Coronavirus India Live Updates: 5 more deaths in Gujarat; Kerala opts for odd-even rule after Apr 20

Coronavirus India Lockdown Latest News updates: India registered 991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in 24 across the country, the Health Ministry said. Addressing a daily briefing on Saturday, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India stand at 14,378 of now, while the death toll has risen to 480.

A total of 6 states have the COVID-19 positive cases' tally past the 1,000-mark in India, with Maharashtra at the top. The other five states are Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, while, Maharashtra topping the charts with 3,323 cases. Delhi is the second-worst affected state with 1,707 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the third on the list with 1,323 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. Madhya Pradesh- 1,310 cases, death toll at 69, Rajasthan- 1,229 and 11 deaths, Gujarat- 1,099 cases, death toll at 41. India registered 991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 14,378 after as many as 1,000 cases were recorded for the fourth straight day on Friday. This figure includes 11,906 active cases, 1991 cured and discharged, 480 deaths and 1 migrated, according to the ministry.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases crosses 13,000; check state-wise cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

9:35 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news

Cases have been registered agasint 5 people at Roza Police Station for flouting lockdown norms in Kalaburgi. Around 80-100 people gathered for the cremation amid the lockdown.

9:32 pm: Oberoi Apartment in Civil Lines containment zone

Oberoi apartment in Delhi's Civil Lines has been identified as a containment zone. Eight people including family members and house help have been tested positive.

9:29 pm: India's death rate 3.3%

The government today said that the country's death rate is 3.3 per cent, nearly 20 times less than the global figures. The government said that 75.3 per cent of the people who have died are over 60 years of age.

9:24 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases

The state health department said that no deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh today. There are 1,402 positive cases in MP out of which 127 have been discharged. So far 69 deaths have been reported in the state. The department said that 59 people were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

9:20 pm: Noida coronavirus cases

Thirty four people were booked and 237 vehicle owners penalised in Noida and Greater Noida area for flouting lockdown norms. Noida has emerged as a hotbed of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Section 144 has also been imposed in Noida. The police said that 11 FIRs were registered on Snday and 34 people arrested. A total of 776 vehicles were checked across all check points.

9:15 pm: Coronavirus cases worldwide

More than 2.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 154,613 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

9:10 pm: Pakistan lifts restrictions on mosque gatherings

Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.

9:00 pm: Visuals of flamingoes from Maharashtra

#WATCH Maharashtra: A large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/2FT0D0WXcW ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 8:53 pm: Goa coronavirus news The Goa government has begun scouting for places to quarantine seafarers when they are brought back from abroad. The coastal state has among the highest number of seafarers stranded on foreign shores due to the coronavirus outbreak with officials putting the numbers at between 7,000- 10,000. "The state executive committee overseeing efforts to combat the outbreak is looking at hotels, hostels and rooms owned by religious groups for seafarers to be quarantined," an official said. 8:47 pm: Discharged patient booked in Nagpur In Mahaarashtra's Nagpur, a patient who was discharged was booked for flouting rules. The individual was found roaming outside before he was booked for violating norms. The individual has been put in the quarantine facility again. 8:45 pm: Prohibitory orders in Madhya Pradesh Prohibitory orders have been issued in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar due to the increase in coronavirus cases. The prohibitory orders will be in place from 12 am and continue for three days. 8:40 pm: Amid coronavirus lockdown, migratory pink Flamingos return to Mumbai After dolphins, large number of migratory pink flamingos have returned to Mumbai as people continue to live inside due to the coronavirus lockdown. Maharashtra: Large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CQCHfqNQ4i ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 8:35 pm: Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala to implement 'odd-even' system for private vehicles after April 20 Kerala police chief Loknath Behera on Saturday said that the state will implement an "odd-even" system for private vehicles with partial restrictions after April 20. "By implementing the scheme, we can reduce the number of vehicles on road by 40%. 3 persons can travel in a car, including driver. Relaxation will be given to women driven vehicles and govt vehicles," said state's police chief. Odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April. By implementing the scheme,we can reduce the number of vehicles on road by 40%. 3 persons can travel in a car,including driver. Relaxation will be given to women driven vehicles&govt vehicles: Kerala Police Chief pic.twitter.com/vPnCg4DCBE ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 8:30 pm: 5 more deaths reported in Gujarat, total toll rises to 53 Gujarat on Saturday reported 5 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking total toll in the state to 53. Total number of active cases in the state stands at 1376 including 93 cured, following 104 new cases were reported, says Gujarat Health Department. 8:25 pm: 8 new hotspots identified in Delhi, total containment zones increase to 76 The total number of coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rose to 76 on Saturday after 8 new areas were added to the list. "Whole Gali H No. 48 to Chaupal) A Block, Khazirabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rang Puri Pahari & its adjoining area of buffer zone, Budh Nagar in Inderpuri & its adjoining areas of buffer zone, Oberoi Apartments, in & around area G-1 2nd Floor Mansarovar Garden," added to the list. The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76 after 8 new areas were included in the list today. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/zoZy23heCZ ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 8:18 pm: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for families of ACP Kohli, Kanungo Gurmel Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of ACP North Ludhiana Anil Kohli and Kanungo Gurmel Singh, both of whom had fallen victim to COVID-19. "The CM said a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to the Coronavirus," according to Punjab Chief Minister's Office. 8:12 pm: Coronavirus update: Kerala CM on how his state 'flattened the curve' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that selfless cooperation of general public has played a major role in keeping Kerala safe so far, and it needs to be acknowledged. "However it's too soon to assume that we're out of danger...," he said. "Kerala stood in unison and wholeheartedly adhered to directions issued by state govt. Many went into quarantine voluntarily, many assessed risk on their own and contacted control rooms. Others volunteered to assist Health department and local self-governments in their respective interventions," ANI quoted Vijayan as saying. 8:05 pm: National Disaster Management issues guidelines for relaxation of lockdown National Disaster Management on Saturday issued guidelines for relaxation of coronavirus lockdown. Necessary offices can function with the minimum number of staff, says Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera. 8:00 pm: HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on rising domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to the Central, Delhi government and others on a plea regarding the increase in domestic violence cases during coronavirus lockdown. It also asked National Commission of Women & Delhi Commission of Women to file reply and status report on the matter. 7:50 pm: Maharashtra reports 328 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday Maharashtra on Saturday reported 328 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,648 in the State. Highest 184 of the new cases recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune at 78 cases, says state health department. 328 new #COVID19 cases have been recorded today in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 3648 in the State. Highest 184 of the new cases recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune at 78 cases: State Health department pic.twitter.com/d6ynCFk3m5 ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 7.17 pm: Delhi govt demarcates 8 new containment zones, total list grows to 76 Delhi govt has added eight new regions to the list of containment zones in the national capital. This takes the total number of containment zones in the city to 76. The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76 after 8 new areas were included in the list today. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/zoZy23heCZ ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 7.14 pm: Coronavirus in India: No need to panic, assures PM Modi In a tweet on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi assured that there is no need to panic, adding that people should kep taking precautions. His tweet was in response to details of foodgrains supply shared by Conumser Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. There is no need to panic.



Please keep taking the proper precautions. Together, we all will certainly defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/7sUpNo9Vo9 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020 6.56 pm: Amit Shah meets senior officials to take stock of coronavirus outbreak Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a meeting with top officials to take stock of the current situation regarding #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/7rdYmdCwAF ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 6.51 pm: Air India airlifts 3 lakh rapid test kits from Guangzhou, China Air India has airlifted nearly 3 lakh rapid antibody test kits from Guangzhou in China, news agency ANI quoted Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to China, as saying. These test kits will be supplied to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. 6.40 pm: Air India to open bookings on select domestic routes from May 4 National carrier Air India will accept bookings for select domestic routes after May 4. Booking for international routes will begin from June 1. 6.31 pm: Corona in Delhi: Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for doctors, nurses, health workers Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal annouced compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and lab technicians who lose their lives due to COVID-19 while attending to patients. It will be extended to other essential workers too, including police officials, civil defence volunteers and teachers, he further added. 6.20 pm: India Coronavirus Tracker: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic {moismage} 6.11 pm: US Army finances ventilator designs in 'Shark Tank'-style competition US Army is holding a 'Shark Tank'-like competition for innovators with plans to develop ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic. The US Army is offering $100,000 intial investment to winning innovators under this competition, CNBC reported. 5.50 pm: Corona in Odisha: One more COVID-19 case in Bhubaneswar One more #COVID19 case has been reported in Bhubaneswar, taking the total number of cases to 61 in Odisha. 24 patients have been treated while one person has succumbed to the disease: Odisha Health Department ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020 5.37 pm: Corona in Delhi: 67 test positive out of 2,274 tests conducted yesterday, says CM Arvind Kejriwal 2274 samples were tested yesterday out which 67 cases tested positive. In last 2-3 days the number of cases have gone down. I hope that the cases will go down even more in the coming days: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4n1QlsRY2T ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

5.09 pm: Coronavirus updates: Govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for postal employees

Ministry of Communications has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for postal service employees, including Gramin Dak Sevaks who succumb to novel coronavirus while on duty. The guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue till the COVID-19 crisis is over, the ministry said in a statement.

5.02 pm: Coronavirus update India

Watch: Kolkata Police arrested Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose and other party workers on Saturday in the capital city who were protesting alleging improper distribution of ration and low percentage of COVID-19 testing in West Bengal.

#WATCH West Bengal: Police detained Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose and other party workers today in Kolkata who were protesting alleging improper distribution of ration and low percentage of #COVID19 testing in the state pic.twitter.com/4fF5UpaISq - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

4.57 pm: West Bengal coronavirus latest news

Chief Discipline Officer, Ashim Acharya said that a clash broke out between the police and prisoners at Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home on Saturday allegedly because they were not able to get bail amid coronavirus lockdown. "They pelted stones on prison guards and locked entry gate. Police on spot," he added.

West Bengal:A clash broke out between police&prisoners at Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home today allegedly because they were unable to get bail amid #COVID19 lockdown."They pelted stones on prison guards&locked entry gate.Police on spot,"Ashim Acharya,Chief Discipline Officer pic.twitter.com/jjZM20mIsP - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

4.51 pm: India coronavirus status

Health Ministry said on Saturday that 75% of COVID-19 deaths in India have been recorded in patients aged 60 year and above adding that 83% cases have co-morbidities.

4.46 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus latest news

The state police said on Saturday that 1,758 cases have been recorded and 7,220 people detained so far in regarding the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

4.39 pm: Health Ministry on coronavirus

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that "a positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states. No positive cases have been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe of Puducherry, and Kodagu of Karnataka." He added that no new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in 45 other districts in last 14 days.

4.34 pm: Karnataka coronavirus latest news: HD Kumaraswamy son's wedding was a simple affair, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday that HD Kumaraswamy's son's wedding was held in a simple manner. No need to discuss the issue.

4.24 pm: Coronavirus India updates

Regarding the Hydroxychloroquine, we are studying the drug on 480 patients, it will take 8 weeks to reach any findings, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

4.19 pm: Coronavirus news India

Air India opens bookings for a few domestic flights May 4 onwards and international flights June 1 onwards.

4.13 pm: Health Ministry on coronavirus

Only PCR test for confirming COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry

4.11 pm: Coronavirus cases- Tablighi Jamaat connection

4,291 cases linked to talblighi kanaat. Jamaat linked cases found in 23 dstates, says Health Ministry

4.09 pm: Coronavirus briefing

No cases reported in 22 districts in past 14 days, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

4.06 pm: Coronavirus in India news:

991 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours, 1,992 cured so far, says Health Ministry.

4.03 pm: Government briefing on coronavirus

The Health has begun its daily briefing on COVID-19 along with Indian Council of Medical Research and Home Ministry

3.58 pm: Coronavirus Mumbai latest news

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Saturday that 20 COVID-19 positive cases have emerged from INS Angre depot in Colaba where 30 people were kept under isolation. The patients have been shifted to the India Navy's hospital and are being treated, meanwhile, others have been quarantined.

20 #COVID19 positive cases have emerged from INS Angre depot in Colaba where 130 people were kept under quarantine. Patients have been shifted to the Indian Navy's hospital and are being treated. Others have been quarantined: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik pic.twitter.com/b8AstAX5Jy - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

3.53 pm: India corona live updates: Govt amends FDI rules amid coronavirus crisis

The central government has reviewed the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy for barring opportunistic investment by neighbouring countries comprising China.

Govt of India reviews Foreign Direct Investment policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to #COVID19. A non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited:Govt of India(1/3) - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

3.46 pm: Lockdown in Indore

3 women health workers were allegedly assaulted by a man in Vinoba Nagar on Saturday while they were conducting a survey on COVID-19. Vinod Dixit, SHO, Indore said, "The men were fighting and thought that the workers have recorded the incident and will send it to the police."

Madhya Pradesh: 3 women Asha workers were allegedly assaulted by a man in Vinoba Nagar today while they were conducting a survey on #COVID19. "The men were fighting and thought that the workers have recorded the incident and will send it to the police," Vinod Dixit, SHO, Indore pic.twitter.com/FH6rIMHI6N - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

3.37 pm: Assam cronavirus updates

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to say that 1 more COVID-19 patient- Sajibur Rahman is discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital after 3 successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. This takes the total number of cured patients in the state to 12.

Good news! One more #COVID patient - Sajibur Rahman is discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital after 3 successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients - 12#AssamCares @Pijush_hazarika @drrajdeeproy @ParimalSuklaba1 pic.twitter.com/Ns5ibtuw2s - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 18, 2020

3.27 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a public notice announcing a fine of Rs 1,999 for spitting or urinating in public.

3.18 pm: India corona cases: Zomato introduces contactless dining and payment service

Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato has introduced contactless dining and payment service for customers. Here's how:-

Contactless menu- scan a QR code on the table to explore the menu of a restaurant.

Contactless ordering- Order through the app.

Contactless payment-Once you place the order, pay the bill via the app and leave the restaurant premises

3.07 pm: Ludhiana ACP passes away

Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli passed away due to coronavirus. He was at the SPS Hospital in Ludhiana. Punjab had 202 cases of coronavirus till 8am on April 18.

Punjab: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli passes away due to #COVID19 at SPS Hospital in Ludhiana, says District Public Relations Office pic.twitter.com/C0bW62J9MO - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

3.05 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan reported 12 more coronavirus cases in the state. Eleven of these cases emerged in Nagaur and one is Jaipur. Till April 18, 8am, Rajasthan had 1,229 coronavirus cases.

3.00 pm: Gujarat coronavirus updates

The Gujarat government will provide Rs 1,000 to 66 lakh families under the National Food Security Act, said Principal Secretary Ashwini Kumar.

2.55 pm: Maharashtra to help migrant workers

Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh construction workers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme. This will ensure some help to migrant workers who have been rendered jobless and are unable to return to their homes as well.

2.50 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus updates

Maharashtra Police has arrested 10,729 people and seized 33,984 vehicles over violation of lockdown norms. The police has registered 52,626 cases under Section 188 of IPC. The police also said that eight police officers and 29 other police personnel have contracted the virus.

2.40 pm: Delhi Cabinet Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair the Cabinet Meeting at 4pm. The cabinet will discuss the coronavirus situation in Delhi.

2:37 pm: DGCI to conduct drug surveys

Health Ministry has asked the Drug Controller General of India to monitor and conduct surveys with regard to coronavirus drugs, says govt.

2.33 pm: Coronavirus in Manipur

Officials of health dept were booked after substandard N95 masks were seized in a raid. The raid was conducted by a special team of the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Police Station on Friday after allegations were levelled that substandard masks were supplied to the district hospital in Churachandpur, they said. The team seized 1,250 N95 masks and samples of other medical protective gear, police officials said.

2.30 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana

Haryana State Health Department has said that there are 227 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Out of the case, 137 are active and 88 have recovered. The government said that two people have died in Haryana.

2.28 pm: AIIMS to advise non-COVID patients

AIIMS has said that allnon-coronavirus patients who were undergoing treatment there can now register online for follow-up appointments. On the given date, doctors would call the patients up and advise them.

2.22 pm: Coronavirus impact in India

Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to increase their deliveries but they have been facing logisitical challenges. Firstly, they require approval from states. They also need to ensure social distancing measures, which means that full staff cannot work at fulfillment centres. Moreover, workers are also not keen on joining back as they fear they might not be allowed to enter their villages and towns.

2.19 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi Police has caught absconding man who visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to get tested. He ran away from there. The police is also ensuring that all who came in contact with the man are being tested.

2.17 pm: Coronavirus in West Bengal

People at Ramgarh market of Kolkata buying essentials amid COVID-19 lockdown. The countrywide lockdown will be in effect till May 3, 2020.

West Bengal: People at Ramgarh market of Kolkata buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/OzSeatVTAx - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

2.11 pm: India coronavirus news

Congress leader Manish Tewari writes to Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance's Chairperson, Jayant Sinha, requesting him to explore the feasibility of convening the committee virtually to take stock of the economic situation in the country amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

My letter to @jayantsinha Hon'ble Chairperson Parliamentry Standing Committee of Finance requesting him to explore the feasibility of convening the Committee virtually to take stock of the Economic Situation in the Country in the wake of the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/PueEj13EOZ - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 18, 2020

2.05 pm: Coronavirus latest news

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to allow migrants across India to return to their homes adding that the state should make necessary arrangements for their travel.

1.57 pm: Mangaluru coronavirus news

A case has been registered against 2 foreign citizens who were under home quarantine in Kodailbail in Mangaluru for allegedly spitting in the lift in their apartment building on Friday. The 2 foreign nationals and their 3 room-mates have been sent to an isolation facility.

Mangaluru: Case registered against 2 foreign nationals who were under home quarantine in Kodailbail, for allegedly spitting in the lift in their apartment building yesterday. The 2 foreign nationals and their 3 room mates have been sent to a quarantine facility. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3IkgFuSgt0 - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

1.49 pm: Delhi receives 42,000 rapit testing kits, Rajasthan first state to conduct rapid tests

Delhi has received 42,000 rapid testing kits which will be used in containment zones beginning from April 19, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is the first state to conduct rapid tests with the arrival of 10,000 kits from Delhi.

1.42 pm: Delhi lockdown news

Delhi government has directed the officials to move all non-COVID-19 patients from dedicated hospitals to other facilities by Sunday. (PTI report).

1.36 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has finally got the permission for plasma therapy to treat critically-ill coronavirus patients in the state.

1.30 pm: Japan coronavirus updates

The total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan climbed to 10,000 on Saturday, NHK public broadcaster said. This came just days after emergency was extended to the entire country in order to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus.

1.24 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news

Vasanthamani, Dean, Kilpauk Medical College & Hospital in Chennai said on Saturday that 19 coronavirus patients who have completely recovered are being discharged adding that, "13 were discharged earlier, out of which 5 are interested in plasma donation, 4 are not fit, while we are motivating rest."

Today, 10 #COVID19 patients who have completely recovered are being discharged. 13 were discharged earlier, out of which 5 are interested in plasma donation, 4 are not fit, while we are motivating rest: Vasanthamani, Dean, Kilpauk Medical College & Hospital in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/fUvBHaWdKR - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

1.16 pm: India corona cases: Unfortunate that people not being given PPE kits, says Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Saturday that it is unfortunate that people are not being provided with PPE kits. He added, "We got also know that doctors are getting bad quality kits. A large number of health workers are getting affected."

1.09 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai

Watch: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel on Friday after the hawker was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. The police has registered a case in the matter.

#WATCH Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel yesterday after she was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. A case has been registered in the matter by police. (Source - Amateur video) #Maharashtra #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NGhaUypxIx - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

12.59 pm: GoM on coronavirus over: Discussed ways to mitigate the hardships faced by people, tweets Rajnath Singh

Taking to Twitter after heading a Group of Ministers' meet (GoM) in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Interacted with the GoM on the COVID-19 situation. We discussed ways to mitigate the hardships faced by the people and the role ministries can play in providing relief to people. The guidelines to allow limited activities and the measures announced by RBI were also appreciated."

Interacted with the GoM on the COVID-19 situation. We discussed ways to mitigate the hardships faced by the people and the role ministries can play in providing relief to people. The guidelines to allow limited activities and the measures announced by RBI were also appreciated. pic.twitter.com/xUGfaSmV8L - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 18, 2020

12.49 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: 6 states past 1,000-mark, Maharashtra tops the list

A total of 6 states have the COVID-19 positive cases' tally past the 1,000-mark in India, with Maharashtra at the top. The other five states are Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, while, Maharashtra topping the charts with 3,323 cases. Delhi is the second-worst affected state with 1,707 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the third on the list with 1,323 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. Madhya Pradesh- 1,310 cases, death toll at 69, Rajasthan- 1,229 and 11 deaths, Gujarat- 1,099 cases, death toll at 41.

12.39 pm: Gujarat coronavirus news

7 more die due to COVID-19 in Gujarat. With this the death toll in the state has risen to 48.

12.35 pm: World economy bound to suffer severe recession due to COVID-19, says IMF

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has cautioned that the world economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession" in 2020, due to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI reports)

12.29 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus updates

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1,355 in the state, whereas, death toll stands at 69, said MP's Health Department.

12.24 pm: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that 42,000 Rapid Test kits are available across the national capital now. "Currently, training for using the kit is going on and soon we will begin with Rapid Tests for Covid-19. We will first conduct these tests in hotspot areas," he added.

12.19 pm: Karnataka latest updates on coronavirus

12 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in Karnataka since Friday evening. This takes the total count in the state to 371, including 13 deaths and 92 discharges as of now.

12.15 pm: Meghalaya coronavirus news

Meghalaya registered 2 more fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total count in the state to 11.

12.10 pm: PM Modi on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to laud "all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India's energy needs are met."

Kudos to all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India's energy needs are met. https://t.co/52SxN97j6n - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

12.05 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news

Watch: Tiruppur police in Tamil Nadu has released a video showing cops operating a drone to monitor the general public and request them to stay at home.

11.57 am: Coronavirus in Lucknow

Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) said that the report of 64 patients came out to be positive on Saturday. Out of these 53 were new cases and 11 other people were tested for the second time.

11.48 am: Coronavirus latest news

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meet is underway to track the developments related to coronavirus situation in the country. The meetin is headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Other ministers such as Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ram Vilas Paswan are also attending the session. The meeting is expected to discuss the way forward, after the easing of restrictions in some areas post April 20.

11.38 am: China coronavirus updates

Imported COVID-19 cases in China reach 1,566, with 27 new ones. While, the death toll is at 4,632 with 50% jump in fatality numbers from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the virus, health officials said on Saturday.

11.27 am: Delhi coronavirus news

A COVID-19 patient, who had escaped from LNJP hospital in Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Rai village in Haryana. The police has registered a case and is in the process of making a list of people who might have come in contact with the said patient while his duration of escape.

11.17 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: Sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in 12 hours

Gujarat saw the sharpest rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases in 12 hours with 176 new cases reported since Friday evening, the state health department said. The total number of COVID-19 cases have now reached 1,275 in Gujarat now.

11.03 am: UN chief salutes countries helping others fight novel coronavirus pandemic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes nations like India in helping others fight COVID-19 pandemic world over, his spokesman said. This came days after, India sent supplies of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malaria drug, to several countries, including the United States.

10.55 am: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

31 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state at 603 and death toll at 15. There are 546 active coronavirus cases in the state as of now.

10.45 am: Nagpur coronavirus news

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation said that 4 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI reports).

#Maharashtra Four new COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur today: Nagpur Municipal Corporation - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

10.36 am: Coronavirus news: Donald Trump urges US states to lift restrictions imposed over COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has appealed the supporters to "liberate" 3 states led by Democratic governors, encouraging protests against stay-at-home mandates which are aimed at stopping COVID-19.

10.29 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat

State government has decided to conduct plasma transfusion treatment on COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, especially on those in critical condition, to boost their immunity, health officials said. This treatment entails plasma extraction from the blood of a fully recovered COVID-19 patient which is injected into the critical patient to help his body generate antibodies to fight the virus.

10.23 am: Punjab coronavirus news

Punjab Department of Higher Education has issued a show cause notice to Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar for "violating government orders and endangering around 3,200 people" by "not shutting down completely".

Punjab Department of Higher Education has issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar for 'violating government orders & putting in danger lives of about 3200 people' by 'not shutting down completely'. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qnoFkJmVum - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

10.17 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

2 more people died of COVID-19 at a state-run hospital in Jaipur. With this, the death toll in Rajasthan rose to 19 on Saturday, an official said. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state have climbed to 1,270 after 41 more people tested positive for the respiratory infection.

10.09 am: India lockdown news

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan warned on Friday that action will be taken against hospitals if they turn away patients needing immediate attention and treatment. "We need to take a serious view against this denial of treatment to patients who have been visiting hospitals in case of emergency and are being forced to visit a number of hospitals, one after another resulting in denial of immediate medical attention which may result in loss of their lives," the minister said.

10.01 am: Coronavirus cases India

India registered 991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9.55 am: Coronavirus pandemic a big challenge but also an opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The Covid-19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers and data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis."

The #Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2020

9.48 am: Coronavirus in Kerala

An 85-year-old person, who was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative, passed away due to cardiac arrest early Saturday in Kerala. The patient was from Keezhattur, Malappuram and was admitted to the Manjeri medical college in Gujarat after testing positive for the virus.

9.42 am: Coronavirus vaccine: CSIR to start trial on anti-leprosy drug

As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that it will start with the study of the immune-boosting BCG vaccine, Council of Science and Industrial Research (CSIR) is going to begin clinical trials of Mw (Mycobacterium w) drug, an anti-leprosy vaccine to see if it can be used as a vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients. CSIR and Gujarat-based pharma company Cadila Healthcare Ltd would be working on Mw vaccine for COVID-19.

9.32 am: Karnataka coronavirus news

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch said on Saturday that a raid was conducted at Ramamurthy Nagar from where 1,000 tetra packs of whiskey were confiscated. The police also carried out another raid at Kengeri from where the officials confiscated cigarettes and tobacco products.

9.24 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates

In Pics: People at Ghazipur market come out to buy essentials amid lockdown.

Delhi: People at Ghazipur fruit & vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May, 2020. pic.twitter.com/yLIqdRPSuH - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

9.15 am: Coronavirus cases United states

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US has cross 7 lakh and over 36,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has clocked the highest number of cases and deaths in the world. The US has registered 7,00,282 coronavirus cases and 36,773 deaths as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), according to the Baltimore-based university. (Agency)

9.00 am: Number of coronavirus cases rise in India

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 14,378 in the country, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This figure includes 11,906 active cases, 1991 cured and discharged, 480 deaths and 1 migrated. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with 3,323 cases and 201 deaths followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

8.45 am: Coronavirus scare in Navy

Over 25 Navy personnel have already been tested for COVID-19, many have been found positive aboard INS Angre, docked in Mumbai. The first cases was reported on April 7. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the exact numbers of positive cases as many suspects' results are still awaited.

Read more here: Coronavirus: Over 20 Indian Navy personnel tested, several feared positive

8.30 am: India lockdown news: GoM likely at 11 am on Saturday

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meet is expected to happen at 11 am on Saturday to track the developments related to coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers such as Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the session. The meeting is expected to discuss the way forward, after the easing of restrictions in some areas post April 20.

8.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Cases near 14,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 13,835 after as many as 1,000 cases were recorded for the fourth straight day on Friday. The death toll also jumped to 452, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Indore in Madhya Pradesh recorded a very high jump in death toll. Rajasthan became the first state in the country to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 as 10,000 testing kits.