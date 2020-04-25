Coronavirus India Highlights: Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases, starts plasma therapy trials

Coronavirus pandemic Latest News Live updates: A high-level GoM met today to discuss preparedness of the states to combat coronavirus. The GoM was told that at this point, more than 1 lakh PPEs and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country. GoM was informed that domestic manufactures which have been identified earlier have already started the production of PPEs, masks. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told the Mint on Saturday. Maharashtra has 512 active hotspots presently. 394 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday taking the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 6,817 with 301 deaths, according to Maharashtra health department. Out of these cases, 4,447 are from Mumbai alone, followed by 1,020 from Pune. Dharavi in Mumbai has a total of 220 cases, and death toll at 14 as of April 24.

Local beauty parlours and salons will re-open from Saturday, while liquor shops will remain shut, Union Home Ministry announced late on Friday night. The ministry declared late on Friday night that local shops selling non-essential goods in municipal areas can reopen. However, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed. The Centre has said that it hopes to bend the coronavirus curve by May 3.The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 24,506 on Saturday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. This includes, 18,668 active Covid-19 cases, 5,062 recoveries, 1 migrated and 775 deaths from the virus. 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. India's doubling rate of novel coronavirus improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlier this week. The country's recovery rate has reached 20.52% and the mortality rate is restricted to 3%, less than the global average of nearly 7%.

10:25 pm: Kerala govt allows local shops to reopen with conditions

Kerala government has issues order, allowing opening of shops registered under Kerala Shops & Establishments Act, except for those in single and multi brand malls. The shops will open with 50 per cent staff strength and wearing of masks along with following of social distancing norms will be mandatory.

Kerala govt issues order, allowing opening of shops registered under Kerala Shops & Establishments Act except for those in single & multi brand malls. The shops will open with 50 per cent staff strength & wearing of masks & following of social distancing norms will be mandatory. pic.twitter.com/EzWknvlYCx ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 10:10 pm: Wedding conducted in Jodhpur without defying coronavirus restrictions A wedding was performed without attendance of relatives of groom and bride at a temple in Jodhpur amidst the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. "My grandfather is ill and he wanted the wedding to be performed on the date fixed before the lockdown. Social distancing norms followed during the wedding," says groom Varun Dhadhania. "Our relatives witnessed the wedding through video conferencing. Also, we have donated Rs 4 lakh to PM National Relief Fund and Rs 1.01 lakh to Rajasthan CM Covid Fund," said groom. Rajasthan: Wedding performed without attendance of relatives of groom &bride at a temple in Jodhpur. "My grandfather is ill & wanted the wedding to be performed on the date fixed before the lockdown. Social distancing norms followed during the wedding,"says groom Varun Dhadhania. pic.twitter.com/P9fu9rIR8e ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 10:00 pm: Coronavirus treatment: Vadodara-based firm developed reusable PPE kits Vadodara-based Sure Safety (India) Ltd has developed reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to fight coronavirus pandemic. "We provide COVID-19 safety equipment to central and state government as well as Indian Defence," said Nishith Dand, Managing Director, Sure Safety. "Wearing these suits doctors will be 100% safe as it operates with positive air pressure. The air quality in the suits is also measured online. This PPE suit has its own decontamination process. As this is not disposable no biomedical waste will be generated," he added. Gujarat: Sure Safety (India) Ltd,a company based in Vadodara developed reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to fight #coronavirus pandemic. Nishith Dand, Managing Director says, "we provide #COVID19 safety equipment to Govt of India, Govt of Gujarat&Indian Defence." pic.twitter.com/2GbkPr2HjC ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 9:50 pm: Post lockdown, Courts should restore open court hearings: SCBA In view of coronavirus lockdown, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday resolved that once the current lockdown is lifted, and the health situation permits it, open court hearings should be restored at the earliest. "SC proceedings being conducted by video conferencing must be limited to the time period of the present crisis, and video conferencing should not become the new normal and should not replace the 'Open Court Hearings," it said. 9:40 pm: 1 death, 111 new cases reported in Delhi With 111 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported today in Delhi, the total number of positive cases in Delhi till date rises to 2625 and the death toll increased to 54: Government of Delhi. 9:30 pm: Odisha govt allows intra-state movement of stranded workers The Odisha government on Saturday said that stranded labourers, who wish to travel within the state for work, would be allowed to reach their work site in an organised manner. Due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19, around 86,000 workers, including 16,000 from within Odisha, are being accommodated in 2,610 camps in various districts, news agency IANS reported. 9:20 pm: Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally rises to 900 As many as seven new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Telangana, today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 900 which includes 658 active cases: Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana Govt. Seven new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana, today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 900 which includes 658 active cases: Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana Govt pic.twitter.com/U2RWUhvJsi ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 9:10 pm: Tamil Nadu reports 1 more death, 66 new cases on Saturday Tamil Nadu has reported one more death and 66 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. As many as 43 of the 66 fresh cases were from Chennai, according to a media bulletin released by the government. 9:00 pm: KGMU resident doctor donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19 King George's Medical University (KGMU) resident doctor Tauseef Khan and one Umshankar Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri have donated blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19. Antibody from their plasma will be used in convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, says the authority. Earlier this week, KGMU had received nod for plasma therapy from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) in this connection. Lucknow: KGMU resident doctor Tauseef Khan & one Umshankar Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri have donated blood plasma after recovering from #COVID19. Antibody from their plasma will be used in convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients: King George's Medical University pic.twitter.com/olDgPaea0d ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2020 8:50 pm: West Bengal reports 38 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 541 West Bengal on Saturday reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, taking total numbers to 541, including 423 active cases: Health Department. 8:45 pm: CSIR seeks DCGI nod for human trials to test efficacy of botanical medicine against COVID-19 The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has sought approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to conduct limited randomised trials among 50 patients to test the efficacy of botanical medicine against coronavirus, as per media report. 8:40 pm: India reports lowest daily growth rate in COVID-19 in 24 hours since crossing 100 cases The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days as of now and from Friday 8am to Saturday 8am, India recorded a 6 per cent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government reportedly said on Saturday. 8:35 pm: Number of COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai crosses 1,000 The total number of containment zones in Mumbai have crossed the figure of 1,000 mark. At present in Mumbai there are 1,036 containment zones, of which 374 come under red zone. The major problem is that most of the red zone containment zones are either slums or chawls which are very difficult to manage. 8:30 pm: Visuals show people flout social distancing norms in Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneshwar Odisha: People flout social distancing norms while making purchases at a local market in Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneshwar today. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/S1annIFMIr ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 8:25 pm: Cabinet secretary reviews lockdown measures, resumption of economic activities Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba on Saturday held video conference interaction with Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to review implementation of lockdown restrictions in the country and resumption of economic activities as per the guidelines of the Government of India. Home Mnistry has started process of consultation with States/UTs for bringing back Indians stranded in foreign countries. Decision would be taken after getting feedback on preparedness of States/UTs to receive them following all required health precaution, says Rajiv Gauba. 8:20 pm: 281 new cases, 12 deaths reported in Mumbai today. As many as 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking toll in the city to 191. Total number of cases in the city stands at 4870. 167 cases have recovered and discharged; total 762 discharged till today, say Public Health Department Mumbai. 8:15 pm: No new coronavirus case reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday No new coronavirus cases were reported as on Apr 25 in Uttarakhand, according to data released by the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state stands at 48. No new #COVID19 case reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 48: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/SlGzmCuSX9 ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 8:10 pm: Odisha COVID-19 cases rise to 94 With four fresh COVID-19 cases emerging in Odisha today, the total number of positive cases have surged to 94 on Saturday. As of now 33 patients have recovered and discharged, while 1 death has been reported till date, says Odisha Health Department. 8:05 pm: Chandigarh reports one news COVID-19 case One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Chandigarh today. Number of cases stand at 28 in the Union Territory, says Health Department, Chandigarh Administration. 8:00 pm: 57-year-old constable dies of coronavirus in Mumbai A 57-year-old police constable who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, officials had said earlier in the day. 7:55 pm: Punjab reports 10 new coronavirus positive cases As many as 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 308, says state government. 7:50 pm: 4 more tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Gurugram Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday. Total positive cases in the district rises to 51 which includes 16 active cases, said local Health Department. 7:40 pm: Number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rises to 95 The total number of COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital stands at 95 now, says Delhi Government. "Gali number 3 and 9 of Shalimar Village and Block X, Gali number 1-3 of Yadav Villa have been identified as containment zones," it said. 7.15 pm: Amazon urges govt to open supply for all goods needed over a prolonged period Amazon urged the government to allow supply of all goods. "We are committed to keep citizens safe and urge the government to enable e-commerce to play its role in the joint fight against the pandemic by allowing the supply of all goods that people need over a prolonged period," Amazon said in a statment. "We as a company are committed to serve more than 100 million Indians from the safety of their homes, reduce the number of people who need to step out, while at the same time help hundreds of thousands of small businesses jumpstart their livelihoods in these difficult times." 6.44 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic: Total active cases in the state stand at 423: Health Department, Govt of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/FN4iiZWeAO ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 6.27 pm: Coronavirus in West Bengal West Bengal has 423 active COVID-19 cases, whereas 105 patients have been discharged after treatment. 18 have died due to coronavirus in state. Assam Government today started inter-district movement of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses for people stranded within the state for 3 days. However, those in red zone districts can't move out. Visuals from ASTC Bus Stop in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/tu0aZfHYr0 ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 6.21 pm: Assam Coronavirus cases Assam Government has started inter-district movement of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses for people stranded within the state for 3 days. However, those in red zone districts have been prohited from moving. Muslim patients offer prayers at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after hospital authorities accepted their request to observe 'roza' as holy month of #Ramzan commences today. Total 472 #COVID19 positive patients are admitted at the hospital: Information Dept, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/X7P2CcBblo ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 6.20 pm: COVID-19 in Hinachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh has reported 40 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 15 are active, informed State Health Department. 20 patients have recovered while one person succumbed to the infection, it further added. 6.08 pm: Coronavirus in Gujarat Muslim patients offer prayers at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after hospital authorities accepted their request to observe 'roza' as holy month of Ramzan commences today. 472 COVID-19 positive patients are admitted at the hospital. #WATCH Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened Rohtang Pass today amid #COVID19 pandemic. Also, snow clearance operation underway to facilitate the movement of farmers & essential commodities to Lahaul Valley: Indian Army Officials pic.twitter.com/ur5WfhQfbO ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 6.04 pm: Coronavirus cases in India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed that India's total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 24,942. This includes 18,953 active cases, 5,210 cured or discharged patients, 1 migrated patients and 779 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,490 new cases and 56 deaths were recorded. 5.50 pm: Dharavi coronavirus cases 21 new coronavirus cases have beeb identified in Dharavi today, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi is now 241, including 14 deaths. 5.44 pm: WATCH: Border Roads Organisation clears snow to faciliate movement of farmers and essential items to Lahaul Valley Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on the grave economic crisis facing the nation. She reiterated the concerns of MSMEs & suggested five concrete ideas for redressal. pic.twitter.com/u1wYmI9AxI Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2020 5.38 pm: Kerala COVID-19 updates Seven new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kerala today, informed CM Pinarayi Vijayan. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 457, out of which 116 cases are active, he added. 5.26 pm: Coronavirus impact on Indian economy Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the grave economic crisis facing the nation. She reiterated the concerns of MSMEs and suggested five-pronged approach for redressal. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened Rohtang Pass today amid #COVID19 pandemic. Also, snow clearance operation underway to facilitate the movement of farmers & essential commodities to Lahaul Valley: Indian Army Officials pic.twitter.com/PYuENzAXbb ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 5.20 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka Karnataka reported 26 new COVID-19 cases have in 24 hours to April 25, 5 pm. Total positive coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 500 which includes 18 deaths and 158 curfed/discharged patients, said Karnataka Health Department. 5.15 pm: Coronavirus: Rohtang Pass cleared to allow essentials supply Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened Rohtang Pass today. Snow clearance operation is underway to facilitate movement of farmers and essential commodities to Lahaul Valley amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dont know who took this & the location but I hope this photo becomes one of the most iconic images & memories of the pandemic. Its not just about #MaskIndia but also about a greener world. A reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need... pic.twitter.com/KffoDPljmB anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020 5.12 pm: Kashmir coronavirus updates A healthcare worker from Gonipora deployed at a COVID-19 hospital in Kupwara has tested positive today. The patient is under isolation and primary contacts are being shifted to quarantine for sampling, informed Kupwara Deputy Commissioner. Total active cases for Kupwara stand at 38 now. 5.09 pm: Anand Mahindra shares image of kids wearing leaf masks, 'reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need' Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Don't know who took this & the location but I hope this photo becomes one of the most iconic images & memories of the pandemic. It's not just about #MaskIndia but also about a greener world. A reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need..." #WATCH Karnataka: Social distancing norms flouted as BJP MLA from Honnali, MP Renukacharya held a meeting of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in Honnali of Davanagere District. (23.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/mPDzYG2PER ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020 5.05 pm: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra 15 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 30, District Collector MD Singh. 5.03 pm: WATCH: Karnataka BJP MLA flouts social distancing norms, hold meeting of ASHA workers Madhya Pradesh: A group of 17 migrant workers travelling on bicycles in Rewa towards their homes in Durgapur, West Bengal amid lockdown. "We started our journey yesterday morning from Maihar in Satna & are expecting to reach our homes in next 6-7 days," says a migrant worker. pic.twitter.com/eQIT0xPleC ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

4.50 pm: Coronavirus in India

A poll from Gallup shows that 91 per cent of Indians agree with the measures taken by their leaders to contain the spread of coronavirus. Over 79 per cent respondents in India 'Strongly Agree' that extended lockdown is the right step to contain the outbreak. The poll covered 28 countries.

4.43 pm: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

A group of 17 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh are cycling to their homes in Durgapur, West Bengal amid lockdown. "We started our journey yesterday morning from Maihar in Satna & are expecting to reach our homes in next 6-7 days," a migrant worker told ANI.

4.30 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus updates

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relax the curfew hours from 5.30 am to 7 am daily from Sunday onwards to allow senior citizens and general public to go on morning walks. The state government has also decided to relax curfew hours in the state for four hours from Monday. This will help ensure social distancing and minimum crowding, said Chief Minister's Office.

4.25 pm: Coronavirus in Bihar

Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar today, taking the total tally tp 238. Of the new cases, five have been identified in Kaimur, four in Buxar and one in Patna, informed Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

4.20 pm: Coronavirus testing

South Korea-based SD Biosensor has started manufacturing rapid antibody test kits at it Gurugram facility, reported ANI. The company claims its kit produces test result in 15 minutes.

4.10 pm: Coronavirus in UP

State Additional Chief Secretary Awanish K Awasthi said that 2,224 migrant workers have reached the state from Haryana. The arrived in 82 buses and will now be quarantined. He said 1,778 cases have been reported in the state out of which 1,504 are active cases.

4.05 pm: Anand Mahindra shares lockdown video

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video on life under lockdown restrictions.

I've seen so many videos & messages & quotes about finding meaning & value in the lockdown. Without any voice-over, without celebrity-speak, without any pictures, this video brilliantly tells us how to find ourselves... Have a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/eVpDRL7uFz - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

4.00 pm: Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir: Supplies sent to UTs

Indian Air Force operated carried medical load of 2.5 tonnes to Jammu and Kashmir. The flight carried more than 50K masks, PPEs, ventilators, infrared thermometers and other kits.

Lifeline Udan flight operated by Indian Air Force today carried medical load of 2.5 ton to J&K, containing over 50K masks, PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment), ventilators, infrared thermometers,Critical Paediatric Immunization Vaccines&Viral Transport Media (VTM) kits.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ip86E6aBJi - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

3.55 pm: Coronavirus in Goa

Goa government has said that gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, hotels, resorts, casinos, spas, massage parlours, salons, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes will all remain shut. This notification comes around the same time MHA announced that all the aforementioned services would remain unavailable.

Goa Government issues order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand alone and in hotels,resorts etc. Casinos, spa & massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs & multiplexes to remain shut till further orders. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OrP4E4xPza - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

3.50 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news: Social distancing gone for a toss

Social distancing norms were flouted in Adoni constituency when YSR Congress Party MLA Sai Prasad Reddy organised an event to distribute cheques to women under a new scheme. A huge gathering had formed to collect the cheques. The MLA also posed with women beneficiaries for photographs.

3.45 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases

The death toll in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has increased to 57. Two more deaths have been reported today. The number of cases in the state is inching towards 2,000. With 1,852 cases, the state has reported 92 deaths. More than half of the deaths have been reported in Indore.

3.40 pm: Meghalaya coronavirus news

Meghalaya asks government to set up two more testing facilities in the state. The number of cases in Meghalaya has surged to 12.

3.30 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand

Visuals from a check point in Jharkhand. Police officials are checking e-passes of commuters in Ranchi.

Jharkhand: Police personnel check passes of people commuting in Ranchi, to restrict the movement of vehicles amid #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/ZQUshDQAns - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

3.20 pm: Ramadev says there's special pranayama for coronavirus

Baba Ramdev spoke at AajTak's e-Agenda event. He elaborated on how coronavirus can be fought. He said that there is a special pranayama for coronavirus called Ujjai. All one has to do is contract the throat and pump in air with nose, hold it for a while and release it. "Besides performing Ujjai, if you put mustard oil through your nostril, any coronavirus present in your respiratory tract will flow down to the stomach and get destroyed in the acids present there," he said.

3.15 pm: High-level GoM meeting

A high-level GoM meeting was held today chaired by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The following was reported to the GoM: GoM was informed that all districts have been asked to follow and further strengthen their contingency plans to combat COVID-19; the GOM was briefed on the state-wise details of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals along with the adequacy of isolation beds/wards, PPEs, N95 masks, drugs, ventilators, oxygen cylinders etc. GoM was informed that domestic manufactures which have been identified earlier have already started the production of PPEs, masks etc., and adequate quantity of the same is available. As on date, more than 1 lakh PPEs and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country.

3.10 pm: Coronavirus tests for journalists

Karnataka authorities are conducting coronavirus tests on journalists in Mandya. Fifteen journalists were tested yesterday and 27 have been tested today. Mandya DM has said that some JD(S) members and locals protested against it. A journalist association also wrote to the authorities complaining against the protestors. The DM has said that the case will be investigated now.

3.07 pm: West Bengal coronavirus updates

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visits the house of a woman who lost her life due to COVID-19 in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

West Bengal: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visits the house of a woman who lost her life due to #COVID19 in Kalimpong. pic.twitter.com/ta2xk1T80t - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

2.59 pm: Coronavirus live updates: CISF personnel supply essentials to residents in Rajasthan

CISF personnel of KTPS Kota distributed ration packets (Atta, Rice, Dal, Salt, Mustered Oil, Onion, Potato) and essential commodities to 100 needy people of Pathrigarhi Village in Kota, Rajasthan.

#IndiaFightsCorona#CoronaWarriors#CISF personnel of KTPS Kota distributed ration packets (Atta, Rice, Dal , Salt , Mustered Oil, Onion, Potato ) & essential commodities to 100 needy people of Pathrigarhi Village, District - Kota (Rajasthan) #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4ZKUTMkDdN - CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 25, 2020

2.54 pm: Gujarat lockdown updates: Central teams review coronavirus situation in Ahmedabad, Surat

Separate central teams visited Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat on Saturday to assess the COVID-19 situation, officials said. The teams talked to the senior officials about the current situation in these cities. The visit of central teams comes a day after the Home Ministry said that the COVID-19 situation in Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thane is "especially serious".

2.49 pm: Lockdown live updates: All restaurants, salons and barber shops to remain shut, clarifies Home Ministry

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Saturday that all restaurants, salons and barber shops will remain closed in the view of several queries from various sections of society. The Ministry tweeted the clarification.

#COVID19 Update In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS & BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED. They render services & the relaxations given under #lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items. - Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 25, 2020

2.42 pm: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 27 cases so far

27 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan on Saturday. These include 8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar and Jodhpur, 4 in Kota and 1 each in Bharatpur & Jaipur. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2061, said Rajasthan Health Department.

27 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far- 8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar & Jodhpur, 4 in Kota & 1 each in Bharatpur & Jaipur. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2061: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/wr7sryg57O - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

2.36 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news: 7 new cases reported from Firozabad

Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district recorded 7 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 78, an official said. All the new cases are reported from the hotspot in the Ramgarh police station area, Chief Medical Officer SK Dixit said. He added that the whole area has been sealed off and the contact tracing of these cases is also being done.

2.29 pm: Karnataka lockdown updates

Watch: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of their buses into a Mobile Fever Clinic in Mysuru, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH Mysuru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of their buses into a Mobile Fever Clinic, in wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YL6wXPNh4Q - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

2.26 pm: Puducherry coronavirus news: 1 more person tests positive; tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, taking the total count of novel coronavirus cases in the union territory to 4.

2.19 pm: Corona lockdown latest updates: No order to open restaurants, says govt

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) clarified on Saturday that as per the new orders of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open restaurants, no order to open any kind of restaurant.

As per the new orders of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open restaurants, no order to open any kind of restaurant: Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava https://t.co/ZZ8YQkGCHZ - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

2.12 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune curfew may be extended till 18 May, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told Mint on Saturday. Maharashtra has 512 active hotspots presently. 394 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday taking the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 6,817 with 301 deaths, according to Maharashtra health department. Out of these cases, 4,447 are from Mumbai alone, followed by 1,020 from Pune. Dharavi in Mumbai has a total of 220 cases, and death toll at 14 as of April 24.

2.04 pm: Corona live updates: BJP MP announces reward for information people with foreign travel history

BJP MP Ravindra Kushawaha on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 11,000 to anyone providing information about people, including Tablighi Jamaat members, who have hidden details about their foreign travels and avoided COVID-19 screening.

1.57 pm: Lockdown live updates: Home Ministry clarifies orders on hair salons, barber shops

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) said on Saturday that hair salons & barber shops render services. Our order is applicable on shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barber shops and hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too.

Hair salons & barber shops render services. Our order is applicable on shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barber shops & hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too: Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/miqhRlFUPj - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

1.48 pm: Uttar Pradesh corona latest updates: 19 people tested positive; 18 from a family

19 people comprising 18 members of a family tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Nagar district on Saturday. They all have been admitted to hospital, a senior administrative officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

1.39 pm: Karnataka coronavirus updates: Journalist tests COVID-19 positive

Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday that a journalist in the state has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The total count of cases in the state now stand at 489.

1.29 pm: United States coronavirus updates: Death toll past 51,000

The death toll in the United States (US) have crossed the 51,000-mark now. The total count of coronavirus infections in the country stand at over 9,20,000 now. US is the worst-hit nation with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

1.24 pm: Coronavirus in Noida: 1 more test positive

Another person tested COVID-19 positive in Noida Sector 45 on Saturday.

1.20 pm: Lockdown in Delhi updates: 15 cases reported from Jahangirpuri hospital

15 staffers in Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri are have been tested COVID-19 positive. With this, the total cases in the hospital have risen to 29 now.

1.16 pm: Aviation job losses due to coronavirus

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that 2.9 lakh jobs in India's aviation sector are at risk due to lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. The global airlines' body added that Indian aviation sector is staring at a $11.28 billion loss.

1.12 pm: Chennai lockdown: Complete lockdown from Sunday

The lockdown in Chennai will begin from April 26 and will be in effect till April 29. Food delivery will be allowed during lockdown, only medical shops, vegetable shops and hospitals will remain open. Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore between 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 29.

1.08 pm: Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir

Mosques and shrines in Srinagar remain closed on the first day of holy month of #Ramzan today, as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus lockdown.

Jammu & Kashmir: Mosques and shrines in Srinagar remain closed on the first day of holy month of #Ramzan today, as a precautionary measure amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/C8ON9g4xK1 - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

1.04 pm: Coronavirus news: SpiceJet freighter carrying medical supplies from China last landed in Delhi on Friday night

SpiceJet freighter carrying #COVID19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi late last night (SG 7017). The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies: SpiceJet

SpiceJet freighter carrying #COVID19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi late last night (SG 7017). The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies: SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/dBeH4H1EOe - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

12.59 pm: Lockdown live updates: IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit; gets ICMR approval

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a coronavirus test kit, which got Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval. "We started working on it by the end of January and got it ready in three months. We wanted to contribute to affordable low-cost diagnostics dat could be used in large numbers," V Perumal, Professor at IIT-Delhi, told ANI.

12.54 pm: Coronavirus in India

Priyanka Gandhi shares ideas on how to tackle the corona situation on Twitter.

12.49 pm: Uttar Pradesh lockdown news: No public gathering in UP till June 30

A statement from UP CM Yogi Adityanath's office read, "Chief Minister UP has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation."

12.46 pm: Bangalore coronavirus updates

Of the 6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bangalore Urban area, 1 is a journalist: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Medical Education Minister.

Of the 6 new #COVID19 cases reported in Bangalore Urban area, 1 is a journalist: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Medical Education Minister pic.twitter.com/p2Yk4gDzLg - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

12.41 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 394 new cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 394 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count in the state now stand at 6,817, comprising 301 deaths, Maharashtra Public Health Department said.

394 new positive cases & 18 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 6817, including 301 deaths: Maharashtra Public health department #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vKkKiOqTyP - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

12.35 pm: Karnataka coronavirus updates

After Delhi, Karnataka has now started plasma therapy clinical trials to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients."Happy to announce the commencement of Clinical Trials for Plasma Therapy that holds great promise to treat severely infected #COVID19 patients," Karnataka Health minister B Sriramulu posted on Twitter.

Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XU1BfXqGgj - B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) April 25, 2020

12.27 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: Critical patients treated with plasma therapy 'almost recovered', says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that 4 COVID-19 patients, who were treated with plasma therapy have almost recovered, ANI reported.

12.24 pm: How plasma therapy works?

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies developed in the body of an infected person while he/she is infected with COVID-19. These antibodies are developed by an infected patient as part of their body's natural immune response to a foreign pathogen. Once the patient recovers, they donate their blood so their antibodies can be utilised to treat other critically ill coronavirus patients.

12.19 pm: Coronavirus live updates: What is Plasma Therapy?

After Delhi, Bengaluru to conduct Plasma Therapy trials but what is plasma therapy

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat the critically ill COVID-19 patients. The therapy can also be utilised to immunise people at a high risk of contracting the respiratory infection such as health workers, patients' families and other high-risk contacts. The therapy works on the premise that the blood of a recovered patient contains antibodies with the ability of fighting COVID-19. The antibodies of the recovered person once ingested into a patient's body, will target and fight the coronavirus. According to researchers, the plasma therapy is akin to passive immunisation. However, it is a preventive measure and not a treatment.

12.14 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus deaths

A 70-year-old man from Tanmarg in J&K died on Saturday, taking the death toll in the union territory to 6, say officials.

12.10 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 61 positive cases reported in 24 hours

61 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of novel coronavirus in the state to 1,016.

12.06 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown: Complete curfew in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from Sunday

Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore between 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 29. Food delivery will allowed during lockdown, only medical shops, hospitals will remain open.

12.03 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus updates

61 new COVID-19 cases have been reportd in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 955 incuding 145 recoveries and 29 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.59 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

11.52 am: Karnataka coronavirus latest news

After Delhi, Bengaluru-bases BMC Victoria Hospital will conduct plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 patients on Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu said on Friday.

11.45 am: Kerala coronavirus update: State got welcomes Centre's order for reopening shops

Kerala has welcomed the central government's decision to allow the opening of local shops selling non-essential goods and services. State Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan said on Saturday that the Kerala will do the needful to not let the COVID-19 outbreak to increase.

11.39 am: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 7 fresh cases reported in Agra

Agra recorded 7 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infection cases in the city to 348, a health official said on Saturday. Agra registered 8 coronavirus deaths, whole 32 people have been cured and discharged so far, the official added. Neighbouring districts-Firozabad and Mathura have recorded 71 and 10 COVID-19 positive cases till Friday, according to health authorities.

11.34 am: Govt lockdown order

Home Ministry issues clarification on its order of reopening shops. See here: -

In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

e-Commerce cos will continue to be permitted for essential goods only

sale of liquor and other items remains prohibited

11.28 am: Delhi lockdown relaxation: No decision yet, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that the discussions regarding the lockdown extension are underway and "whatever is finalised, it will start only after April 30."

11.23 am: Lockdown in Assam latest news

Assam government will decide on the Centre's order to reopen local shops selling non-essential goods and services on April 27, state chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday.

11.19 am: Tamil Nadu lockdown updates

People throng Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM.

Tamil Nadu: People throng Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/ap0vDUfMm1 - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

11.13 am: Delhi lockdown updates: Several staffers of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri test COVID-19 positive

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that several people have tested positive in Jahangirpuri with some COVID-19 positive cases found in the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in the area.

11.04 am: Lockdown live updates: Commercial aircraft parked at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport

Watch: Commercial aircraft parked at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the ongoing lockdown in view of #COVID19 outbreak. Domestic & international passenger flight operations have been suspended across the country till 3rd May.

#WATCH Commercial aircraft parked at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the ongoing lockdown in view of #COVID19 outbreak. Domestic & international passenger flight operations have been suspended across the country till 3rd May. pic.twitter.com/8xG1VWSj7x - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

10.59: Coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours

India reported 1,429 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total of confirmed cases to 24,506 in the country.

10.56 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Lockdown restrictions to continue in the hotspots across the state

Several areas identified as red zones in Maharashtra, will continue to remain sealed despite the ease of lockdown rules by the Central government. Pune which is a hotspot in the state, will remain sealed along with its twin city Pimpri-Chinchwad. The state government also plans to carry out 75,000 rapid tests and has permitted the use of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive step in some pockets such as Dharavi of Mumbai.

10.49 am: Coronavirus hotspots in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi remain COVID-19 hotspots as cases rise

As the government allowed local shops selling non-essential goods and services across the country to reopen from Saturday, the three states in the country- Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi remain as coronavirus hotspots with rapidly rising count of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with the total count of infections at 6,430 including 301 deaths, which are also the highest in the country. Gujarat follows suit with 2,815 cases along with 127 deaths. Delhi is the third-worst-affected state with 2,514 coronavirus cases, and death toll at 53.

10.44 am: Bihar coronavirus updates

Bihar's irrigation minister Sanjay Jha said at a session in e-Agenda on AajTak that the state government has so far conducted a total of 15,000 tests for COVID-19. He added that the authorities in the state are screening people by going door-to-door in hotspots. "Of the 200 cases in Bihar, there have been instances of one or two people infecting many. Like one person who returned from Dubai infected about 36 people," Jha said.

10.41 am: Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus news: 7 more test positive

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 7 more new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 29, an official was quoted saying by PTI.

10.38: Red zones in Delhi: Govt adds Chandan Hulla in South Delhi to the list of hotspots

Chandan Hulla in South Delhi has been added to the list of containment zones (red zones or hotspots). It is a village near Chattarpur where one of the AIIMS staff was found to be COVID-19 positive. Around 100 staff were put in isolation as they were living in the same building. The total number of hotspots in Delhi stands at 92 currently.

10.33 am: Hotspots in Delhi: Mansara Apartment first red zone to be de-sealed

Delhi government on Friday declared Mansara Apartment, neighbouring Noida as coronavirus free. The apartment complex was one of the hotspots (red zone or containment area) in the national capital and was the first few areas in Delhi to be sealed. "No new case in Mansara Apts in Vasundhara Enclave. Therefore, this containment zone is being de-contained. Operation Shield was successful because of cooperation from people living in this zone," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

10.29 am: Maharashtra coronavirus hotspots: Here's a full list

Red Zones or containment areas in Maharashtra which have had a large outbreak of coronavirus cases are:

1. Mumbai

2. Pune

3. Thane

4. Nagpur

5. Sangli

6. Ahmednagar

7. Yavatmal

8. Aurangabad

9. Buldhana

10. Mumbai Suburban

11. Nashik

'Red Zones' in Maharashtra with a cluster of coronavirus cases are:

1. Kolhapur

2. Amravati

3. Palghar

10.24 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra news

National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) Mumbai, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has developed and installed a hand washing machine at Chunabhatti police station. The machine doesn't require a person to use hands to open the tap.

Maharashtra: National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) Mumbai, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has developed & installed a hand washing machine at Chunabhatti police station. The machine doesn't require a person to use hands to open the tap. pic.twitter.com/wJ3tcxiovk - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

10.19 am: Delhi lockdown news: Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open

Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open after about a month into Coronavirus lockdown. All shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood and standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Delhi: Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open after about a month into #CoronaLockdown. All shops registered under Shops&Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, incl shops in residential complexes, neighborhood&standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/w8CLjREB2l - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

10.14 am: Noida lockdown updates: Non-essential goods shops remain closed in Sector-22 of Noida

The sector has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, therefore, the relaxations given by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) do not apply to the area.

Shops of non essential items & services remain closed in Sector-22 of Noida. The sector has been declared a #COVID19 hotspot by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, therefore, the relaxations given by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) do not apply to the area. pic.twitter.com/t1g8Sc8Ch4 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2020

10.08 am: Coronavirus lockdown latest news: Will parlours and barbers shops be open from Saturday?

The Union Home Ministry in a late night order on Friday allowed local salons and parlours to reopen from Saturday.

10.04 am: Delhi coronavirus updates

11 Delhi police officials from Alipur police station sent to quarantine after head constable tests COVID-19 positive.

9.59 am: Rajasthan coronavirus updates: 25 new cases reported

Rajasthan recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases including 8 from Ajmer, 5 each from Jhalawar and Jodhpur, 4 from Kota, 2 from Dholpur and 1 from Dungarpur.

9.53 am: Uttar Pradesh coroanvirus news

UP goverment has banned all public meetings in the state till June 30. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stand at 1,621 including 247 recoveries and 25 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

9.48 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: 8 people test positive in Amravati

8 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati city in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 12, an official said on Saturday. Amravati has recorded 16 coronavirus cases so far, out which 4 patients died due to the infection, while 4 others were discharged after recovering on Friday, the official added. (PTI reports).

9.44 am: Corona lockdown rules: Govt's relaxations don't apply to

The Home Affairs Ministry's relaxations are not applicable to hotspots and containment areas.

No liquor for people in lockdown! The ministry has clarified that liquor shops will not be allowed to open as alcohol comes under a separate clause and not under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory.

9.41 am: Lockdown live updates: Rules to follow for shops that are allowed to open

All shops, within and outside the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations, that are allowed to reopen from Saturday, will mandatorily have 50% strength of workers.

All the workers in the shops must be wearing masks and observing social distancing rules.

9.37 am: Coronavirus lockdown relaxation

What will remain closed

1. Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

2. Shops in market complexes, multi-brand and single-brand malls within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

3. In urban [municipal] areas, market complex like Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar etc will not open.

4. Big shops/brands/market places will remain closed

5. Cinema halls, mails. shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls will remain shut

9.33 am: Corona lockdown updates

What will open from Saturday

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory, comprising shops in residential areas and market complexes, outside the municipal corporations and municipalities Neighbourhood shops, standalone shops, and shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities Shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can reopen only with 50 per cent staff and following social distancing rules and wearing masks. Local salons and parlours In rural and semi-rural areas, all the markets have been allowed to open. In rural areas, non-essentials services can be sold in all kinds of shops. In urban areas, non-essential goods and services will be allowed to function provided they are in residential areas or is a standalone shop. All small shops in the neighbourhood will be allowed to open amid the coronavirus lockdown. Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.

9.30 am: Kerala coronavirus news: 62-year-old patient discharged

A 62-year-old novel coronavirus patient in Pathanamthitta, Kerala was discharged on Friday, state health department said. The patient was discharged after 48 days of treatment.

9.27 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

57 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in past 24 in the country taking the total toll to 775. Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state has the highest number of fatalties at 301.

9.23 am: COVID-19 latest updates worldwide

Indonesia halts air and sea travel until early June. South Africe to ease lockdown from May 1 to boost economy.

9.18 am: UK corona news

UK expands testing availability to all essential workers.

9.12 am: Coronavirus global updates

US jobless claims during COVID-19 pandemic rise to over 26 million.

9.05 am: Coronavirus live updates world status

Global confirmed cases over 2.7 million, death toll past 1.9 lakh and recoveries past 7 lakh.

9.00 am: Coronavirus lockdown relaxation: Will liquor vendors, bars reopen?

The Home Ministry allowed local shops selling non-essential goods and services to reopen in a late night order on Friday. The shops will be open to the general public from Saturday amid the coronavirus lockdown. The neighbourhood and stand-alone shops are allowed to operate. But the liquor shops and bars will not be permitted to sell or serve alcohol.

8.55 am: Corona lockdown updtes

China allows 35 cargo flights carrying medical supplies to India: Chinese Ambassador to India

China has opened "green channel" for Indian air cargo transport during the #epidemic and approved 35 cargo flights carring medical supplies such as PPEs, ventilators and testing kits to India in the need of the hour. We will continue to support India fighting against #COVID19. - Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) April 24, 2020

8.49 am: Coronavirus cases in India: COVID-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark, death toll at 775

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 24,505 on Saturday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. This includes, 18,668 active Covid-19 cases, 5,062 recoveries, 1 migrated and 775 deaths from the virus.

8.43 am: Home Ministry allows local shops to reopen: List of what will open, what will remain shut

What's open:

1) In rural, semi-rural areas all markets can open

2) In urban (municipal) areas market complex like Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar etc can't open

3) In urban areas, non-essential goods can be sold provided the shop is in residential area or is a stand-alone shop

4) In rural areas, non-essentials can be sold in all kinds of shops

5) Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.

6) Relaxations not applicable in hotspots/containment zones

7) Mandatory: 50% strength of workers, wearing of masks and observing social distancing

What is shut:

1) All cinema halls, mails. shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

2) Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls

8.39 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: Govt allows some shops to reopen from Saturday:

The Union Home Ministry announced late on Friday night that local shops selling non-essential goods in municipal areas can reopen. However, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed

#COVID19 update All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions. Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA - Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

8.30 am: Coronavirus live updates: Chinese companies on rapid testing kits! Problem is with the use, not with kits

Two Chines companies have sent out their clarification on controversy of rapid anti-body kits being faulty, saying that there are no issues with their kits, but with their use and following user manuals by the respective states.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic