 PM: Coronavirus outbreak: 22 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar identified

District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has released a list of 22 coronavirus hotspots in the district. This includes 12 clusters, 10 epicentres and 34 localities in total.

Hotspots of GB Nagar pic.twitter.com/0c0pF7blMN DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 8, 2020 8.46 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: 20 hotspots in Delhi sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi sealed. Essentials will be delivered door-to-door in these sealed areas. The list of sealed areas will be released tomorrow to avoid panic in the respective localities. 8.28 PM: Masks made compulsory in Delhi when going out Delhi government has made wearing masks compulsory when going out. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet. 7.54 PM: Coronavirus pandemic 'may well' cause deepest economic recession 'of our lifetimes', says World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo. 7.46 PM: Coronavirus crisis: UP reports 29 fresh COVID-19 cases Uttar Pradesh has reported 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This includes 16 Tablighi Jamaat attendees. According to the state government, Uttar Pradesh has 361 positive cases of coronavirus, including 195 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. 31 patients have been discharged after they recovered, 8 in Agra, 3 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Noida, 5 in Lucknow, 1 in Kanpur, 1 in Shamli, and 1 in Pilibhit. 4 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state so far. 7.14 PM: Coronavirus pandemic: Supreme Court directs COVID-19 tests to be made free Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to ensure free testing for coronavirus. The apex court said that a mechanism can be created which reimburses all private labs later so that citizens don't have to pay for getting coronavirus tests. Hearing a PIL in this regard, the Supreme Court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to not let private labs charge a high amount for coronavirus tests. 6.57 PM: Coronavirus in India: Total cases at 5,274; death toll rises to 149 With 773 new cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, India reported 5,274 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths as on April 8, 5 PM, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Number of active cases in the country is 4,714, whereas 410 have been cured. Click here to Enlarge 6.07 PM: No decision taken on extending curfew beyond April 14, clarifies Punjab Chief Minister's Office Rejecting media reports to the contrary, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has made it clear that no decision has yet been taken on extending the curfew in the state beyond April 14: Punjab CM Office (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2dm1cjDp3w ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020 5.51 PM: Coronavirus in India: IT refunds up to Rs 5 lakh to be cleared immediately To provide immediate relief to businesses and individuals during the coronavirus outbreak, all pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh will be issued immediately. This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers. It has also been decided to issue all pending GST and custom refunds which would provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities, including MSMEs. Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore. 5.40 PM: Coronavirus update: Over 80% parties support extension of lockdown, says Ghulam Nabi Azad More than 80 per cent political parties have suggested extension of lockdown, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told news agency ANI after MPs video conference with PM. PM has said that he is getting information from people that they want to extend lockdown but final decision will be taken after meeting with chief ministers and others, Azad added. 5.34 PM: All officers, staff, visitors to mandatorily wear masks in J&K Civil Secretariat We never paid them much attention;We now need to respect them as key support pillars of society pic.twitter.com/HvovOa5BDg anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2020 5.02 PM: Coronavirus in India: Wearing masks made compulsory in UP Wearing face masks has been made compulsory in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. Legal action can be taken against those not wearing masks, he added. 4.38 PM: Cash benefits for construction workers announced In 31 states/UTs, cash benefits of Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000 have been announced for registered construction workers under Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Cess Fund. Rs 3,000 crore have been given to 2 crore registered construction workers till now, says Joint Secretary, Home Ministry. 4.29 PM: Flight restrictions to be lifted once situation in control: Puri India will remove its suspension of domestic and international commercial passenger flights once it is confident that the spread of coronavirus has come under control, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. "My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic & international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown," the minister said on Twitter. - PTI Also read: Coronavirus: Flight restrictions to be lifted once situation is in control, says Puri 4.27 PM: Lav Aggarwal on lockdown: "We are focusing on lockdown and containment measures. Some impact has been seen on ground. When dealing with infectious diseases, there is a pattern everyday. We continue to focus on surveillance and social distancing measures and build health infrastructure." #WATCH Live from Delhi - Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefing on #COVID19 situation. (8th April 2020) https://t.co/HWxzrQ7ESu ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020 4.20 PM: 'Emphasising on training at hospital level' Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health, says the government is emphasising on training at hospital level. He adds that there won't be any lack of Hydroxychloroquine, not only today but in future as well. 4.15 PM: MHA on COVID-19 preparedness States are tightening lockdown measures in hotspots. Community leaders are making people aware about the deadly virus. Situation of essential commodities and services is satisfactory. A total of 21 states and UTs have started cash benefit transfers. 4.10 PM: Health ministry statement on COVID-19 Till date, total 402 people have been discharged, total 5,194 positive confirmed case have been reported. In last one day 773 positive cases were reported. Total 149 deaths have been reported and around 32 people have died yesterday, says Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health. ICMR official said a total of 1,21,271 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far. 4.00 PM: 7 hotspots identified in West Bengal West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and is chalking out a plan to restrict the virus within those areas. The chief minister said flower growers and bidi workers, who were facing problems in doing business, can now start working. Also read: Coronavirus in West Bengal: Seven hotspots identified, says Mamata Banerjee 3.59 PM: This is a long fight: PM Modi During an all-party meeting via video conferencing today, Prime Minister Modi told Opposition leaders and other leaders of states that this could be a "long" fight against the deadly virus. He also hinted at extending the lockdown, suggest sources. 3.54 PM: 36 booked for fleeing quarantine in Uttar Pradesh Total 36 people have been booked for allegedly running away from the quarantine centre at Swami Kalyannand Post Graduate Collage in Lonar area of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. They were quarantined on their arrival from different states. 3.42 PM: UP districts with six or more cases to face lockdown Districts with six or more cases are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur. All of these districts will observe a lockdown, says Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh. #UPDATE Districts which have 6 or more cases are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Saharanpur, Maharajganj & Sitapur. Lockdown will be observed in the hotspots in these dists: Addl Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/eQBIoOCuKe ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020 3.36 PM: Join the war against COVID-19, Maharashtra CM to ex-health workers Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to use masks while going out of homes and appeals to former defence health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join "war" against coronavirus. In his address to the state via live webcast, Thackeray regretted the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the lockdown, but said "we don't have any other option". 3.35 PM: COVID-19 death toll rises to 13 in Pune district of Maharashtra after five more fatalities, says health officials 3.28 PM: Wearing mask in public compulsory in Mumbai Wearing mask at public place has been made compulsory in Mumbai. If someone is seen not wearing mask, he or she could face arrest, states the BMC Commissioner order. 3.27 PM: UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on complete lockdown in 15 districts UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari says 15 districts that have high viral load of COVID19 will get home delivery of essential services. #WATCH: 15 districts have high viral load of #COVID19. So affected areas will be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/BkNrCkvUnd ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020

3.16 PM:No essential service in 13 districts of UP

The complete shutdown would come into effect from 12 am tonight. The 15 districts include Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur, Basti. Even the essential service would be home delivered as people wouldn't be allowed to move out of their homes. The curfew passes would also be reviewed by the authorities, the report added.

3.12 PM: Coronavirus cases in Andhra

Total 15 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, total rises to 329: Health Department officials. As of now four people have died in the state.

3.10 PM: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakh insurance

Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for state's police personnel amid coronavirus outbreak. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that the CM office will soon release a written order about the same.

3.00 PM: The Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, Delhi, appealed to the administration that the one day salary donation of all health workers tothe PM CARES Fund should be voluntary/opt-in and not mandatory. RDA AIIMS also appealed that instead the funds collected locally from AIIMS workforce should be directed for procuring more PPEs. However, the AIIMS Administration has rejected the demand.

Also read: Coronavirus: AIIMS administration rejects proposal to make donations to PM-CARES voluntary

2.50 PM: Invoke Essential Commodities Act: Centre to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs has writhen to states to ensure availabilty of essential goods by invoking the Essential Commodities Act 1955. Take urgent steps to prevent hoarding or black marketing and ensure essential commodities are available at fair prices for public at large.

2.45 PM: Highlights of Uddhav Thackeray's address to people of Maharashtra

I am thankful to everyone who's working day in and day out

Its been 4 weeks, numbers are growing but we want to flatten the graph

I apologise to you for difficulties you are facing

I am appealing channels to show programmes that'll lift mood of people

Watch your eating habits, especially those who have diabetes, heart disease, obesity

After this battle, we have to prepare for biggest war of economic crisis

The restrictions in Wuhan have been lifted and that's a good news. This too shall pass

We are feeding 3 meals everyday to five to six lakh people

We are receiving help from centre. I have written to PM Modi, asking him to accommodate those with annual income between 50,000 to 1 lakh in the Public Distribution System

2.28 pm: Mumbai coronavirus news: Lockdown may be extended till April 30

Mumbai may extend lockdown until at least April 30 as the authorities scramble to expand testing to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus in the city, officials said.

Read more here: Coronavirus update: Mumbai may extend lockdown till April 30

2.16 pm: Telangana coronavirus news

Sudha Cars Museum in Telangana have come out with a COVID-19-themed car to spread awareness about novel coronavirus.

Telangana: Sudha Cars Museum unveils Coronavirus-themed car to spread awareness about #COVID19 among the people in Hyderabad.

2.05 pm: UP coronavirus news: Yogi Adityanath government to completely seal 15 districts

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to fully seal 15 districts in the state to contain the novel coronavirus spread. These districts include Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Basti, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Sitapur, Maharajganj, Meerut, Bareilly, Firozabad, Saharanpur. The state government is likely to announce the order by midnight on Wednesday till April 13. The move is expected to be taken to contain the further spread of COVID-19. Under the lockdown, the authorities will go door-to-door to test people, sanitise areas and houses as well as provide essentials to people at their doorsteps.

1.50 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

A Bhopal-based doctor, working in the city's JP Hospital and is treating novel coronavirus patients, has been living in his care for the past few days to avoid contact with his family. The doctor lives in his car parked near the hospital and has stocked up his daily use items and books as well.

1.46 pm: Coronavirus news: UK PM Boris Johnson stable; still in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been reported to be stable after he spent two nights in ICU. His condition is said to have improved after he was administered oxygen support.

1.37 pm: Bihar coronavirus news

Bihar government has launched the Bihar Corona Sahayata app to fight novel coronavirus infection. The state government will provide Corona Sahayata of Rs 1,000 to each worker who enters Bihar from other states or is stuck outside the state under the Bihar Aapda Prabandhan.

Read more here: Bihar govt launches Corona Sahayata App; here's all you need to know

1.28 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Issued raise during PM Modi's meet with opposition leaders

The all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leaders is still underway. Meanwhile, according to India Today TV, following issues have been raised during all-party meeting:

1. Relax the state FRBM fiscal limit from 3 to 5%

2. Release dues owed to states

3. Increase the stimulus package from 1% of GDP to 5%

4. Make testing free

5. Make quality PPEs and other protective equipment kits available

6. Medical equipment

1.20 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

A Jalandhar man tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the state to 100. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 91. Meanwhile, the number of those cured, discharged, migrate is at 4 and the death toll in the state has risen to 7.

1.17 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: SC asks govt to ensure free testing for COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the government to ensure free testing for people with novel coronavirus symptoms by reimbursing private labs. "This will ensure that people do not have to pay," the apex court said.

1.15 pm: Coronavirus live: Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold virtual presser on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.

1.10 pm: Coronavirus in India: Traders body urges govt to extend lockdown

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on the basis of a survey carried out with senior trade leaders of all states, has appealed to the central government to extend the lockdown period. Although the trades will face several trading, economic and financial challenges, yet in the interest of the nation, they are well prepared to extend best services to the country, CAIT said.

1.03 pm: Coronavirus India: CII suggests lifting of shutdown in a safe and calibrated manner

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that the nationwide lockdown can be lifted in a safe and calibrated manner. These suggestions include, extension of cash transfers through JAM accounts, supporting industry through banks, limiting the economic package to an additional 2% of the GDP, address issues related to health, safety, logistics, migrant workers and coordination between centre and states.

12.55 pm: Hydroxychloroquine tablets: Donald Trump calls PM Modi for HCQ, but Indian makers depend on China

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supply of hydroxychloroquine, which is an anti-malaria drug to fight COVID-19 infection in American patients. But, majority of Indian formulation makers presently are dependent on China for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to make the drug.

Read more here: Coronavirus: Trump calls Modi for hydroxychloroquine, but Indian makers at China's mercy

12.47 pm: hydroxychloroquine key Covid drug: HCQ makers plan 6 times capacity to meet demand

Indian pharma companies have decided to raise monthly production of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which is an anti-malarial drug, to 40 metric tonnes (MT) by this month end and 5-6 times to over 70 metric tonnes (MT) by next month to fight novel coronavirus pandemic.

Read more here: Hydroxychloroquine makers Zydus, Ipca, others plan 6 times capacity to meet demand

12.38 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: CM Kejriwal holds virtual meet with MPs

In visuals: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held virtual meet with all Delhi MPs to discuss the current COVID-19 situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting via video-conferencing, with all the MPs (both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) of Delhi, over #Coronavirus.

12.30 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

Family members of Ludhiana woman, who passed away due to COVID-19 refused to accept her body and cremate it. Her son also refused to perform her last rites.

Read more here: Mother dies from coronavirus in Punjab; son refuses to cremate

12.25 pm: India coronavirus: Inside PM Modi's virtual meet with opposition leaders

Inside visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conferencing meet with opposition leaders. The virtual meet included Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country.

12.16 pm: Coronavirus updates: Spain's COVID-19 death toll rises again; 743 deaths in 24 hours

Spain's daily death toll due to novel coronavirus jumped for the first time in five days on Tuesday. 743 people died overnight as against 637 in the previous 24 hours.

Read more here: Spain's coronavirus death toll spirals again, 743 deaths reported in 24 hours

12.06 pm: Corona positive in India: Markaz chief Maulana Saad likely in isolation in Delhi's Zakir Nagar: sources

Markaz chief Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi is likely under self-isolation in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area, sources told India Today TV. Delhi Police said that it will interrogate Maulana Saad once his self-quarantine is over and has also asked for a few documents form him.

11.50 am: Coronavirus live updates: Indian-American firm donates 34 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets to US

An Indian American pharma company has pledged to donate 34 lakh hydroxychloroquine Sulphate tablets to some of the worst-affected state in the US such as New York and Louisiana.

Read more here: Indian-American's pharma firm donates 34 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets

10.40 am: India corona positive cases: PM Modi holds virtual meeting with opposition leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting via video conferencing with the opposition leaders, to discuss the current lockdown situation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Several senior leaders from opposition parties will participate in the meeting with PM Modi.

11.30 am: Uttarakhand coronavirus news

A new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand: One #Coronavirus positive case found in Haridwar today. A total of 32 positive cases have been recorded in the state so far, including 5 discharged people.

11.20 am: Corona positive in India: Delhi LG urges people to stay at home ahead of Shab-e-Barat

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urged people on Wednesday not to step out of their houses and instead pray at home. "Everyone should desist from any behaviour that compromises with the safety guidelines for battling Covid-19," Baijal said.

11.10 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that out of a total of 576 COVID-19 positives, 35 of them are in ICU. He added that eight novel coronavirus positive patients are presently on ventilator support.

11.03 am: India cases coronavirus: Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold video conference meeting with all MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a virtual meet with party MPs at 12 pm on Wednesday to discuss the novel coronavirus situation in the national capital.

10.57 am: Mumbai coronavirus news: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi

Two fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in Asia's biggest slum to nine. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,018 as of date.

10.46 am: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news

Jammu and Kashmir reported 10 more COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 125 in the union territory.

10.32 am: Coronavirus Live Updates: Active COVID-18 Cases in India cross 4,500-mark; death toll at 149

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,643, with the death toll at 149, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. Meanwhile, those cured, migrated, discharged are 401. The number of novel coronavirus cases have risen by 662 in the past 24 hours with Maharashtra being the worst-affected. The state's total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,018 and death tally is at 64.

10.23 am: Coronavirus updates: Eastern Railway creates special isolation coaches

Eastern Railway is modifying 50 sleeper coaches to be used a isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. One coach will be completely modified and updated into the format of an isolation ward.

10.14 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Another COVID-19 patient passed in Pune on Wednesday. He was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. With this the total number of novel coronavirus deaths has jumped to 10 in the city.

10.13 am: Coronavirus news: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sets up $1 billion fund

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he has set aside a $1 billion fund to create a philanthropic venture which will be focused on global relief efforts for novel coronavirus pandemic.

10.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: India's active COVID-19 cases jump to 4,643; death toll at 149

India's total number of active novel coronavirus cases jumped to 4,643 on Wednesday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's death toll also rose to 149 from 124 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 401 have been cured, discharged or migrated so far. The total number of active COVID-19 cases have jumped by 662 in the past 24 hours.

9.50 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news

A 44-year-old COVID-19 positive patient died in Pune on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to nine in the city. Maharashtra har reported 150 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as it remains the worst-affected state in the country. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stand at 868. While, 56 patients are cured, migrated or discharged, the death toll in the state is at 48.

9.42 am: Haryana coronavirus cases

Haryana government has declared 13 areas in Faridabad as containment zones, where it will impose stricter measures to combat the further spread of novel coronavirus. This includes door-to-door scanning and stricter restrictions on movement in these 13 areas.

9.25 am: Coronavirus live updates: Dharmendra Pradhan tweets wife, daughter's home made masks

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel on Tuesday tweeted home-made masks made by his wife and daughter. "We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones," he tweeted.

We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones. #Masks4All

9.15 am: Assam coronavirus news

A fresh COVID-19 case linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event was reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 28 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 65-year-old man who tested positive for the respiratory infection, also has a travel history to Saudi Arabia, Biswa tweeted on Tuesday night.

Read more here: Coronavirus in Assam: Another COVID-19 positive case, total number stands at 28

9.07 am: Haryana coronavirus news

Haryana's Health Department on Tuesday released the state's medical bulletin regarding COVID-19. See here:-

Click here to Enlarge

9.00 am Coronavirus latest news

PM Modi will hold a meeting with Parliament's floor leaders of oppsition parties at 11 am today to discuss the ongoing situation in the wake of nationwide lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The meeting will be held via video conferencing.

8.53 am: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus news

Nine Jamaatis were tested COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh in a single day on Tuesday. They were staying in a Mosque in Kuthera, Una. Five out these nine jamaatis belong to Sirmaur district, one each from Solan and Una and two from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, 20 out of 27 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh are Jamaatis.

8.44 am: Coronavirus updates: Scores of travellers leave Wuhan as China lifts bans

Thousands of travellers flocked to leave Wuhan as the China lifted the lockdown after more than two months on April 7. Scores of passengers reached the City's Wuchang station to catch the first trains. Wuhan was the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak.

8.30 am: Coronavirus latest news: US sending aircraft, vessels frequently to South China Sea, says Chinese foreign ministry

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the United States (US) is sending aircraft and vessels frequently to the South China Sea, and is violating China's sovereignty. "We urge the US to put the priority on the outbreak response at home," it said.

While China is helping others in our fight against the pandemic, the US is sending aircraft and vessels frequently to the South China Sea, violating China's sovereignty. We urge the US to put the priority on the outbreak response at home.

8.15 am: China coronavirus news

China has lifted the 76-day lockdown imposed on its COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan. The ban was removed at on April 7.

8.00 am: Coronavirus news: Trump criticises WHO; accuses it of being China-focused; threatens withholding funds from UN world health body

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply criticised the World Health Organisation, blaming it of being too focused on China. Trump also accused the WHO of issuing bad advice during the COVID-19 outbreak. He threatened that he would put a hold on US funding for the agency.

Read more here: Trump says WHO China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

7.45 am: Coronavirus updates: ICMR constitutes national task force for COVID-19 research

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has constituted a national task force for novel coronavirus to immediately begin research studies and identify research priorities for clinical research, diagnostics and bio-markers, epidemiology and surveillance, vaccines and drug development.

7.30 am: Coronavirus India: Country's active COVID-19 cases at 4,312; death toll past 120

As per Union Health Ministry data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 4,312, while the death toll stands at 124 as of now. India recorded nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic