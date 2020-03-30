Coronavirus in India Live updates: Rajasthan govt to acquire 84 private hospitals in Jaipur

Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore towards fighting coronavirus in India. Earlier, Reliance Industries donated Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund. Meanwhile,Kerala on Monday surpassed Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. Kerala reported 182 active cases with 32 fresh novel coronavirus cases whereas Maharashtra has 172 active cases currently.

The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that the country is in local transmisison stage. The ministry added that there is no community transmission in India and the word "Community" was used in a government document in a particular context. Meanwhile, the Prasar Bharti News Services (PBNS) on Monday denied a media news report that the government could extend the coronavirus lockdown by a week as on account of the alarming situation in the wake of mass exodus of migrant workers. The PBNS took to Twitter to deny the news report. "PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," is said on its official Twitter account. The world so far has recorded around 30,000 deaths leaving more than six lakh infected due to novel coronavirus pandemic. As several countries such as the US are gradually stepping up efforts to combat the deadly virus as death toll due to COVID-19 keeps mounting. India too is ramping up steps to contain the pandemic. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 30 lives in the country and infected nearly 1,100 people. However, the government is also facing the unprecedented problem on the ways to tackle the mass exodus of migrant workers.

11.35 pm: Coronavirus in India: Six attendees of Nizamuddin religious event die

Six persons who participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin of Delhi are Dead now. Persons participated in religious prayers at Delhi's Nizamuddin area earlier this month. Two died at Gandhi Hospital, one at Apollo Hospital, one at Global Hospital, one in Nizamabad, one in Gadwal district.

Special teams led by the collectors of the respective districts have identified likely suspects, who have been rushed to hospitals for coronavirus tests. The government has requested all who visited Delhi, to approach health facilities near them immediately.

10.39 pm: Rajasthan govt to acquire 84 private hospitals Jaipur

9.59 pm: No international flight carrying passengers will be allowed to land in India, says Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

This order came into effect on 23rd March and will be in force till 12 pm of 14th April 2020.



It is reiterated that no permission shall be given to any international flight carrying passengers to land in India. Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 30, 2020 9.23 pm: 3 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed from a single family in Bellari, Karnataka. 9.21 pm: Delhi Govt to seek FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin Delhi government will ask police to file an FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin after a public gathering at the establishment. Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz. 163 people from Nizamuddin, likely to be infected with coronavirus, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi. 9.11 pm: Coronavirus in India: Hero MotoCorp commits Rs 100 crore Indian two-wheeler major Hero Group has pledged Rs 100 crores to aid the efforts in containing coronavirus in India. Half o f this sum will be contributed to the PM CARES Fund, whereas the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. 9.09 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Lok Nayak Hospital to add 500 more beds as patients from Nizamuddin arrive We have 500 beds at Lok Nayak Hospital at present, adding 500 more beds now. We've about 64 ventilators at Lok Nayak Hospital&80 ventilators at GB Pant Hospital. As of now, all #COVID19 patients do not require ICU & ventilator facility: Senior Official, Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 9.06 pm: Coronavirus update: Food Processing Ministry forms task force to address industry concerns Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal assured industry representatives that a dedicated task force has been established to resolve all problems being faced by the food processing and ancillary industries during the coronavirus lockdown. In a video conference with major industry bodies, including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, AIFPA, ICC, FINER and DICCI, on Monday, Badal said the task force included all senior officials of the food processing ministry and members of Invest India. She said the team had already received 222 issues out of which 98 had been resolved and the rest were under process of resolution. 9.03 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 163 people from Nizamuddin admitted A total of 163 suspected coronavirus patients from Nizamuddin area in Delhi have been admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital. 85 patients came yesterday while 34 were admitted today, a senior official at the hospital told ANI, adding that all arrangements have been made for them. Test results of one person from Nizamuddin who died yesterday, are awaited, the official added. 9.00 pm: Coronavirus: Karnataka govt asks quarantined people to send selfies every hour Karnataka government has asked all persons under home quarantine in the state to send their selfies on a mobile application every 1 hour. The only exception will be for sleeping time between 10AM and 7 AM. The GPS data with the selfies will be used to ascertain whether the person is at home or not during the period of quarantine. Government teams will reach defaulters and they might be shifted to mass quarantine centers made by the government. 8.53 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 25 new cases surface in national capital Delhi Health Department has informed that 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the national capital on Monday. This takes the number of positive cases in Delhi to 97. 8.48 PM: DRDO devlops mechanism to share ventilators between coronavirus patients That ventilator has been tested in a couple of hospitals & a couple of doctors, & it is working. Medical experts have given more suggestions to us. Probably in the next couple of days, we'll be ready with the final product with new features added to it: DRDO Chairman, Dr GS Reddy https://t.co/ZwbIG10KFG ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 8.45 pm: Essential medical services must continue, says WHO Director General To help countries manage the surge in #COVID19 cases while maintaining essential services, WHO has published a detailed, practical manual on how to set up and manage treatment centres for COVID-19: TA Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization. https://t.co/z4cPwCtx9s ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 8.40 pm: 154 prisoners released in Gujarat as prevention against coronavirus 154 prisoners have been released today on parole as preventive measure against spread of coronavirus, informed Digvijay Singh Rana, Deputy SP, Ahmedabad. They are being released after proper health screening, he added. 8.34 pm: Infosys commits Rs 100 crore to fight against coronavirus Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting coronavirus in India. The IT bellwether has Rs 50 crore to PM CARES Fund. 8.30 pm: IN PICTURES: Shops at a Coimbatore fish market closed by police orders Tamil Nadu: All shops at a fish market in Coimbatore shut, after strict instructions by Police & Corporation officials as people were violating social distancing norms while buying food items at the market. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/mOM3RzAwvS ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 8.29 pm: Coronavirus update: 3 new cases in Kashmir Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir, taking the total number of cases to 48. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir infomred that 11,644 persons are currently under observation and 722 samples have been tested so far. 8.20 pm: Noida DM transferred over lacunae in controlling coronavirus Noida DM has Brijesh Narayan Singh has been transferred due to failure in containing the spread of coronavirus in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Suhas LY has been appointed in his place. Alok Tandon will lead the departmental enquiry against Singh. Assessment of preparedness against coronavirus in Gautam Buddha Nagar showed lack of coordination at DM's level and low numbers of COVID-19 patients being quarantined, which caused number of cases to rise, said UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari. 6.42 pm: Fight against coronavirus: DMRC employees to contribute 1 day's basic pay toward PM CARES Fund DMRC has decided to contribute 1 days basic pay (as on April 2020) of its employees towards PMs Citizen Assistance&Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund to combat efforts in fight against #COVID19. DMRC has around 14500 employees at present: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation pic.twitter.com/coONgBuqoO ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 We have served notices for holding a religious gathering here (in Nizamuddin) during #CoronavirusLockdown. We are examining the matter. Action will be taken if required and then FIR will be filed immediately: RP Meena, DCP South East. #COVID19 https://t.co/yiiePctNVr pic.twitter.com/RzoUyFlYhv ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 6.32 pm: Reliance Industries announces Rs 500 Crore contribution to PM CARES Fund In addition to the donation to the PM's Fund, Reliance Industries has also provided contributions of Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fights against the COVID-19. 6.23 pm: Oil companies announce ex-gratia for LPG delivery personnel Oil marketing companies have announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for personnel involved in LPG distribution in the event of their demise due to coronavirus. This one-time special measure will include personnel like showroom staff, godown keepers, mechanics and delivery boys engaged in LPG delivery. Through a tweet, Welcoming the move, Petroleum Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Welcome the humanitarian decision taken by Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. This gesture of goodwill is a recognition of the services rendered by our personnel in these trying times. Well-being of our workers is of paramount importance, this compassionate move will strengthen the safety nets of our workforce aiding India's fight against corona." While LPG supply has been exempted from the 21-day lockdown. 6.19 pm: Coronavirus Delhi news: 175 people taken for COVID-19 test from Delhi's Nizamuddin Around 175 people have been taken for novel coronavirus test from Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Monday. This is the need of the hour & an extremely important step taken by our Hon. CM @OfficeofUT. We must all contribute in our own way. Im also helping the needy that have been affected through this pandemic. I urge you to contribute to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund... https://t.co/At8ryzR9Vo Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 30, 2020 6.58 pm: Coronavirus latest update: Vistara asks crew members to self-isolate after Goan passenger on flight tests positive Vistara on Monday asked crew members of its Mumbai-Goa flight on March 22 to self-isolate after a passenger flying in the flight was tested positive for COVID-19. The airline issued the direction following the Goa government's announcement that one person, who tested positive in the state had travel history from New York and took flight UK861 from Mumbai to Goa on March 22. 6.53 pm: Coronavirus Bihar news: 800 people tested, 15 found positive 800 people have been tested for COVID-19 infection in the state of Bihar so far. Out of these, 15 people have been tested positive. Meanwhile, 200 will be tested on Monday. Three COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and will be discharged by evening. 6.48 pm: Coronavirus J&K news: Another COVID-19 positive case in Bandipora Another COVID-19 positive case was reported from the Bandipora district in North Kashmir, as confirmed by the CMO of Bandipora. With this the total number of confirmed cases for novel coronavirus have climbed to 46 in J&K. 6.44 pm: Coronavirus Karnataka news: 5 more COVID-19 recorded Karnataka health department said on Monday that the state has recorded five more novel coronavirus positive cases. With this the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 88 in Kerala. "Of the5, one is a close contact of an earlier confirmed patient and four others are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, from where a person had tested positive," the department said. 6.40 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: Europe death toll jumps to 25,000 Europe on Monday reported the total death toll to over 25,000 due to novel coronavirus infection with the new deaths being reported. 6.27 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: Prince Charles recovers from COVID-19 infection Britain's Prince Charles has recovered from novel coronavirus infection. He came out of self-isolation on Monday, seven days after he was tested positive for COVID-19, a royal spokesperson said. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne was quarantined in the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland. (Agency) 6.20 pm: Coronavirus Kerala news: 32 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded Kerala reported 32 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Monday. Out of these cases, 17 came from abroad, 15 people were primary contacts, 17 in Kasaragod, 11 reported in Kannur, 2 people in Wayanad, 2 in Idukki taking the total number of active cases to 213 in the state. 6.15 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Govt extends validity of prepaid BSNL, MTNL SIM cards Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced on Monday that the validity of all pre-paid BSNL and MTNL SIM cards has been extended till April 20. This will enable incoming calls on them amid the nationwide lockdown. Prasad added that Rs 10 worth of outgoing calls will also be permitted to the pre-paid customers. 6.02 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: 80-year-old dies in Mumbai; total death tally climbs to 10 An 80-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Mumbai on Monday. The man was tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. He died at Fortis Hospital, Mulund. 5.55 pm: Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh news: COVID-19 positive cases rise to 88; 14 cured, says state principal health secretary Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad said on Monday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 88, out of which 14 have been cured so far. He added that nearly 36 cases have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar alone and 13 in Meerut. 5.51 pm: Coronavirus Chandigarh news: 5 positive cases reported in single day Chandigarh on Monday reported five novel coronavirus positive cases in a single day. 5.47 pm: Coronavirus Delhi news: Online classes for 12th standard students; pupils from nursery to class 8th to be promoted: Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that the government in the national capital will start online classes of two subjects for class 12th students. He added that nursery to class 8th students in Delhi will be promoted to next class under no-detention policy. 5.42 pm: Coronavirus Noida news: 4 people test positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar Four people, comprising three of a family, were tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida on Monday. With this the total number of cases has gone up to 36, PTI cited officials as saying. There was a 2-year-old child amongst those infected. 5.39 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Delhi govt to sponsor ration for people with no ration cards, says CM Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that the state government will sponsor ration for people with no ration cards. 5.33 pm: Coronavirus West Bengal news: CM Mamata Banerjee announces increase in insurance coverage for people working in crisis situation West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that the insurance coverage for people helping others in this health crisis will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. These workers include staff at government/private/transportation centres such as doctors/police/nurses/courier services. Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private/government/transportation centres such as doctors/nurses/police/courier services: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bVkYDWWUHl - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 5.28 pm: Coronavirus updates: Don't use sanitisers near fire/heating place, says Dr. Mahesh Mangal, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Mahesh Mangal, Chairman, Dept of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi told ANI on Monday that the "high ethyl alcohol content" which is up to 62% in hand sanitisers, makes it highly flammable and advised people not to use them near fire or any heating place. He added that the sanitiser should be used in sufficient quantity and allowed to dry. High ethyl alcohol content-up to 62%-in hand sanitizers makes it highly flammable. Don't use sanitizers near fire/heating place. It should be used in sufficient quantity&allowed to dry: Dr. Mahesh Mangal, Chairman, Dept of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi https://t.co/1FJgdD5hKj - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 5.15 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: Patanjali to donate Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES fund Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev announced on Monday that Patanjali will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund, ANI reported. 5.02 pm: ICMR says no need for random sampling "We started with random samples, no sample tested positive But teh next day we changed testing guidelines as a precaution. Survellience is not required as of now. No need for random sampling," says ICMR. 4.59 pm: PPEs manufacturing critical in India now, says Health Ministry "We are in a position to star PPEs manufacturing in India now, also we are importing them to meet teh required level," said Health Ministry. 4.55 pm: Home Affairs Ministry asks people to stay where they are The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson has asked people to stay where they are and not travel anywhere needlessly. 4.52 pm: We currently have local transmissions, says Health Ministry "Community" word used in a government document, in a particular context. It is nothing like dat we are in dat stage. We presently has local transmissions. Maximum in teh country TEMPhas travel history and minimum case had their contact history," said the Health Ministry on community transmission of COVID-19. 4.49 pm: Coronavirus updates: States issued special guidelines for stranded migrant workers, says Health Ministry "For migrants, special guidelines have been issued. If it is found dat they are not at high risk of contracting disease will be asked to home quarantine, else they will be quarantined for 14 days," said the Union Health Ministry. 4.44 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: MHA appeals to landlords to not force tenants to pay rents in critical time The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson appealed to the landlords to not force tenants to pay rents in the crucial times. "We are monitoring lockdown, essential good supply is smooth, under DM act DM, SPs has been instructed to provide food and shelter for migrants and ensure 14 days isolation, wages and one month rent waiver for labourers," she said. 4.36 pm: Coronavirus updates: Another COVID-19 patient dies in MP; State's toll climbs to 4: official One more COVID-19 death has been recorded in Madhya Pradesh (MP), taking the state's total death toll to four, said an official. 4.25 pm: Coronavirus in India: 25 COVID-19 deaths recorded in 6 states; total 106 positive cases on Monday The Union Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on Monday that 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from six different states. The country reported 106 positive cases as on Monday, the ministry added. 4.18 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Centre approves 47 private labs for COVID-19 testing The Central government has approved 47 private labs for COVID-19 testing. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry announced it in a press conference on Monday. He also clarified that there is no community transmission in India. 4:12 pm: Indian businessman donates entire property to fight COVID-19 An Indian businessman in UAE has donated his entire property to health officials to fight coronavirus. Ajay Sobhraj, Founder and Chairman of Dubai-based Finja Jewellery, has donated the building in Jumeirah Lake Towers. The property can house 400 patients. 4:05 pm: Ola gives 500 cabs to transport doctors In the fight against coronavirus, Ola Cabs has given 500 cabs to ferry across doctors and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients. 4:00 pm: Adnan Sami donates to CM's fund A Kam Air flight from Kabul, Afghanistan landed at Delhi airport at around 2:40 pm today with 35 Indians onboard. They will be kept in quarantine for 14 days at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/v9gWkIwVaX ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

3:50 pm: Bareilly DM says spraying incident is being probed

Bareilly District Magistrate commented on the conduct of sanitation workers. He added that the officials who sprayed migrants with disinfectants are being probed. "Teams of Bareilly municipal corporation and fire brigade personnel were instructed to sanitise buses but they did so as a measure of extra precaution. Orders have been issued for action against concerned persons," said DM Abhishek Prakash.

3:40 pm: A flight from Kabul lands in Delhi with 35 Indian onboard

A Kam Air flight from Kabul, Afghanistan landed at Delhi airport at around 2:40 pm today with 35 Indians onboard. They will be kept in quarantine for 14 days at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp.

3:35 pm: According to a PTI report, New India Assurance to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage each to healthcare providers.

3:30 pm: Indian Oil proposes compensation of Rs 5 lakh for death due to coronavirus

State-owned Indian Oil has proposed compensation of Rs 5 lakh for death in case of death of any personnel of Indane LPG distributorship arising out of infection and impact of COVID-19 as one-time special measure. This will include show-room staff, godown keepers, mechanics and delivery boys.

3:20 pm: 10 people arrested for escaping quarantine

As many as 10 persons, who were under home quarantine in Bengaluru and have escaped to their native places, were arrested and a case has been registered against them at Gurmitkal Police Station, says BH Anil Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Commissioner.

3.10 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Over 600 prisoners released in 3 days

Maharashtra govt released 601 inmates from 37 prisons over the last three days to lessen crowding in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, PTI reported. The prisoners were released on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand said. "A total of 104 prisoners were released in teh western region, 113 in central, 145 in south and 239 in east. These are from Central as well as district prisons," another official stated.

3.00 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: 6 evacuees from Iran tested positive in Rajasthan

Six more people who were evacuated from Iran, have been confirmed for novel coronavirus infection in Rajasthan. This takes the total number of evacuees from Iran who have tested positive for COVID-19 at 7.

2.45 pm: Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi Adityanath meets Gautam Budh Nagar officials

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with the Gautam Budh Nagar district, Noida officials to take stock of the situation in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. Noida is one of the worst-affected places in UP.

2.36 pm: Coronavirus updates: Migrant workers returning home in UP sprayed with chemical disinfectant

Migrant workers returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh were sprayed with a chemical disinfectant on Sunday by a team of police which was on sanitising duty at the Bareilly bus stand. Lashing out at the UP government over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "It is requested by teh UP government dat we are all fighting against this disaster, but please do not do such inhuman work. Teh workers have already suffered a lot. Do not bathe them like this by adding chemical. This will not save them but will create more threats to their health."

2.24 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Pune

A 52-year-old novel coronavirus patient died in Pune on Monday, a health official said. With this the death toll in Maharashtra has jumped to 9.

2.17 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Kerala High Court grants interim bail to trial prisoners till April 30

Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to the trial prisoners and remand accused in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, reported ANI.

2.07 pm: All bank ATMs, branches open, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that "all banks are ensuring dat their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up and are working."

All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up & are working. Banking correspondents are active. Social distancing is respected & sanitizers are provided where necessary. Just in case, any assistance/clarification is required contact @DFSFightsCorona - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 30, 2020

1.58 pm: Coronavirus in India news: Govt asks automakers to make ventilators

The Health Ministry said on Monday that it has asked the automobile manufacturers to make ventilators and they are working on it.

1.54 pm: Coronavirus updates: ICICI Bank announces WatsApp banking services

Private lender ICICI Bank on Monday launched the WatsApp banking services to help its customers do banking from their homes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

1.44 pm: Coronavirus updates: ICMR certifies Goa lab for COVID-19 testing

The Goa government has certified a virology lab at a state-run facility to test samples for COVID-19 infection. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday that they got a certification from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to begin the virology laboratory at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1.35 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Health Ministry places orders for COVID-19 protective equipment

The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that it has placed orders for 10 lakh PPE kits through the Ministry of External Affairs.

They are supplying 6-7,000 pieces per day and are expected to go up to 15,000 per day by mid-April. One more domestic manufacturer has qualified today and is being given orders for 5 lakh PPE coveralls: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare #Coronavirus https://t.co/Q8FvGZ2L38 - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

1.26 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: Virat Kohli, Anushka contribute to PMCARES, Maharashtra Relief Fund

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have donated to the PMCARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to tackle novel coronavirus pandemic. "Anushka and me are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, halps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

1.17 pm: Coronavirus Tamil Nadu news: 17 new cases reported in the state

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported around 17 cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 67 in the state.

1.10 pm: Coronavirus Delhi lockdown news: Doctors on COVID-19 duty at two govt hospitals to be housed in Hotel Lalit

The doctors on COVID-19 duty in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital will be housed in Hotel Lalit, Delhi CMO tweeted on Monday.

Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit.#DelhiFightsCorona - CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) March 30, 2020

1.03 pm: Coronavirus Delhi news: 200 people isolated after taking part in religious gathering

The Delhi government has quarantined around 200 people at different hospitals across the national capital after they took part in a religious gathering near the Nizamuddin Dargah.

12.55 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: SC seeks Centre's response on steps taken to help migrant labourers

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava seeking immediate relief for fleeing migrant workers such as food, water and medical aid amid the nationwide lockdown. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the central government told the apex court that all required steps are being taken to tackle the situation. The SC was hearing the matter via video conferencing and also directed the Centre to file a reply on the steps it is taking to help these migrant labourers. The hearing has been adjourned till Wednesday.

12.47 pm: Total COVID-19 positive case jump to 1,173; Maharashtra Kerala worst affected

The total number of novel coronavirus positive cases has soared to 1,173 in India. Maharashtra and Kerala are the worst-affected states.

12.37 pm: Coronavirus news: Centre to file reply on measures taken regarding migrant workers' exodus

The central government is going to file with the Supreme Court (SC) its reply on several steps taken by it concerning thousands of migrant workers trying to flee urban areas.

12.36 pm: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi praises Omar Abdullah for advocating social distancing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for urging his supporters to respect the lockdown guidelines and condoled the death of his uncle. Abdullah had announced the death of Dr Mohammed Ali Mattoo in Srinagar on Twitter on Sunday. "In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India's fight against COVID-19," PM Modi said while offering his condolences to Abdullah's uncle.

12.26 pm: Coronavirus latest news: 35 MPs allot Rs 1 crore each from MPLADS funds

Around three dozen MPs have allocated Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds to local authorities to combat COVID-19 pandemic. This was done following an appeal from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

12.19 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: Low foreign tourist arrival recorded in February

India recorded record low foreign tourist arrivals in February 2020 dealing a severe blow to the tourism sector. 1.01 million foreign tourists arrived in India as compared to 1.08 million in February 2019, noting a year-on-year de-growth of -6.6%.

12.13 pm: Coronavirus news: No evacuation flights for Indians from UK, clarifies Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in the UK clarified on Monday that no evacuation flights were being scheduled to bring the stranded Indians back from the country. Taking to Twitter, the Indian mission refuted the fake WhatsApp messages stating the same.

12.05 pm: Coronavirus Tamil Nadu news: People spray turmeric, neem, water mixture on streets

In the wake of lack of enough sanitisers, people spray a mixture of turmeric, neem leaves, and water on the streets of Peraiyur village in Ramanathapuram district to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

12.00 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hits out at PM Modi; questions creation PMCARES fund

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the creation of the PMCARES fund. He questioned the need of a separate COVID-19 relief fund. "This is important. Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM's penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate Public Charitable Trust whose rules & expenditure are totally opaque?" Tharoor tweeted.

This is important. Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM's penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate Public Charitable Trust whose rules & expenditure are totally opaque? @PMOIndia you owe the country an explanation for this highly unusual step. https://t.co/qRhX0T1PmB - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2020

11.52 am: Coronavirus West Bengal news: State govt asks district authorities to arrange temporary shelters for migrants

The West Bengal government on Sunday issued a fresh order asking district authorities to make proper arrangements of temporary shelters for the poor people and migrant workers.

11.43 am: Coronavirus latest news: Video- Heavy crowds throng Ludhiana vegetable wholesale market

Heavy crowds thronged the vegetable wholesale market in Ludhiana on Monday in the midst of the 21-day lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus spread in the country.

#WATCH Vegetable wholesale market in Ludhiana witnesses heavy crowd, amid lockdown to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in Punjab stand at 38. pic.twitter.com/mY7ygDCrXO - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

11.36 am: Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh news: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

Two more novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 23.

11.28 am: Coronavirus news: AIIMS to convert trauma centre building into COVID-19 dedicate hospital

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to convert its trauma centre building into a dedicated novel coronavirus hospital. The facility currently provides treatment to victims of road accidents.

11.17 am: Coronavirus updates: Yogi Adityanath writes letter to other CMS, asks them to take care of UP people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Monday penned a letter to CMs from other states, urging them to take care of UP natives living in their states. He also assured the CMs that he is also taking care of the people from other states who are living in UP.

CM Yogi Adityanath writes to Delhi CM assuring him that his govt will take care of all residents of Delhi, living in UP. His letter also reads that he hopes Delhi govt will ensure that health, security & other necessities of residents of UP, living in Delhi, will be looked after. pic.twitter.com/Ex3QVXfmQa - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2020

11.05 am: Coronavirus Gujarat news: 45-year-old patient dies in Gujarat

A 45-year-old novel coronavirus patient has died in Gujarat on Monday taking the death toll to 31 in India. Meanwhile, the confirmed COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 1,100.

10.56 am: Coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 confirmed cases jump above 1,170 in India

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has jumped above 1,170 on Monday after around 20 new cases were reported across the country. The death toll due to the deadly virus has climbed past 30-mark.

10.50 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Case filed against person for creating fake 'PMCARE' UPI ID to con people

Delhi Police cyber cell has identified and arrested a man who tried to create a fake ID for duping people soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of PMCARES UPI ID asking people to contribute towards novel coronavirus fund.

10.42 am: Coronavirus updates: BCCI may consider holding IPL in October-November

The BCCI is likely to consider the holding the IPL during the October-November, as Australia has put up a six-month travel ban, which will defer or lead to cancellation of T20 World Cup. This could provide the sporting body a window for holding the IPL during October-November. However, BCCI is still silent on the likely move.

10.32 am: Coronavirus news: PM Modi shares 3D animated videos of him performing Yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on Twitter his animated videos practising yoga to show how he remains fit. "During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos," PM Modi tweeted.

During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

10.26 am: Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Noida to take stock of the situation in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. Noida is one of the worst affected by the deadly virus. Adityanath will check whether the essentials such ration etc are reaching the residents in Noida, which currently has 31 novel coronavirus positive cases.

10.16 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Active COVID-19 cases soar to 215, highest in the country

The active novel coronavirus positive cases have soared to 215 in the state of Maharashtra on Monday. Theses cases are the highest in the country so far. Three more patients tested positive Mumbai on Monday. Maharashtra has reported 8 deaths so far.

10.10 am: Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh news: 8 fresh cases reported in Indore

Indore on Monday reported 8 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the total tally in Madhya Pradesh to 45.

10.05 am: Coronavirus Punjab news: Mohali resident tests positive; tally jumps to 39

A 65-year-old Mohali resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. With this the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases jump to 39 in Punjab, officials said. The man was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said. "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive. We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he added.

9.57 am: Coronavirus latest news: Migrant labourers stranded at Indo-Nepal border

Migrant labourers are currently stranded at Indo-Nepal border town in the wake of restriction on movement amid nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Uttarakhand: Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following to lockdown due to Coronavirus threat pic.twitter.com/5IiXH6YYoS - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

9.48 am: Coronavirus live update: Visuals from Delhi-Gazipur border

The Police is checking passes and identity cards amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Only those providing or availing essential services are being permitted to go ahead.

Delhi: Passes and identity cards of people being checked by Police amid the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown, only those availing or providing essential services are being allowed. Visuals from Delhi-Ghazipur border. pic.twitter.com/cYobCqfKPX - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

9.42 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: 12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported

Maharashtra on Monday reported 12 more novel coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 215, PTI reported citing a health official's quote.

9.36 am: Coronavirus West Bengal news: Anther COVID-19 patient dies

Another patient has died of novel coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, PTI reported. With this there are two deaths in the state now. Meanwhile, three more persons have been tested positive in the state for novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 21.

9.26 am: Coronavirus live update: Over 1,50,000 people recovered from COVID-19 globally

Over 1.51 lakh people have recovered globally after contracting the COVID-19 infection. As of Monday, 1,51,901 people have recuperated after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

9.18 am: Coronavirus latest update: Death toll crosses 1,000 in New York

The death toll from COVID-19 outbreak has crossed 1,000 in New York in less than a month after the first case was reported in the US state.

9.12 am: Coronavirus news: Government denies extension of lockdown

The Prasar Bharti News Services (PBNS) on Monday denied a media report that the government could extend the coronavirus lockdown by a week as on account of the alarming situation in the wake of mass exodus of migrant workers. The PBNS took to Twitter to deny the news report. "PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," is said on its official Twitter account.

FAKE NEWS ALERT PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown. https://t.co/CrLlp6f7X5 - Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 30, 2020

9.07 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: Donald Trump extends stay-at-home guidelines by April-end

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home directions until the end of April, as he dropped a widely criticised plan to the get the economy up and running by mid-April after a top medical adviser said that more than 1,00,000 American citizens may die from the COVID-19 outbreak. (Input from Reuters)

9.00 am: Coronavirus Mumbai news: Police on strict vigil in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown

The Mumbai Police is maintaining strict vigil by checking passes and identity cards of people moving in vehicles during the COVID-19 lockdown on Kurla-Chembur highway.

Mumbai: Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway. pic.twitter.com/zKrZHXFyZr - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

8.55 am: COVID-19 news update: Central government directs states to seal borders

The Centre has asked the states to seal borders to combat the novel coronavirus and preventing it from spreading further in the country. The government has also urged the migrant workers to stay where they are and has asked the stated to provide them with shelter, food and medical aid.

8.43 am: Coronavirus live update: Italy records rise in COVID-19 deaths by 756, death toll crosses 10,700

The novel coronavirus has claimed over 10,700 lives in Italy so far following 756 cases being reported on Sunday. The number of fatalities by far are the highest any country has reported in the world.

8.30 am: Coronavirus news: SC to hear PIL on mass exodus of migrant labourers on Monday

The Supreme Court (SC) is likely to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava on the mass exodus of migrant workers on Monday. The PIL seeks urgent relief to the workers in the form of shelter, food and medical aid. The novel coronavirus pandemic has left many migrant workers with no choice but to flee urban areas where there is no work for them anymore to return to their villages. Many of these labourers have been walking on feet covering hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes in the absence of buses.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in India: India grapples with mounting COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases are mounting across India. With 1,100 people testing positive for the COVID-19 and more than 30 people dead, the Modi government is faced with the herculean task to contain the deadly virus. PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Sunday apologised to the citizens particularly the migrant labourers and workers for the lockdown adding that the government has no choice but to impose it to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.